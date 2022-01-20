From wine and cheese nights to buy one get one free deals…

Date nights in Dubai can get a little pricey, especially if you’re the one footing the bill. You don’t have to go to the fanciest restaurants to impress though, we promise.

From fun (and some free) activities to some great dinner and drinks deals, we’ve got you covered with these affordable date night ideas in Dubai.

Activities

See the city’s iconic sights

Ain Dubai or the ‘Dubai wheel’ as it’s often referred to, is one of the biggest attractions to open in the city of late (it launched in October 2021). The 48 cabins provide a 360-degree view of Bluewaters Island, Dubai Marina and JBR, Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, and over the Arabian Gulf. The attraction has a total capacity for 1,750 people.

A regular ticket for the observation cabins is priced at Dhs130 for adults and Dhs100 for children, at sunset the price increases to Dhs180 for adults or Dhs150 for children. aindubai.com

Watch a film under the stars

VOX Cinemas offers a magical outdoor movie experience on the rooftop of Aloft Dubai Creek, which takes place in a comfortable air-conditioned, outdoor lounge-style setting. It is the first fully licensed outdoor cinema in Dubai and is strictly for guests above the age of 21. Children will be allowed during private bookings. Single seats will cost you Dhs65 and double seats are Dhs130.

Vox Outdoor Cinema, Aloft City Centre Deira, daily, various timings, Dhs65 single, Dhs130 double. voxcinemas.com

Paddle board at The Palm Jumeirah

Get active with a spot of paddle boarding on The Palm Jumeirah. You could do it at Ignite, outside Riva Beach Club, with views of the Palm Jumeirah fronds, Burj Al Arab and even (on a clear day) the Burj Khalifa. The best time to go is sunrise which is magnificent, the water usually as smooth as glass, and you really get an innate sense of peace. The 5am start might be a struggle, but it’s worth it. If you’re not an early bird, you can rock up at any time during the day.

Ignite Water Sports, Palm Jumeirah, Dhs75 for one hour. ignitewatersports.com

Go for a romantic stroll

The iconic Dubai Marina is breathtaking at night, when its glittering skyscrapers and majestic yachts are reflected in the silky waters. Enjoy a romantic amble around, with a walk of up to 3.8 miles. There are plenty of restaurants and outlets around to stop at if you get peckish.

Marvel at Miracle Garden

One for the Dubai bucket list is definitely a trip to Miracle Garden. This incredible place features hundreds of flower displays in all sorts of different shapes and sizes, including a newly designed three-dimensional clock, a floating rock with a fountain, floral peacocks, as well as two floral exhibits inspired by favourite characters: a Genie and a flying magic carpet. Don’t forget to check out the iconic Emirates A380 (the world’s largest flower structure), the floating lady, teddy bear and more.

Dubai Miracle Garden, Dubailand, Dubai, for adults above the age of 12, it’s Dhs55 and for children in the age range of three to 12, it’s Dhs40. Book your tickets here.

Soak up the sun

If you’re enjoying a date day, why not spend it soaking up the sun at one of Dubai’s free beaches? The Beach JBR is dotted with sunbeds and cabanas for seaside lounging, and the promenade is filled with shops, restaurants, an outdoor market and even a mini games arcade. It’s got some pretty special sunsets, and will have the best views of the soon-to-be-completed Ain Dubai. You could pop to The Cheesecake Factory (which looks right out onto the beach) afterwards and share a delicious slab of cheesecake.

The Beach Dubai, JBR. facebook.com/TheBeachDubai

Dinner and drinks deals

Feast on unlimited pizza

If pizza is the way to your heart, how does unlimited pizza for Dhs95 sound? Headed up by Gordon Ramsay himself is the new Street Pizza at Atlantis, The Palm. Served slice by slice, guests can choose from a plethora of toppings and flavours from boards that come to the table for Dhs95 per person. Experience the ultimate oozy cheese margherita, a meaty pepperoni, or dare for one of the unique daily specials, including pulled lamb or butternut squash and blue cheese.

Gordon Ramsay’s Street Pizza, Atlantis The Palm, Saturday to Wednesday 12pm to 10pm, Thursday and Friday 12pm to 11pm, no reservations. @atlantisthepalm

Tuck in to fresh seafood

Whilst Dubai might be known for its abundance of fancy restaurants, those who are really in the know of the city’s hidden culinary marvels will have heard of Bu Qtair. Make sure your date is the get-stuck-in type, because a fancy restaurant this is not. This casual fish shack is known for some of the best fresh fish in Dubai. You’ll pick your catch, sourced by local fishermen, which is then cooked to perfection using Bu Qtair’s ‘secret recipe’. The prices are as humble as the place itself.

Bu Qtair, Fishing Harbour 2, Dubai, open daily 11.30am to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)55 705 2130. facebook.com

Toast with two-for-one drinks

With a cool industrial-chic design, with high tables, floor-to-ceiling windows and an outdoor terrace, TJs is the perfect casual hangout venue, so you can get to know each other better. Hearty dishes include nachos, pizzas, pies and burgers. A long happy hour runs every day with two for one on selected beverages until 8pm.

TJ’s, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, open 11am to 1am Saturday to Wednesday, 11am to 2am Thurs & Fri. Tel: (04) 5741 111. tajhotels.com

Wine (cheese) and dine

Stray away from the usual dinner plans and opt for a wine and cheese night at Ciao Bella (formerly known as Cafe M). For cheese and wine lovers, ‘Pour Decisions’ runs every Tuesday and Thursday from 6pm to 10pm, with a selection of Italian cheese and wine for Dhs189.

Ciao Bella, Media One Hotel, Media City, Dubai, open daily, 7am to midnight. mediaonehotel.com

STK

Gents, if you take your girl to STK Downtown or JBR after 6pm you can avail of their ‘sharing the love’ deal. Taking place every Wednesday, when you buy dinner and drinks, you will get one free, ie. one drink, one free, one main, one free and so on. Dishes include the signature Lil Brgrs, prime steak and desserts such as the New York cheesecake.

STK JBR, every Wed 7pm to 1am, lowest price item goes free. stksteakhouse.com

Spend the night at a pool party

Change up your nights out with a fun nighttime tropical pool party at famous Dubai beach club Barasti on a Thursday or Friday. Because, well, why not? Spend the evening dipping in and out of the pool as you dance and sing along to throwback hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s with free-flowing food and drink from 8pm. It’s priced at Dhs99 for ladies and Dhs199 for guys.

Barasti, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Thursdays and Fridays, 8pm onwards, Dhs99 ladies, Dhs199 guys. Tel: (04) 318 1313. @barastibeach

Drinks and dinner for Dhs50

This popular Irish pub is about the girls and the guys on Mondays with their ‘McGett Together’ deal. From 6pm to 10pm, ladies and gents can sip on three complimentary beverages when they purchase a Dhs50 food voucher.

McGettigan’s JLT, Cluster J, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Mon 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 378 0800. mcgettigans.com/jlt

Unlimited drinks and dim sum

Popular Media City Asian street food restaurant and bar, Mr Miyagi’s has a ladies’ night happening on Tuesdays from 6pm. It’s Dhs179 for two hours of unlimited drinks and dim sum for ladies, and Dhs199 for guys.

Level 9, Media One Hotel, Tues from 6pm. Tel:(04) 420 7489. mrmiyagisdubai.com

