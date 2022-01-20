When people say let your creative juices flow, they mean wine, right?

There’s nothing quite as relaxing as putting brush to canvas and watching a new masterpiece come to life. Sadly, not all of us are creatively gifted, so we need a helping hand from time to time. Paint and grape classes are essentially an art class like the ones we had in school, with the added bonus of a couple of glasses of wine included.

Here are four paint and grape classes you can get creative in. Please note not all classes include alcohol.

We Love Art

These classes take it up a level with each session focused on a famous piece of art. The next one is inspired by Dancers In Blue By Edgar Degas – so they’re perhaps for the more advanced artist. For Dhs390, you’ll get two glasses of wine, or four non-alcoholic drinks plus a pre-sketched canvas, three hours of teaching and all of the equipment provided.

Grapeskin, La Ville Hotel & Suites, Citywalk, January 26, 7.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs390. weloveart.ae

ArtistPals

Paint and Party takes place in various locations, with the next event at Dusit Thani Dubai on January 23 from 6pm to 9pm. ArtistPals will be on hand to guide you through the creation of a masterpiece, from blank canvas to complete artwork. The theme for the next event is ‘WinterSerenity’, followed by ‘StarryNight’ at Counter Culture Cafe Dubai Marriott Harbour on January 29. All art supplies including brushes, acrylic paints, easels, 40×50 cm canvas and aprons are provided. Food and drinks are an additional cost.

Dusit Thani Dubai, January 23, 6pm to 9pm, Dhs140. Tel: (04) 207 1717. artistpals.com

Design & Dine

Design & Dine is the fun and creative afternoon tea, taking place at rooftop bar, Pure Sky Lounge, located in Hilton Jumeirah Beach at JBR. Guests are invited to enjoy the sunset from the outdoor terrace, while creating a unique masterpiece. Design & Dine offers an afternoon tea experience on Sunday January 23 from 3pm to 6pm. You’ll also be able to enjoy selection of canapes and soft beverages for the price of Dhs275 per person. The workshop is aimed at beginners, so you don’t need any prior painting experience. The experts will guide you step by step through the artistic process.

Pure Sky Lounge, Hilton Jumeirah Dubai, JBR, Sunday January 23, 3pm to 6pm, Dhs275. designanddine.ae

Sip N Paint DXB

Paint along to afrobeats, R&B, hip hop, dancehall and amapiano tunes at this unique evening brunch concept. Taking place at My Square, Double Tree by Hilton, Business Bay on January 29, between 7.30pm and 10.30pm. The class requires no experience and is priced at Dhs189. Soft and house drink packages are also available at the venue.

My Square, Doubletree by Hilton, Business Bay, January 29, 7.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs189. Book here: eventbrite.co.uk

