Heading to Dubai Opera? Here are 5 restaurants to dine at before the show
They are located close to Dubai Opera, so you won’t be late…
Heading to Dubai Opera to catch one of the fantastic performances? You may want to eat something before it begins as you wouldn’t want the stomach growls to distract your fellow audience members, or worse, the performers on stage.
If you don’t know where to go, here’s a round-up of top restaurants to dine at before the show that is within walking distance to the Dubai Opera.
PS – If you didn’t know, CHICAGO, The Musical is currently on at Dubai Opera until January 15.
Kohantei Japanese Wagyu Restaurant
Located less than probably 50 steps away from Dubai Opera is Kohantei Japanese Wagyu Restaurant. It is the only Japanese fine dining ‘Kaiseki’ experience in UAE. Kaiseki is a traditional Japanese multi-course meal consisting of light dishes served up in high-class restaurants. Interiors are made up of handmade and storied Japanese artworks on the wall, authentic sliding shoji doors and tatami flooring and more which put together will provide a memorable experience. There are private rooms if you want privacy with your theatre partner.
Kohantei, Unit 6 Plaza Level, Dubai Opera House, closed Sunday, Tel: (0)4 243 4951. @kohantei
Bab Al Mansour
Bab Al Mansour on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard is one of the city’s first restaurants specialising in Moroccan cuisine. The restaurant is hard to miss even if you’re just walking by – with prominent turquoise and gold hues, stunning arches and marble fountains adorning the interiors. On the authentic menu, you’ll find Moroccan styled dishes are paired with a modern twist, prepared using only organically sourced Moroccan ingredients and spices. If you want to dine on something unique, try the chicken or seafood pastilla.
Bab Al Mansour, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 350 9440. babalmansour.ae
Atmosphere Grill & Lounge
With its eye-popping views from the 122nd floor and the title of the world’s tallest restaurant, At.mosphere is a Dubai icon for good reason. But it’s not just the views that are wow-worthy – its modern European menu is served up for breakfast, lunch and dinner in the restaurant. But it’s not just the views that are wow-worthy – its modern European menu is served up for breakfast, lunch and dinner in the restaurant.
At.mosphere, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai. Tel: (0)4 888 3828. atmosphereburjkhalifa.com
La Serre
Located in Vida Downtown, La Serre Bistro is one of the most elegant fine dining experiences in the city. With chic interiors, the French fine dining experience is your little piece of Paris in Downtown Dubai. The bistro overlooks the beautiful Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard with twinkling palm trees. For your meals, there’s an a la carte menu with galettes, pasta, risottos and more; and a decadent degustation menu.
Bistro Chic by La Serre, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, open Sun to Thur 12pm to 3am, Fri and Sat 9am to 3am. Tel: (0)4 528 3778. laserre.com
Thiptara
At the waterfront of the Palace Downtown is Thiptara, a Thai restaurant and terrace surrounded by Burj Lake. Out on the terrace which laces around the restaurant, you’ll find what is arguably the city’s best view of the Dubai Fountain, living up to the restaurant’s name which means magic at the water. The menu consists of homemade Thai dishes with an emphasis on Bangkok-style seafood.
Thiptara, Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai, daily 6pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 888 3444. addresshotels.com
Coming soon
Belcanto
Soon, Dubai Opera will welcome a new restaurant to its offering, that goes by the name of Belcanto. Described as an experiential dining concept, offering fine-dining Italian cuisine, Belcanto is headed up by Tuscan Chef Giacomo Lombardi. Bringing his experience of cooking in Paris, Germany, Switzerland, Monaco and South Korea; Chef Giacomo is also a master of Neapolitan pizza – which he intends to showcase at Belcanto.