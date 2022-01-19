The West Hollywood hotspot is frequented by celebrities including the Kardashians and Justin Bieber…

There’s no short supply of haute hangouts with international roots in Dubai. From Zuma and Indochine in DIFC to the newly opened Sushisamba on the Palm Jumeirah, concepts from around the world are drawn to Dubai’s shores.

And it looks as though a new one is set to join their ranks this spring, as LA’s celebrity hangout The Nice Guy gears up to open. Hoarding for the restaurant has already gone up on the ground level of Emirates Towers advertising that the restaurant is ‘opening soon’. An Instagram account, @theniceguydubai, is also already active, although has yet to post any indicator of what the restaurant or menu may look like – or when it might open.

If the LA hotspot is anything to go by, kitsch and eclectic decor dominates the design theme, with a decadent, yet cosy feel. The menu isn’t tied to a certain theme, although there appears to be a heavy Italian influence on the LA restaurant’s menu: lobster pizza, spaghetti pomodoro and a cacio e pepe all feature. But you’ll also find crowd pleasers such as hamachi crudo, the Nice Guy Burger and millionaire’s meatballs.

The Nice Guy Dubai will be the third outpost of the brand, joining the original in Los Angeles and a seasonal restaurant in Aspen. It comes from Los Angeles-based restaurant and nightlife masterminds, The h.wood group, who also operate Hollywood’s swanky supper club, Delilah; 60s inspired music music venue The Peppermint Club; and lush rooftop bar, Harriet’s.

Stay tuned…

Emirates Towers, DIFC, opening soon. @theniceguydubai