New year, new restaurants…

2022 has arrived, and while we’re all mustering up new year’s resolutions, fresh starts mean a fresh set of restaurants to check out. From the very-new to the -not-quite-ready-yet, here are 18 new places in Dubai to eat, drink, and enjoy the start of a new year.

Open now

11 Woodfire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 11 (@11woodfire)

11 Woodfire is the new open-fire restaurant on Jumeirah Beach Road, close to Mercato Mall. Using various techniques and an array of wood types, as well as globally sourced ingredients and produce, guests can expect a unique menu with enhanced flavours. The menu will include an extensive selection of dishes including meat, vegetable, and seafood options.

11 Woodfire, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai, Tues to Thurs 12pm to 11pm, Fri to Sun 8am to 12am, Mon closed. @11woodfire

Beefbar

It’s back. Beefbar has returned to the city, finding a home in Jumeirah Al Naseem to serve up meat treats to the city’s foodies. From Kobe burgers, to tomahawk steaks, this one is a must-try for meat lovers.

Beefbar, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah, Saturday to Wednesday 12pm to 11.30p, Thursday & Friday 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 423 2238. @beefbar_dubai

Basko

Basko, a 1960-inspired Mediterranean restaurant and speakeasy-style bar, has opened its doors in The Opus, Business Bay. Designed by Lazaro Rosa Violan, Basko has distinctive indoor dining area with a bar and a live robata kitchen, serving up lunch, dinner or simply an aperitivo. Mediterranean-inspired cuisine delivers dishes such as langoustine risotto, frog Provençal, prime rib and lobster fregola.

Basko, The Opus by Zaha Hadid, Business Bay, daily 12pm to 1am from December 22. Tel: (0)58 542 4208. baskorestaurant.com @baskodxb

Sucre

Sucre Dubai is hoping to bring a little Latin flavour to the bustling DIFC restaurant scene. Using carefully sourced, fresh, and quality ingredients, Chef Fernando will combine Italian, Spanish and Latin American cuisines at Sucre Dubai.

Sucre, Podium Level, Gate Village 05, DIFC, daily 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 340 0829. @sucredubai

Tamoka

Inspired by the Antilles, Latin America and the Caribbean, this sprawling venue boasts a beautiful restaurant, outdoor terrace and a beach bar. Tamoka‘s interiors are striking, with a boho-chic island vibe throughout. As you enter, you’re wowed by a huge tree stretching up through the central bar which is adorned with whimsical glowing lights. There’s also an open kitchen and a ceviche counter so you can watch the skilled chefs at work.

Tamoka and Caña by Tamoka, Al Mamsha Street, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR. @tamokadubai

Jolie

For a French Mediterranean menu in a chic setting with amazing views, look no further than Jolie. It just opened in the cool recently-introduced boutique hotel, The Dubai Edition, and serves up a varied menu with a fusion of French & Mediterranean flavours, sourced fresh and organically.

Jolie, The Dubai Edition, Downtown Dubai, daily 7am to midnight. Tel: (0)4 602 3366. @jolierestaurantdubai

Nette

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NETTE (@nettedxb)

Nette is the brand new restaurant found in cool padel tennis club, Matcha. Brought to you by the team behind Al Quoz’s Cassette, Nette offers French-Japanese cuisine. Coffee will be served from local roastery, Three Roasters Coffee while you enjoy a choice of breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Nette, Matcha Club, Al Quoz, daily 8am to 10pm. @nettedxb

The Notorious

The Notorious, found in Doubletree by Hilton, is a casual Irish bar which invites you to leave the fuss and frills at the door. With its rough stone walls, scrubbed wooden floors, and seating in studded leather or checked fabric, you could be forgiven for thinking you’d stumbled upon a cosy pub in England.

The Notorious, DoubleTree By Hilton Dubai, JBR, Dubai, opening soon. Tel: (0)56 9497435. thenotoriouspig.xyz

Urla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URLA (@urla)

Urla, is the new spot in Address Downtown Dubai, inspired by the ‘gastronomical corner in the West Coast of Turkey, Urla’. The outdoor venue perfectly frames scenes of the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountains. On the menu is Agean-inspired cuisine including fresh seafood which can be cooked in a plethora of ways, from charcoal grilling to a live cooking show right in front of you.

Urla, Address Downtown Dubai, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)52 554 5997 @urla

Tandoor Tina

Fun British-Indian restaurant Tandoor Tina has opened in the new 25hours Hotel, Dubai One Central. The quirky restaurant has a vintage feel and offers approachable fusion dining with a modern twist.

Tandoor Tina, 25hours Hotel, Dubai One Central. Tel: (0)4 210 2500. @tandoortina

Le Rosé

Fans of fancy French cuisine have a new spot to get on their radar, and this one comes complete with epic Burj Khalifa views. Le Rosé has opened its doors on the 12th floor of Address Fountain Views, and boasts an outdoor terrace with a view of the Downtown Dubai skyline. Inside is a pink and grey affair, with the muted tones splashed across the walls and furniture. Parisian-inspired art sets the tone for the glamorous venue, which features floor to ceiling windows and a chic black marble cocktail bar.

Le Rosé, Address Fountain Views, Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)56 828 6090. @lerosedubai

Cinnamon Bazaar

From the mind of celebrity-loved Indian chef Vivek Singh, comes Cinnamon Bazaar. Found in Park Hyatt Dubai, it aims to ‘evoke the hustle and bustle of the bazaars dotted along the traditional trading routes that collected the empires of the Old World’. Later on in Spring 2022, Cinnamon Bazaar will become Cinnamon Kitchen, before it transforms once again in Autumn 2022 to become The Cinnamon Club.

The Cinnamon Club, Park Hyatt Dubai, Tuesday to Sunday, 6.30pm to 11pm. @cinnamonbazaardxb

Social Distrikt

New dining concept Social Distrikt has opened at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah. The space includes grape gardens, gastro bars, dining lounges, social spaces, entertainment corners, culinary workshop areas and more under one roof. Included in the food hall line up are well-known local concepts including Pinsanity, Ichiban Sushi, Zaroob, Circle Cafe, and Rock House Sliders, as well as Couqley and Japang.

Social Distrikt, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, opens Q4 2021. @social.distrikt

Coming soon

Bar Du Port

Bar Du Port is set to be one of the first restaurants to open on the luxurious waterfront development, Dubai Harbour. The stylish bar and brasserie will exude an aura of sophisticated comfort, showcasing French-influenced cuisine and hand-crafted cocktails by expert mixologists.

Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour, coming soon. @barduportdubai

Josette

When you think of Italian restaurants in Dubai, the mind often goes straight to Il Borro Tuscan Bistro and Alici, which are brought to us by Orange Hospitality. The group is back with a brand new concept, this time heading over the pond to France. Promising a glamorous Parisian experience, Josette will open its doors in DIFC’s ICD Brookfield Place, which is also home to The Arts Club and soon-to-open The Guild.

Josette Dubai, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, coming soon. @josettedubai

Chic Nonna

DIFC will soon welcome Chic Nonna, a luxury Italian concept from Mine & Yours Group. The two-storey space will feature an elegant Osteria gourmet restaurant on the ground floor plus a vibrant lounge bar on the floor above. Diners can pick a seat next to the open kitchen for a full view of the culinary artists at work. For an even closer look, there will also be a one-of-a-kind chef’s table experience within the kitchen itself.

Chic Nonna, DIFC, coming soon. chicnonna.com

Belcanto

In the early part of 2022, Dubai Opera will welcome a new restaurant to its offering, that goes by the name of Belcanto. Described as an experiential dining concept, offering fine-dining Italian cuisine, Belcanto is headed up by Tuscan Chef Giacomo Lombardi.