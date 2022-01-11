Fancy an al fresco film? You’re in the right place…

Now the winter season is upon us, there’s nothing we love more than being outdoors. For you film buffs out there, an alfresco film under the Dubai stars is one that needs to be on your to-do list.

Here are outdoor cinemas in Dubai to try this winter season

Outdoor at Galleria Mall

Movie buffs can enjoy a flick under the stars on the rooftop of Galleria Mall on Jumeirah. Vox Cinemas Outdoor is equipped with the best visual technology and surround sound for a fully immersive and exhilarating big-screen experience. There are a variety of seating options for both singles and couples and food and beverages will be served to your seats. There are cabanas available, too.

The Galleria Mall, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, Dubai, daily, various timings, from Dhs137. voxcinemas.com

Outdoor at Aloft Dubai Creek

VOX Cinemas also provides an outdoor movie experience on the rooftop of Aloft Dubai Creek which takes place in a comfortable air-conditioned, outdoor lounge-style setting. It is the first fully licensed outdoor cinema in Dubai and is strictly for guests above the age of 21. Children will be allowed during private bookings. Single seats will cost you Dhs65 and double seats are Dhs130.

Vox Outdoor Cinema, Aloft City Centre Deira, daily, various timings, Dhs65 single, Dhs130 double. voxcinemas.com

Cinema Akil at The Yard

Dubai’s only independent cinema, Cinema Akil is located inside Alserkal Avenue – the cultural neighbourhood of Dubai. The arthouse cinema is a must-visit but during the cooler season, it takes over The Yard in the avenue where movie-goers can watch a film under the stars. You can head to the Cinema Akil website to keep up to date with the Indie films they will be screening.

Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 223 1139. cinemaakil.com

Also try: Snow Cinema at Ski Dubai

If you want to see snow in Dubai, you can always head to Ski Dubai. But, did you know that the cool adventure spot is also hosting movie nights? Called ‘Snow Cinema, guests will be able to enjoy a unique big-screen experience in the desert surrounded by real snow. Prices start at Dhs200 for two which includes hot chocolate and popcorn, rental clothing, fleece gloves, socks, boots, beanie, a blanket and wireless headphones. Do note, even though you will be provided with additional attire to keep you snug, do come dress warm as it does get pretty chilly in Ski Dubai. Layering is the way to go.

Snow Cinema closes this week on January 16, so make sure you check it out before it’s gone. Tickets can be purchased here.

Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, prices start from Dhs200 for two (inclusive of food and beverages). @skidxb

