The winter season is finally upon us and that means it’s time to head outside again. Outdoor markets are a lovely way to spend the weekend, browsing unique products, fresh produce and enjoying a spot of lunch in the sun.

Here are a few of our favourites:

That Dubai Girl

On Sunday January 30, head to Meydan Racecourse to enjoy an outdoor market hosted by That Dubai Girl. The first 200 guests will be able to enter for free, while after that it’s Dhs25 per person, or free for under 12s. Running between 12pm and 7pm, expect a host of quirky and creative items by local sellers.

Meydan Racecourse, Nad Al Sheba, Sunday January 30, 12pm to 7pm, Dhs25. @thatdubaigirl_

Ripe Market

The Ripe Market runs every Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 9pm, inside the Dubai Police Academy off Umm Sequim Street. The Ripe Market comes alive with an array of stalls offering market goers everything from organic fruit and vegetables and freshly baked breads, to stalls that are bursting with colourful clothes, cute beach cover ups, eclectic handmade jewellery, hand-painted artworks, crafts and more.

The Ripe Market, Dubai Police Academy Park, Umm Suqeim Street, Dubai, Sat & Sun, 9am to 9pm. Tel: (04) 315 7000. ripeme.com

Dubai Flea Market

Dubai Flea Market is the most authentic no-frills market in Dubai, where you can find all kinds of weird and wonderful unique items every weekend. The market moves from location to location each week, but usually within a public park. Regular locations include Zabeel Park, Al Nahda Pond Park, Al Barsha Pond Park, Ibn Battuta rooftop parking, and Discovery Gardens – upcoming markets are listed on its website. If you wish to sell, it’s Dhs305 including VAT and Dubai Flea Market will provide a table, chairs, and space for up to two clothing racks.

Dubai Flea Market, various locations, Dubai, Saturdays and Sundays, various times. Tel: (055) 886 8939. dubai-fleamarket.com

Ripe By The Bay

Taking place daily at Dubai Festival City, Ripe by the Bay runs from 4pm to 10pm each evening. With alfresco dining, shopping, live entertainment, and creative family activities, Ripe by the Bay has everything you need for the perfect winter evening. Set across the spacious iconic waterfront area of Festival Bay, the night market offers more than 50 home grown retailers to explore, including fashion, jewellery, arts, homewares and more.

Ripe by the Bay, Dubai Festival City, daily 4pm to 10pm until May 2022, free. dubaifestivalcitymall.com

DSF Market at Al Seef

Taking place daily until January 30, DSF Market runs at Al Seef, offering a huge selection of collectables, antiques, and hand-made items. You’ll also find live bands, dance acts, an outdoor play museum and unique live entertainment.

Al Seef, Monday to Thursday 6pm to 10pm, Friday to Sunday 4pm to 11pm, until Jan 30. visitdubai.com

Images: Provided