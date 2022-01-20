Who’s up for a little brainwork?

Looking for an alternative mid-week night out? Gather your group’s best brainboxes, and test your knowledge at one of the city’s top quiz nights.

With one almost every night of the week, you can call your friends and have an impromptu games night whenever it takes your fancy.

Whether you’re a history buff or mad on music, be sure to bring your A-game…

Tuesday

McGettigan’s JLT

Get your geek on every Tuesday at McGettigan’s with this free-to-enter quiz night. Hosted by Jono and Rich from Dubai 92, you’ll be tested on general knowledge, pop culture, movies and music and more. The quiz starts at 8pm, with plenty of prizes to be won. Each month it’s a different theme, too.

McGettigan’s JLT, Cluster J, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, 8pm, Tuesdays, free. Tel: (04) 378 0800. mcgettigans.com

Nell Gwynne

For a traditional pub quiz in a traditional pub setting, head to Nell Gwynne which you’ll find in Dubai Marina. Quiz night runs on Tuesdays with plenty of prizes up for grabs.

Nell Gwynne, Marina Byblos Hotel, Dubai Marina, Tuesdays, 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 448 8222. bybloshospitality.com

Wednesday

Garden on 8

The Garden on 8 quiz takes place every Wednesday and aims to test your general knowledge on everything from politics to music. Head down early to take advantage of happy hour from 4pm to 8pm.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, 7.30pm to 10pm, Wednesdays, free entry. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Palm Bay

A wallet-friendly quiz night runs every Wednesday evening at Palm Bay. Every quiz night will include five quiz rounds and two bingo rounds. It’s Dhs150 entry.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Wednesdays from 8pm, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 554 2665. @palmbaydubai

Saturday

Reform Social & Grill

Every Wednesday, Reform Social & Grill hosts ‘The Gameshow’ quiz night with awesome prizes to be won. There are plenty of offers on, including Dhs35 selected beers, bubbly specials and ‘old school English fare’.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, Wednesdays, 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Thursday

Head to British-style pub The Croft in Dubai Marina on Thursdays led by Ciaran Fox. Prizes up for grabs include free brunches and drinks vouchers.

The Croft, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina, Thursdays 7pm to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 319 4000. marriott.com

Sunday

Spike Bar

The city’s longest running quiz night takes place every Sunday from 7.30pm at Spike Bar in Emirates Golf Club. Whilst testing your general knowledge, you can tuck into a roast diner for Dhs79 and selected drinks are priced from Dhs30 between 6pm and 8pm.

Spike, Emirates Golf Club, Sundays, 7.30pm to 9.30pm, free entry. Tel: (04) 417 9999. dubaigolf.com

The Rose & Crown

Test your brainpower with the fun quiz night at The Rose & Crown. The quiz covers general knowledge across sports, movies, history, world news, music and lots more. There are prizes up for grabs, so round up your crew and head on down.

The Rose & Crown, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, Sundays 6pm to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 437 0022. roseandcrowndubai.com

The Void

You might also like Dubai's longest happy hours: park yourself at these Dubai bars

Check out casual hangout bar, The Void, on Sundays for its quiz night from 7pm to 9pm. Take part in the quiz and enjoy a main course and three drinks for Dhs125. You can get another package for Dhs2.

The Void, Studio One Hotel, Dubai, Sundays, 7pm to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 581 6877. @thevoid.dxb

TJ’s

TJ’s is a great little gem of a bar in JLT. On Sundays, you can test your general knowledge. There’s 50 per cent off drinks as you rack your brains for those little hidden nuggets of information.

TJ’s, Taj JLT, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Sundays, 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 574 1111. tajhotels.com

Images: Social/provided