Save the date: Upcoming performances, musicals and more in Dubai
A number of great shows are taking place in Dubai in 2022 and if you can’t keep track, don’t worry! We’ve done it for you and have rounded up all the must-see musicals, theatre performances, comedy shows and more taking place in Dubai.
Here are all the shows you need to add to your diary right now!
January
Jack Dee: Off the Telly
When: January 19
Where: Dubai Opera
British comedian Jack Dee is returning to Dubai on January 19 for a one-off performance. Jack Dee is the star of top comedy shows such as Live at the Apollo, The Jack Dee Show, ITV’s Saturday Night, BBC’s Happy Hour and more. Taking the stage at Dubai Opera, Jack Dee will deliver his classic ‘grumpy’ persona with some hysterical one-liners as part of his ‘Off The Telly’ international tour. You have to be 16 and above to attend the show. Prices start from Dhs195. Book here.
Ballet Icons Gala
When: January 20 and 21
Where: Dubai Opera
This star-studded cultural event celebrates Sergei Diaghilev’s 150th Anniversary, the creator of Ballets Russes and one of the most legendary figures in the history of ballet. The show is one of the highlights of the international ballet calendar worldwide since 2006 and is a show you don’t want to miss. You will see performances by international ballet stars including Bolshoi, Mariinsky, Royal Ballet, English National Ballet, Paris Opera Ballet, Staatsballett Berlin, Vienna State Ballet, Bavarian State Ballet, New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre and much more. They will be performing memorable ballet moments from the Ballets Russes’ repertoire, such as Petrushka, The Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake and Apollo, etc. Prices start from Dhs390. Book here.
Short and Sweet Theatre
When: January 22 to March 20 (weekends)
Where: The Junction, Alserkal Avenue
If your attention span is short but your love of theatre is long-standing, this is the festival for you. Billed as the ‘biggest little theatre festival in the world,’ Short+Sweet – now in its 10th year – returns to Dubai starting January 22 bringing mini-plays galore to those hungry for more easily digestible culture. The audience will get to see a number of plays per day, each just 10 minutes long. Week 3 will see non-English plays and Week 4 is Mythology and Musical week. Top plays picked by the audience and judges will go into the semi-finals and the winning plays will perform at the Red Carpet Gala Finals in the final week. Tickets cost Dhs100 per day and are available here.
February
Whose line is it? by The Noise Next Door
When: February 4 and 5
Where: Various locations
Fans of ‘Whose line is it anyways?’ will love this show. Bought to you by The Noise Next Door, audience members are in for a night of laughter and awe when the improv comedy troupe take to the stage. How does it work? Well, after taking audience suggestions, the cheeky (and rather charming) quartet will transform the ideas into a fantastically put funny scene in the blink of an eye. Expect one-liners, epic stories, explosive physicality and even music. There’s even a family show at Theatre by QE2 where you can bring the kids. This show takes place on February 5 at 3pm. For all other shows, leave the little ones at home as it is strictly open for 18 and above. See all details on location and pricing here. PS – If you’re reading this from Abu Dhabi, there is an 18+ show in Park Rotana, Abu Dhabi on February 3.
Bill Bailey
When: February 12
Where: Dubai Opera
Acclaimed English comedian, musician and actor Bill Bailey is heading to Dubai this February to enthral the audience with a live performance combining stand-up comedy and music. Expect the same fun, joy, and excitement as any other of his performances you may have seen. Last year, Bailey picked up the award for the popular BBC reality TV dancing competition ‘Strictly Come Dancing’. Prices start from Dhs295. Book here.
The Sound of Bond by Dubai Opera Big Band
When: February 12
Where: Dubai Opera
The music in James Bond are classics and guaranteed to get stuck in your head. These iconic theme songs and thrilling Bond anthems from the past six decades will be performed by Dubai Opera Big Band in February. 25 of the very best jazz musicians in the UAE and GCC will perform the hits such as Goldfinger, Diamonds are Forever, Skyfall, Live and Let Die, Licence to Kill and much more. To back it up, the stunning vocals will be supplied by Andrea Florez, Naz Holland and Nick Pritchard. Prices start from Dhs195, but book early as tickets are limited. Book here
The Crystal Palace Ballet
When: February 17 to 19
Where: Dubai Opera
The Crystal Palace Ballet will make its Middle East debut at Dubai Opera in February. The spectacular production is inspired by a true story with operatic elements, featuring dancers and musicians from the legendary Bolshoi Theatre – home to one of the most renowned and by far the largest – ballet companies in the world. The performance takes us back to 1740 to the court of Empress Anna Ioanovna in the Russian capital, where preparations for a grand event are ongoing. The celebrations are at the order of the Empress, who, upon learning of one of her court maidens love towards the court jester, decides to celebrate their marriage. Little did the young couple know that they were going to spend their wedding night in an ice palace built for them as a wedding ‘gift’ from the Empress. Be prepared to be enchanted. Tickets will be available on dubaiopera.com soon.
March
Paul Zerdin Hands Free
When: March 4 and 5
Where: Theatre by QE2
The winner of Americas Got Talent season 10, Paul Zerdin is hopping onboard the QE2 and will be performing his world-class family show in March. You will meet Sam, Baby, Grandad and many more in this 90-minute performance. He has appeared on countless other TV shows including The World Stands Up (Comedy Central), The Stand Up Show BBC!, Just for Laughs Montreal Comedy Festival, Comedy Rocks with Jason Manford and more. Prices start from Dhs125. Book here.
Gipsy Kings by André Reyes
When: March 31
Where: Dubai Opera
The King of Catalan rumba returns to Dubai Opera on March 31. The last three performances in 2019, 2020 and 2021 were sell-outs and with good reason. The Gipsy Kings have introduced millions to a unique blend of traditional flamenco styles blended seamlessly with Western tunes and Latin rhythms. Some of their more popular singles include Bamboléo, Volare, Djobi Djoba’ and more. This performance will definitely have you tapping your feet and swaying to the catchy beats. Ticket prices start from Dhs295 with a house beverage. Book here.
Whitney – The Ultimate Tribute To A Legend
When: March 31, April 1
Where: Theatre by QE2
This show celebrates the life and work of American singer Whitney Houston. She is known for her stunning soprano voice and stage presence selling over 200 million albums worldwide before her death in 2012. She was hailed as the most awarded artist of all time by Guinness World Records collecting more than 600 awards throughout her career. Maria Lynette will reflect Houston’s incredible life and talent on stage belting out hits such as I Wanna Dance With Somebody, I’m Every Woman, I Will Always Love You, Saving All My Love and much more. Ear;y bird tickets start from Dhs135. Book here.
May
UK Pink Floyd Experience
When: May 13
Where: Dubai Opera
The UK Pink Floyd Experience authentically recreates the atmosphere of a Pink Floyd live performance, including impressive video projection on a large circular screen and a stunning light show. The rock concert will feature over 50 years of hits by the legendary band in a show that spans over two and half hours. Hits will include The Dark Side of The Moon, Animals, Wish You Were Here and The Wall. The spellbinding show will celebrate all things Floyd and will appeal to fans of all ages. Prices start from Dhs175. Book here.
