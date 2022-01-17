Bookmark this page as we will keep updating it…

A number of great shows are taking place in Dubai in 2022 and if you can’t keep track, don’t worry! We’ve done it for you and have rounded up all the must-see musicals, theatre performances, comedy shows and more taking place in Dubai.

Here are all the shows you need to add to your diary right now!

January

Jack Dee: Off the Telly

When: January 19

Where: Dubai Opera

British comedian Jack Dee is returning to Dubai on January 19 for a one-off performance. Jack Dee is the star of top comedy shows such as Live at the Apollo, The Jack Dee Show, ITV’s Saturday Night, BBC’s Happy Hour and more. Taking the stage at Dubai Opera, Jack Dee will deliver his classic ‘grumpy’ persona with some hysterical one-liners as part of his ‘Off The Telly’ international tour. You have to be 16 and above to attend the show. Prices start from Dhs195. Book here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, 8pm on Jan 19. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Ballet Icons Gala

When: January 20 and 21

Where: Dubai Opera

This star-studded cultural event celebrates Sergei Diaghilev’s 150th Anniversary, the creator of Ballets Russes and one of the most legendary figures in the history of ballet. The show is one of the highlights of the international ballet calendar worldwide since 2006 and is a show you don’t want to miss. You will see performances by international ballet stars including Bolshoi, Mariinsky, Royal Ballet, English National Ballet, Paris Opera Ballet, Staatsballett Berlin, Vienna State Ballet, Bavarian State Ballet, New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre and much more. They will be performing memorable ballet moments from the Ballets Russes’ repertoire, such as Petrushka, The Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake and Apollo, etc. Prices start from Dhs390. Book here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Jan 20 and 21, 8pm. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com Short and Sweet Theatre When: January 22 to March 20 (weekends)

Where: The Junction, Alserkal Avenue If your attention span is short but your love of theatre is long-standing, this is the festival for you. Billed as the ‘biggest little theatre festival in the world,’ Short+Sweet – now in its 10th year – returns to Dubai starting January 22 bringing mini-plays galore to those hungry for more easily digestible culture. The audience will get to see a number of plays per day, each just 10 minutes long. Week 3 will see non-English plays and Week 4 is Mythology and Musical week. Top plays picked by the audience and judges will go into the semi-finals and the winning plays will perform at the Red Carpet Gala Finals in the final week. Tickets cost Dhs100 per day and are available here. The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, from Dhs100. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. @shortnsweetdxb @junctiondubai February Whose line is it? by The Noise Next Door <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> When: February 4 and 5

Where: Various locations Fans of ‘Whose line is it anyways?’ will love this show. Bought to you by The Noise Next Door, audience members are in for a night of laughter and awe when the improv comedy troupe take to the stage. How does it work? Well, after taking audience suggestions, the cheeky (and rather charming) quartet will transform the ideas into a fantastically put funny scene in the blink of an eye. Expect one-liners, epic stories, explosive physicality and even music. There’s even a family show at Theatre by QE2 where you can bring the kids. This show takes place on February 5 at 3pm. For all other shows, leave the little ones at home as it is strictly open for 18 and above. See all details on location and pricing here. PS – If you’re reading this from Abu Dhabi, there is an 18+ show in Park Rotana, Abu Dhabi on February 3. Locations vary, Feb 4 to 5, prices start from Dhs130 (Dhs100 for children on Feb 5 at 3pm). thelaughterfactory.com Bill Bailey