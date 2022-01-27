Great reasons to head to the cultural capital…

Sharjah Light Festival is back for another year running from Wednesday, February 9 to 20. The shows seem to get better and better as each year passes and now its 11th consecutive year, visitors can expect the same brilliance.

This year, the theme celebrates the magnificent 50 years of the UAE with a futuristic look to the next 50. Expect the light festival to tell you tales of the growth of the country using light and music on historical landmarks.

Here’s a list of locations…

Spiral of Light at University City Hall

Beauty by Contrast at Al Noor Mosque

Flowers of the Future at Al Rafisah Dam

Human Energy through Heritage and History at Kalba Government Buildings

The Language of Infinity at Holy Quran Academy

A Journey of Legacy at Al Hamriya Area Municipality

Islam + Architecture + Heritage at Rashid bin Ahmed Al Qassimi Mosque, Dibba Al Hisn

The Harmony of Islamic Motifs at Sharjah Mosque

Additionally, there will be a lightbox installation at the Al Majaz Waterfront displaying iconic illuminated images of the Festival and Sharjah’s stunning landmarks.

All the above light exhibitions will take place daily from February 9 to 20. Over the weekdays, it starts from 6pm to 11pm and on weekends, from 6pm to 12am.

Tips on how to snap up a winning photo of the Sharjah Light Festival for the ‘Gram

Photos of the much loved Sharjah Light Festival are being shared months after the event ends proving how popular and mesmerizing the show is.

We spoke to two popular photographers here in the UAE @alphaspotting (Mo Azizi) and @tgfromdubai (Ihsan Salhia) who have shared their top tips and suggestions for getting the perfect photo of the Sharjah Light Festival.

Ihsan Salhia highlights that it’s important to not go in and immediately start clicking photos. He said, ‘Keep in mind that the lights are moving and have patterns. It’s important to take your time, study the patterns and see how long it takes for them to move before you click the snap button.’

He added if one can afford it, get a fast lens where the iris can open wide to allow more light in – an F2.8 or better.

Another piece of equipment both photographers agreed on is a tripod adding it will help get a sharp image.

Mo Azizi also suggested a 1-second exposure or less and told us that bumping up the ISO is fine if needed. He also suggested a timer as it will help reduce any shaking, especially when taking a long exposure shot.

Most importantly, both photographers stressed the need to enjoy the show and have fun. As Mo Azizi, put it, ‘The Sharjah Light Festival is absolutely stunning. Don’t just stand there taking photos as you will forget to admire the show for its beauty.’

For more information on the Sharjah Light Festival and to reconfirm timings before you visit, head to this link here.

Featured image: left @alphaspotting, right @tgfromdubai