These are our favourite things… right now.

Feasting on… 21 Grams

After a brief hiatus, one of my favourite homegrown restaurants is back in action in a brand new location. 21grams – famous for its fabulous Balkan breakfasts, beautiful decor, and brilliant Burek – has opened inside Meyan Mall on Al Thanya Street. It’s bigger, brighter and breezier with a gorgeous terrace overlooking Dubai’s skyline. Owner Stasha has poured her heart and soul into this re-opening, and, judging by initial reviews, she’s come out on top once again. – Laura Coughlin, Head of Content

@21grams.dubai

Listening to… *Love Bites with Laura and Fi podcast*

Hosts – and top Dubai PR duo – Laura Rooney and Fi Wishart dive into topics that would make most people squirm at a dinner party. With often hilarious (and awkward!) real-life reporting, each episode dissects relationships, dating and a whole host of taboos that’ll have you wincing and laughing all the way to work. As the prologue clearly states, Love Bites goes heavy on the ‘colourful’ content and explicit language, so be warned. – Laura Coughlin, Head of Content podcasts.apple.com

Checking in at… Hyde Hotel Dubai

Business Bay has a seriously cool new address. Having already made a name for itself in the US Hyde Hotels have handpicked Dubai for their first location outside of the States, and we reckon they’re a perfect match. From the neon ‘Anything Can Happen’ sign in the lobby (the perfect ‘gram moment) to sophisticated guest rooms that come complete with the kind of pillows that snuggle your face and some even offer Burj Khalifa-facing balconies, it’s got a real home-away-from-home feel, perfect for a relaxing city stay. Arguably the highlight is the team, who’ve perfected the art of making every guest feel instantly welcome under the expert guidance of general manager, Luke James. – Alice Holtham, Group Digital Editor

@sbe.com

Eating healthy with… Prep&Co

I’m determined to make my New Years’ Resolution last longer than the first week of January this year, and determined to keep up healthy eating. So, I’m trading evening takeaways for colourful, calorie-counted bowls of goodness. My latest discover is Prep&Co’s broccoli power bowl, packed with perfectly scrambled eggs, crunchy broccoli, cherry tomatoes, avocado and crumbling feta, that’s topped with crunchy pumpkin seeds. They do goal-focused meal plans for those looking to commit to something more long-term, plus poke, acai, bowls and macro counted meals available to order on Deliveroo. – Alice Holtham, Group Digital Editor

@prepandco

Indulging in… Sugargram sweets

I’m a real sucker for great branding and Sugargram nails it every time. More than just an Instagrammable box though, the choice of products and speedy delivery makes them the ideal choice for totally-forgot-it’s-your-birthday gifting. From mini cupcakes to full-size birthday cakes, you can’t go wrong. But my favourite treat has to be the moreish mocktail themed jelly sweets. – Elise Kerr, Deputy Editor

@sugargram_me

Checking out… The Uncommon

Winter is all about exploring the outdoors in the UAE and next on my hit list is desert pop up space, The Uncommon. Perfect material for the What’s On TikTok account, I’m hitting the road and ready to sip coffee in the Instagrammable setting. Keep your eyes peeled for the video soon! – Elise Kerr, Deputy Editor

@theuncommon.ae

Watching in awe at… Zayed Festival’s motocross stunt show

There’s a brand new ‘Extreme Weekends’ motocross stunt show launching at Zayed Festival this Friday, January 7, and then continuing every Friday, Saturday and Sunday (at 6.30pm and 8.30pm on each of the days) thereafter until the festival’s close. Expect daring feats, gravity defying stunts, and wild tricks as the souped-up dirt bikes launch themselves into the air like fluorescent two-stroke falcons. Oh, and there’s fireworks on Saturday too, at 10pm. See you there. – Miles Buckeridge, Online Reporter

zayedfestival.com

Making a splash at… West Bay’s wave pool

Corniche-front leisure complex, West Bay has recently opened a new wave pool and lazy river combo, to add to the already considerable lineup of fun-time facilities, and I can’t wait to be sailing down one of those lazy rivers and hitting the wave pool as the sunshine returns on the weekend. – Miles Buckeridge, Online Reporter

@westbayabudhabi

Switching up mornings with… Sunrise paddle boarding at Ignite Watersports

With a mind that is constantly on the go, it’s sometimes hard to find a moment of calm. Until I discovered sunrise paddle boarding, that is. My favourite spot is at Ignite, outside Riva Beach Club, with Palm Jumeirah frond, Burj Al Arab and even (on a clear day) Burj Khalifa views. The sunrise is magnificent, the water usually as smooth as glass, and you really get an innate sense of peace. The 5am start might be a struggle, but I promise it’s worth it. – Lauren Fletcher, Online Reporter

ignitewatersports.com

Tucking into… S’wich shawarmas

I know, I know: January is supposed to be the month of new me: exercising and eating plenty of greens. But the old me just can’t help a gourmet shawarma from s’wich sneaking its way onto my Deliveroo order at least once a week. The brand has been around for years, but its range of flavour-packed shawarmas always hit the spot. If I’m feeling indulgent, I’ll opt for the cheeky ‘ducking good s’wich’ or the Lite Chicken Mexicano for a more guilt-free option. – Lauren Fletcher, Online Reporter

Hitting the pause button at… Address Sky View

Those who know me know I am a big homebody. It’s my little sanctuary where I can read, get organized or just prepare for the next working day. When I need a change in scene, I head to Address Sky View. The hotel has a cosy little library one floor up where I can enjoy a coffee and catch up on my reading with absolutely no distractions. It’s also a great place to get some office work done. If I need to stretch my legs, I stroll around the hotel and take in the art on display. There’s also the Glass Garden which is a neat spot to have lunch and get some fresh air. -Aarti Saundalkar, Junior Online Reporter

addresshotels.com

Enjoying my cheat day at… House of Slaw

Proud to say that for the entire first week of January, I’ve been good and stuck to my New Years’ Resolution of changing my eating habits and exercising more. For my well-deserved cheat meal, I’m heading to House of Slaw where I’ll be digging into The Chizza Sando (Dhs35) – a burger that caught my attention while I was scrolling through the ‘Gram. The fried chicken burger comes with slawed onions, mamamia sauce and mozzarella cheese. -Aarti Saundalkar, Junior Online Reporter

houseofslaw.com