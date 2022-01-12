The best pet-friendly breakfast spots in Dubai

No need to leave your furry friend at home…

Breakfasting is big in Dubai, and with so many amazing restaurants and cafes serving up a delicious spread, we are spoiled for choice. If you’re a dog parent and can’t bear to leave your pooch at home, don’t worry. We’ve rounded up a handy list of pet-friendly breakfast spots in Dubai.

1762 Stripped

On offer at 1762 Stripped is a range you won’t find at other locations. It showcases a boulangerie, an à la carte menu, and an interactive food lab. It even has a big patio where dogs are welcome to sit out and enjoy the cool weather with their owners. Breakfast dishes include eggs Benedict, smoothie bowls, avocado toast and croissants stuffed with cheese and other tasty fillings.

JLT One, open daily 8am to 12am. Tel: (800) 1762. Taxi: JLT One. 1762.ae

Arrows & Sparrows

Arrows & Sparrows is a cosy cafe in The Greens that sports a sunny, tree-lined patio complete with doggie treats and freshwater (for both of you). Sit back and relax while sipping a cup of joe or tucking into the cafe’s Instagrammable grub. The breakfast dishes here look almost too good to eat, with bright pops of colour and fun ‘twists’ on your usual favourites.

Emaar Business Park, Buiding 4, The Greens, Dubai, daily, 7am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 558 8141. facebook.com/arrowsparrows

Bounty Beets

From the Insta-perfect Millennial pink decor to the feel-good menu of vegan and gluten-free dishes, Bounty Beets puts the beauty into breakfast. Try the coconut crepes or charcoal and almond pancakes and watch your likes skyrocket. Your four-legged friends can chill with you outdoors.

Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, 8am to 10pm. instagram.com/bountybeets

Breeze

Club Vista Mare on Palm Jumeirah is a predominantly pet-friendly destination and it comes with the whole package including delicious food and amazing views. It’s family-friendly and this includes your furry pet. It serves up one of the best breakfast menus on the Palm, with healthy options such as smashed avo toast and a watermelon and feta salad, plus stacks of pancakes and the Breeze breakfast sandwich

Breeze, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun to Wed 12pm to 12am, Thur 12pm to 1am, Fri and Sat 9am to 1pm. Tel: (04) 568 3000. breeze.ae

Brunch & Cake by the Sea

Your pup can accompany you to breakfast, coffee, lunch or dinner at Brunch & Cake By The Sea, at the Pointe, The Palm Jumeirah. The terrace offers up the perfect atmosphere with delicious food and views of the world-famous fountains.

Brunch & Cake, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 580 0437. brunchandcake.ae

Cycle Bistro

Bicycle-themed cafe Cycle Bistro in Dubai Motor City is open for 12 hours a day and lets you and your hound chill and chow outside. The staff love dogs (and humans, of course) and serve up healthy smoothies and a brilliant paleo menu.



The Cycle Hub, Dubai Autodrome, Motor City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 425 3000. facebook.com/thecyclebistro

Ella’s Eatery

Gaze out across endless yachts as you tuck in to all-you-can-eat breakfast at Ella’s Eatery. Choose no less than six dishes from the menu, with a hot drink or a fresh juice for Dhs75. Breakfast favorites on the extensive menu include avocado toast, organic eggs, shakshoukas, pancakes and breakfast bowls. Your four-legged friends are welcome to join you too.

Ella’s Eatery, Palm View East, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, all-day breakfast available 8am to 4pm weekdays, 8am to 12pm weekends, from Dhs75. Tel: (04) 557 0984. facebook.com/ellaseateryDXB

Il Passaggio

This Mediterranean-inspired restaurant serves up delicious signature dishes such as French toast, pizzas and more. Don’t want to leave your pet behind? You can bring them along to enjoy.

Il Passaggio, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun to Wed 9am to 11pm, Thurs, Fri and Sat 8am to 12am. Tel: (04) 587 3111. @ilpassaggio_dxb

LDC Kitchen + Coffee

LDC Kitchen + Coffee in One JLT has a quirky menu hoomans will enjoy. And if your plus one has four legs, you both can enjoy the outdoor area that’s adorned with twinkling lights and plenty of greenery. Doggies will be given bowls to help hydrate as you tuck into some delicious grub.

LDC Kitchen + Cafe, One JLT, daily 7am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 320 9669 @ldckitchen Jones the Grocer

Jones the Grocer has long been popular for its artisan menu and cheese and wine offerings, and the new West Beach branch is the perfect place to start your day with beautiful sea and Dubai Marina skyline views. On the menu you’ll find a traditional English breakfast, farmer’s breakfast, ‘classic benny’ and perfectly brewed coffees.

Jones The Grocer, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 8am to 12am daily. Tel: (0)54 998 6162. facebook.com/jonesthegrocerthepalm

Koko Bay

Popular West Beach hotspot Koko Bay is usually synonymous with sundowners but it also has a great beachside breakfast offering. Enjoy Koko Bay-inspired breakfast dishes such as Asian omelette with kai pad krawpow served with custard baos, the Koko Bay full English, brioche French toast, Koko nut pancakes infused with lemongrass infused maple syrup and the Amazonica acai bowl. Bag a seat outside for those epic Dubai Marina skyline views.

Koko Bay, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 12pm to 12am Sunday to Thursday, 8am to 11am and 12pm to 1am Fridays and Saturdays (closed for one hour between breakfast and lunch). Tel: (04) 5723444. @kokobayuae

Mitts & Trays

Perfect for a weekend catch up, Mitts & Trays has high-tech menus on iPads, and you can choose from a range of plates that are healthy and wholesome. The real stars of the show are their iced lattes, which are almost too pretty to drink.

Mitts & Trays, Bluewaters, off JBR, 9am to midnight. Tel: (04) 388 3999. mittsandtrays.com

Palm Bay

Thought Palm Bay was only all about long happy hours and brunch deals? Think again. Head there between 9am and 12pm to enjoy a hearty breakfast with idyllic views of the sea water surrounding the Palm. On the menu you’ll find classic breakfast favorites such as Palm Bay French toast, eggs Royale, ‘eggs your way’ and Palm Bay avocado toast.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily 9am to 2am, breakfast served daily 9am to 12pm. Tel: (0)4 554 2665. @palmbaydubai

Reform Social & Grill

Reform Social & Grill is known for being pet-friendly to dogs of all sizes and for a hearty British breakfast in a casual garden setting, it always ticks the boxes. It’s one of the few restaurants in Dubai that serves up real sausages and bacon, so head on down for a full English breakfast or bap loaded up with your favourite meat and fried eggs.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, breakfast served 8am to 12pm daily. Tel: (0)4 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Tania’s Teahouse

With it’s whimsical interiors and fashion-themed teas, it’s not hard to see why Tania’s Teahouse has become one of Dubai’s most Instagrammable spots. Housed in a two-storey villa in Jumeirah, on the breakfast menu, you’ll find earl-grey flavored scones and clotted cream and fluffy Eggs Benedict dubbed “the cloud”. There’s a cute outdoor garden to enjoy your breakfast alfresco, and you can bring dogs too.

Tania’s Teahouse, Villa 779A, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai. daily, 9am to 8pm. Tel: (04) 324 0021. taniasteahouse.com.

The Irish Village

Dog-friendly Irish Village offers a massive and well-shaded dog-friendly patio where you can dig into a full English breakfast. Meanwhile, your little pal can sip from water bowls and keep a watchful eye for stray chunks of meat.

Dubai Tennis Stadium, Dubai, daily 11am to 1am. Tel:(04) 2824752. theirishvillage.com