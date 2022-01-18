For holidays closer to home, UAE residents can enjoy some serious perks on staycations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and the Northern Emirates…

Looking for a change of scenery? Staycations are a treasured past time of UAE residents, and many hotels across the emirates offer top perks for those that live locally. From complimentary upgrades to discounts on spa treatments and free night stays, these are the best staycation deals in the UAE right now.

Dubai

W Dubai – The Palm

W Dubai – The Palm’s ‘Stellar Staycation’ offer sets the scene for an Insta-perfect getaway. With room rates starting from Dhs1,000, guests can kick off the day with a buffet breakfast for two at LIV restaurant, the hotel’s go to eatery for the freshest and brightest of meals, fill their days with pampering treatments at AWAY Spa with a 25% discount, or soak up the sun at WET Deck, and enjoy buy one get one free beverages from 3pm to 5pm. As the sun goes down, retreat to Cali-cool SoBe for selected drinks at Dhs35, then dine alfresco at either Massimo Bottura’s Torno Subito or Akira Back, and enjoy 25% off dining.

Palm Jumeirah, doubles from Dhs1,000. Tel: (0)4 245 5558, marriott.com

25hours Hotel One Central

A fusion of old and new, 25hours Hotel One Central is the new kid on the Dubai block, bringing playful quirks and interesting design details to every corner of its 434-room escape. Having opened in December, the five-star property is offering 25% off the best available room rate until March 2022. Hire one of the hotel’s e-bikes and pedal around town, retreat to The Extra Hour spa for some well-deserved pampering, or stay up late enjoying the creative cocktails at fauna-filled Monkey Bar and soak up the stunning Museum of the Future views.

Next to the World Trade Center, Downtown Dubai, doubles from Dhs1,061. Tel: (0)4 210 2525, 25hours-hotels.com

Atlantis The Palm

One of Dubai’s most iconic family-friendly resorts, Atlantis The Palm’s January sale is all about making your next getaway unforgettable. So as well as a wallet-friendly 35% off selected rooms and suites, there’s a whole host of benefits for those that book this month. Expect a welcome drink on arrival, full-board dining inclusive of a buffet breakfast, two-course lunch and three-course dinner, unlimited access to Aquaventure Waterpark, The Lost Chambers Aquarium, and three AED100 vouchers to spend on marine animal experiences, ShuiQi Spa treatments and gaming at Wavehouse respectively. Guests must book by January 31, 2022 for stays up until January 6, 2023.

Palm Jumeirah, doubles from Dhs740. Tel: (0)4 426 0000, atlantis.com

Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa

On the fringes of the city nestled within the Dubai desert, Al Maha is one of the city’s most luxurious staycation spots. With the spa indulgence package, with room rates start from Dhs6,200 per room per night, guests can check-in to their own secluded suite with a private pool, enjoy full-board dining at the resort’s signature restaurant, Al Diwaan, and enjoy a pampering spa treatment too.

Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, doubles from Dhs6,200. Tel: (0)4 832 9900, marriott.com

The Ritz-Carlton DIFC

Those looking to explore Downtown or make the most of a weekend in the city can experience a luxurious stay at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre, and save 30% off the best available rate as a UAE resident. Alongside a discounted room rate, it includes a complimentary buffet breakfast for two adults and two children, plus lunch or dinner included too.

Dubai International Financial Centre, doubles from Dhs1,180. Tel: (0)4 372 2222, ritzcarlton.com

FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Dubai’s ultimate address for a guaranteed good time, FIVE Palm Jumeirah is an internationally-known party palace. Guests looking to check-in for an action-packed stay can take advantage of the hotel’s ‘pay 3, stay 4’ staycation deal, offering four nights for the price of three. When you’re not relaxing in your contemporary guest room or suite, you can expect to be soaking up the sun in your best swimwear at Beach by FIVE, or dining at one of the eight-restaurants on property, including modern Chinese Maiden Shanghai or stylish rooftop, The Penthouse.

Palm Jumeirah, doubles from Dhs1,283, minimum four-night stay. Tel: (0)4 455 9999, fivehotelsandresorts.com

Palazzo Versace Dubai

Until the end of February guests can escape to the opulent Palazzo Versace Dubai for a luxury Dubai staycation and enjoy the blissful winter weather. Perfect for the whole family, the offer includes complimentary breakfast for two adults and two children, a 20% discount on food and beverages, and a Dhs150 spa voucher to be used against a treatment of your choice. Encouraging guests to make the most of Dubai’s array of attractions, there’s also two complimentary tickets to either and an excursion of your choice at one of Dubai’s most popular tourist attractions.

Al Jaddaf, doubles from Dhs1,199. Tel: (0)4 556 8888, palazzoversace.ae

FIVE Jumeirah Village

With its collection of more than 250 swimming pools, and array of suites and apartments that serve as the ultimate party pad for a group getaway, FIVE Jumeirah Village is a wallet-friendly staycation for getting together with family and friends. Those looking to extend their weekend can take advantage of a free nights’ stay when they book for a four-night getaway, only paying for three. One bedroom apartments come with a full kitchenette and jacuzzi on the terrace, while two- and four-bedroom pads have their own swimming pools. Elsewhere, dine al fresco on Trattoria’s outdoor terrace, be among the first to try the array of pub grub at Goose Island, or relax and unwind at REFIVE Spa and treat yourself to a Natura Bisse facial or massage.

Jumeirah Village Circle, doubles from Dhs513 minimum four-night stay. Tel: (0) 4 248 9999, fivehotelsandresorts.com

The St Regis Downtown, Dubai

UAE residents can experience the luxuries of a St Regis staycation now in Downtown Dubai, with rates starting from Dhs1,500 per room per night. As well as a plentiful buffet breakfast, and the ability to take advantage of around-the-clock St Regis butler service, UAE residents will also be gifted hotel credit of Dhs200 for superior rooms, Dhs300 for deluxe rooms and Dhs400 for suites to redeem on dining and spa services. It’s valid on stays until November 2022.

Marasi Drive, Business Bay, doubles from Dhs1,225. Tel: (0)4 512 5555, marriott.com

Abu Dhabi

Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara

Consistently recognised as one of the world’s most Instagrammable resorts, the winter season is a perfect time to retreat to Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara for an authentic Arabian getaway. Nestled in the golden dunes of the Empty Quarter, the resort has unveiled its ‘Night Journey’ staycation deal, inviting guests to uncover the mysteries of the desert and all its thrilling facets with a selection of adrenaline-packed activities. Alongside a daily complimentary breakfast, the rate includes a night walk through the endless desert with the experts, plus an exclusive night archery experience like no other.

Empty Quarter, Abu Dhabi, doubles from Dhs1,733. Tel: (0)2 895 8700, anantara.com

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island

UAE residents can enjoy a discount of 30% off the best available room rates when checking-in to the luxe Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island right now, perfect for enjoying a five-star stay in the UAE capital. There’s also a 20% discount on food and beverage at restaurants including the 1920s themed steakhouse Butcher & Still, chic Italian restaurant Cafe Milano, plus a 20% discount on spa retail and treatments at The Spa.

Al Maryah Island, doubles from Dhs935, Tel: (0)2 333 2222, fourseasons.com

Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa