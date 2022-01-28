From candlelit dinners to afternoon teas, here’s how to celebrate Valentine’s Day in the capital…

The most romantic night of the year is fast-approaching. If you’re feeling loved up, Abu Dhabi is pulling out all the stops to help you show it. Here are the top places to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Abu Dhabi, 2022.

Alba Terrace

Highlights include a sharing menu featuring starters of veal tartare, pecorino and quail egg, mains of pan-roasted duck breast with sunchoke purée and chocolate cake for dessert. A curated wine and beverage pairing will be available. Evening includes a red rose and a special welcome cocktail.

The Edition Abu Dhabi, 6pm to 11pm (Sun and Mon), Dhs500 per couple, incl a welcome drink. Tel: (0)2 2080000. editionhotels.com

Anantara Eastern Mangroves Hotel

Admire stunning views over the water and mangroves when you’re not staring into each other’s eyes. Enjoy a candlelit night at The Pool Deck with a Valentine themed buffet, a glass of sparkling wine each and a rose on arrival. A DJ, live music, and dance performances complete an evening to remember.

Anantara Eastern Mangroves Hotel, 7.30pm to midnight, Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs445 per person with house drinks. Tel: (056) 5035121. emdining@anantara.com

Angar

Spice up your Valentine’s night with a hot, three-course set menu (including one glass of bubbly) at Angar, featuring a modern twist on traditional Indian dishes.

W Abu Dhabi, 6pm to 10.30pm, Dhs200 per person. Tel: (0)2 6560000. @WAbuDhabi

Amerigos

Celebrate Valentine’s Day the Mexican way at Amerigos with a two-course set menu for Dhs159 per person, including four drinks.

Park Inn by Radisson Blu, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 6562000. @amerigosyasisland

Barfly by Buddha-Bar

A romantic three-course set menu with special house drinks.

Venetian Village, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs295. @barflybybuddhabar

Barouk

A romantic Lebanese night with a range of Arabic favourites and live music by Ziad Murad.

Crowne Plaza Hotel, Yas Island, 9pm, Dhs499 per couple, incl a bottle of sparkling. Tel: (0)2 6563000. @crowneplazayasisland

Belgian Café

Love your other half, but not enough to pay full whack for a meal? Go to Belgian Café for its Black Valentine deal and get 30 per cent off selected food items on Valentine’s Day.

Yas Plaza Hotels, 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 6562000. @bbcyasisland

Bord Eau

A romantic evening with grape from Rhone Valley, including world famous Chateau-Neuf Du Pape, in an intimate evening set up with a three-course set menu.

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, from 7pm, Dhs400 per person. Tel: (0)2 509 8555. restaurantreservations.slad@shangri-la.com

Café Milano

Celebrate the Italian way with a five-course menu at Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi, prepared by chef Delfino Chiarello, including fried tempura oysters, pan-roasted scallops, lamb, sea bass and fine chocolate heart.

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi, from 7pm, Dhs590 per person, incl a welcome drink. Tel: (0)2 3332222. fourseasons.com

Dino’s Bistro Italiano

The casual Italian restaurant serves a four-course Italian set menu paired with a selection of wines. The Valentine’s special

is available on February 12, 13 and 14.

Pearl Rotana Capital Centre, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs400 with two glasses of bubbly, Dhs450 with a bottle of bubbly. Tel: (0)2 30755555. rotana.com

Filini Garden

Fancy a bit of romance under the stars? Book Filini Garden’s exclusive Valentine’s cabanas with a five-course set menu served alfresco by the pool.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Dhs1,229 per couple. 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 6562000. @filinigarden

Garage

This February, B.I.G – Brunch In Garage gets a Valentine’s glow-up on February 5, 12 and 19. Explore the culinary wonderland as the tart van makes its rounds offering pink-themed sweet treats. Chilled cocktails from the signature ‘Tap On Wheels’ cart are served as the resident DJ creates the party vibe.

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs279 to Dhs529. Tel: (0)2 6560000. @WAbuDhabi

Kamoon

Enjoy a four-course alfresco dinner and live entertainment at the newly-renovated Kamoon Arabic restaurant for only Dhs499 per couple, available from February 11 to 14.

Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana. Tel: (0)2 6570111. rotana.com

Loop Beach

Dine under the stars at new Loop Beach restaurant at Bab Al Qasr with three dining options available: regular dining tables (Dhs498 per couple with four-course set menu and soft drinks); cabana tables (Dhs1,400 per couple with four courses, romantic set up, flower arrangement and house drinks); and floating tables (Dhs3,000 per couple with four-courses, romantic set up, flower arrangement and bubbly).

Bab Al Qasr, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs399. Tel: (056) 9922078. babalqasr.com

L’Olivo Restaurant

Enjoy a romantic five-course dinner with grape pairing and unlimited select drinks, complemented by a live guitar performance setting the mood for the evening. Prices start from Dhs300 per couple.

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: 0(2) 492 2222. @RixosPremiumSaadiyat

Marco’s New York Italian

The popular Italian gets a Valentine’s Day glow-up with a special four-course set menu, plus a glass of bubbly and rose for the ladies. Live entertainment is courtesy of singer Nathan Hall alongside a piano player. The set menu costs Dhs249 per person and you can add on Dhs125 for free flowing drinks.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, from 7pm. Tel: (056) 5024999. @marcosabudhabi

Marco Pierre White

Alternatively, the award-winning steakhouse next door is serving a four-course set menu. The venue’s sommelier will be on hand to assist you in pairing the finest grape options with your dishes for the evening. There’s a complimentary glass of Bellini for each and a rose for the ladies.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, from 7pm, Dhs349 per person. Tel: (056) 5024999. @marcosabudhabi

Nahaam Beach

Keen to go all out this Valentine’s? You could book an exclusive private dining experience under the stars. The idyllic set up on the beach will be matched by an equally delightful four-course gastronomic adventure. Prices cost Dhs3,000 per couple with one bottle of bubbly.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, from 6pm, Dhs3,000 per couple. Tel: (0)2 8115555. @conradetihadtowers

Namak

An intimate five-course set menu for two at the award-winning Namak, with dishes inspired from the distinct regional flavours of India, along with a special welcome drink.

Dusit Thani, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs345 per couple. Tel: (0)2 6988137. dusit.com

Oak Room

The four-course chef’s menu begins with a signature Oak Room red rose and complimentary glass of bubbly. Highlights include Oak Room signature sourdough with Marmite butter, caviar and passion fruit crème fraiche, a seafood tasting plate of lobster, razor clams, scallops and oysters and your choice of main course from black Onyx striploin with truffle or Dover sole. Finish your night with a chocolate raspberry tart and signature truffle chocolate martinis.

The Edition Abu Dhabi, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs650 per couple. Tel: (0)2 2080000. editionhotels.com

Pitch Black Dining

Fancy an evening of romance shrouded in mystery? Try the dining in the dark three-course set menu experience at Bab Al Qasr, which hosts a Valentine’s edition on February 14.

Bab Al Qasr, 7.45pm to 10pm, Dhs399. Tel: (056) 9922078. babalqasr.com

Portobello

Indulge in a delicious buffet dinner for just Dhs175 per person, curated especially for the occasion by the culinary team at Millennium Al Wahda Hotel Abu Dhabi. Millennium Al Wahda Hotel Abu Dhabi, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs175. Tel: (0)2 495 3794. millenniumhotels.com

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi

Vietnamese restaurant Hoi An, Chinese restaurant Shang Palace and The Pool Bar will each serve a three-course dinner on February 14, with varying set menus. The luxury dining experience, priced at Dhs498 per couple, also includes a Chi, The Spa voucher valued at Dhs200 with a validity of one month.

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, from 7pm. Tel: (0)2 509 8555. restaurantreservations.slad@shangri-la.com

Si Ristorante

From February 10 to 16, Si Ristorante serves a special San Valentino four-course set menu. Expect romantic table set ups, rose petals, candlelight, and a romantic ambiance provided by a resident saxophonist.

Saadiyat Rotana, 6pm to midnight, Dhs375 per person with soft drinks. Tel: (0)2 6970000. rontanatimes.com

Sole

Sole chefs have prepared a special menu for Valentine’s Day with dishes including ‘coated in love’, a tempura sea scallop with caviar with lentil stew and the ‘perfect marriage’, featuring truffle dough tortellini with lobster stuffing.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, from 6pm, Dhs360 per person. Tel: (0)2 8115555. @conradetihadtowers

Stills

Cook, eat and dance the afternoon away with an exciting pre-Valentine’s evening (February 13) Couple’s Cook-Off challenge. Couples and children are welcome.

Crowne Plaza Hotel Yas Island, from 12.30pm, Dhs700 per couple, Dhs69 for children. Tel: (0)2 6562000. @myyasplaza

Turtle Bay Bar & Grill

The alfresco venue, known for its excellent grilled dishes, welcomes guests to a five-course menu with soft drinks. But if you want to wow your partner, one couple can exclusively book the experience for a romantic private dinner on the Beach Boardwalk anytime during February. The night will be enhanced with a heart-shaped dessert and can be tailored with the resorts dedicated team to couple preferences, including live violinist sounds and a flower bouquet.

Saadiyat Rotana, 6pm to midnight, Dhs425 per person with soft drinks. Tel: (0)2 6970000. rontanatimes.com

Urban Kitchen

Urban Kitchen has an early Valentine’s Day themed brunch taking place Saturday February 12 from 1pm to 4pm. Traverse the stations from seafood to meat carving, sushi and dishes from signature restaurants Benjarong and Namak with free-flowing beverages through the afternoon.

Dusit Thani, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs270 with soft drinks, Dhs400 with house drinks, Dhs90 for children. Tel: (0)2 6988137. dusit.com

West Bay Lounge

The offer includes a three-course set menu, one red rose, petals on the table and one bottle of Prosecco.

Corniche Road, Dhs999 per couple. Tel: (0)2 6924375. westbayabudhabi.com

Don’t forget… the flowers

Valentine’s Day and beautiful bouquets pretty much go hand in hand on February 14. If you’re looking for the perfect bunch, then check out what’s on offer from our friends at Bliss Flowers. This premium boutique recently opened a new outlet at Al Reem Island Abu Dhabi.

For more information, visit @blissflowerboutique