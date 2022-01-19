The countdown is on…

The next FIFA World Cup kicks of later this year in Qatar, and fans from around the world will descend on Doha to cheer on their home country in one of the biggest sporting tournaments in the world.

Between now and February 8, 2022, football fans can submit applications to purchase tickets to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. According to FIFA, it doesn’t matter when the application is submitted, as long as it meets the deadline.

After February 8, all tickets will be allocated to those who applied, if the number of applications exceeds the number of available tickets, tickets will be allocated by a random selection draw process. All successful and unsuccessful applicants will be notified of their ticket status by March 8, 2022.

Your chance to be there starts now! 🎟 🏆 #WorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 19, 2022

Ticket options include Individual Match Tickets (for a specific match), Team-Specific Ticket Series (for those who want to follow their team through the tournament), Four-Stadium Ticket Series (a new ticket option which offers access to all four stadiums) and Accessibility Tickets (for disabled people and people with low mobility).

On Friday April 1, 2022, fans will have a second opportunity to secure tickets on a first-come, first-served basis. Each household can purchase up to six tickets per match and up to 60 tickets throughout the tournament.

Tickets start from QAR250 (Dhs251), although Qatar residents can benefit from a more affordable category of tickets. Visa is the preferred payment solution of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, meaning you’ll need a Visa card to purchase your tickets.

Image: FIFA