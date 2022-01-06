Enjoy a delightful weekend breakfast menu at Carine. Expect typical French flair in dishes such as scrambled eggs with black truffle, and the elegant strawberry tartine with homemade peach jam. The relaxing outdoor terrace overlooks the golf course.

Cove Beach

Cove Beach is a hugely popular Dubai beach club, renowned in particular for its Wednesday ladies’ day. Before your day gets cracking, why not arrive early to tuck into the all-new CB Breakfast menu, with dishes such as granola, CB pancakes, acai bowl, CB healthy salad, and a range of fresh juices, smoothies and coffee on the menu. Cove Beach, Caesars Palace, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, breakfast served daily 10 am to 12pm, open Sun to Sat 10am to 1am. Tel: (0)50 454 6920. @covebeachdubai



Eggspectation

It might’ve been round a while but Eggspectation is still as popular as ever. You’ll find it perched at JBR with amazing sea views and a relaxed atmosphere. Of course, the star of the day here is eggs and you can have yours in every way you could imagine. There are no less than eleven eggs Benedict options, seven omelette varieties, plus pancakes, waffles and more.

Eggspectation, JBR, Dubai, open 7am to 10pm daily. Tel: (0)4 430 7252. @eggspectationuae

Ella’s Eatery

Gaze out across endless yachts as you tuck in to all-you-can-eat breakfast at Ella’s Eatery. Choose no less than six dishes from the menu, with a hot drink or a fresh juice for Dhs75. Breakfast favorites on the extensive menu include avocado toast, organic eggs, shakshoukas, pancakes and breakfast bowls. Your four-legged friends are welcome to join you too.

Ella’s Eatery, Palm View East, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, all-day breakfast available 8am to 4pm weekdays, 8am to 12pm weekends, from Dhs75. Tel: (04) 557 0984. facebook.com/ellaseateryDXB

HQ’s 459

Settle yourself on one of the colourful cushy couches at HQ’s 459 at La Mer and enjoy breakfast looking out across the beach and ocean. There’s plenty on the breakfast menu from avocado toast to a protein bowl, açaí, granola bowl, eggs Benedict, shakshuka, omelette and even steak and eggs if you’re feeling indulgent.

HQ’s 459, La Mer South, Dubai, Sat to Wed 10am to 11pm, Thurs and Fri 10 am to 12am. Tel: (0)4 345 9000. hqs459.com

Jones the Grocer

Jones the Grocer has long been popular for its artisan menu and cheese and wine offerings, and the new West Beach branch is the perfect place to start your day with beautiful sea and Dubai Marina skyline views. On the menu you’ll find a traditional English breakfast, farmer’s breakfast, ‘classic benny’ and perfectly brewed coffees.

Jones The Grocer, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 8am to 12am daily. Tel: (0)54 998 6162. facebook.com/jonesthegrocerthepalm

Koko Bay

Popular West Beach hotspot Koko Bay is usually synonymous with sundowners but it also has a great beachside breakfast offering. Enjoy Koko Bay-inspired breakfast dishes such as Asian omelette with kai pad krawpow served with custard baos, the Koko Bay full English, brioche French toast, Koko nut pancakes infused with lemongrass infused maple syrup and the Amazonica acai bowl. Bag a seat outside for those epic Dubai Marina skyline views.

Koko Bay, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 12pm to 12am Sunday to Thursday, 8am to 11am and 12pm to 1am Fridays and Saturdays (closed for one hour between breakfast and lunch). Tel: (04) 5723444. @kokobayuae

Lucky Fish

Lucky Fish is the name of the new restaurant which has opened at the popular Palm Jumeirah spot, West Beach and it certainly brings those Mediterranean vibes to the shores of Dubai. It’s absolutely stunning, offering its visitors the perfect spot for dining and sunbathing, with those incredible Dubai Marina skyline views. Breakfast doesn’t start until 12pm but there are some amazing options including avocado toast, French toast and crepes.

Lucky Fish, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily 12pm to 1am. @luckyfishdubai

McGettigan’s

If you’ve sunk a few too many pints the night before, return to the scene of the crime for a restorative McGettigan’s Breakfast. Available in small or large, this hearty repast includes sausage, bacon, black and white pudding, eggs cooked to order, slow-roasted tomato, mushroom, hash brown, baked beans and toast, all washed down with tea or coffee. At the Souk Madinast Jumeirah branch, you can sit out by the waterways, which is a great place to ease away those sore heads.

McGettigans, various locations, JLT, Madinat Jumeirah, Downtown, JBR. mcgettigans.com

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

The newly-launched Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen has a prime (and rather extensive) spot by the twinkling waterways at the Souk Madinat Jumeirah. As well as the usual suspects such as a hearty breakfast, avocado toast, butties and eggs royal, make sure to try ‘the royal crumpet’, which is two toasted crumpets with lashings of butter, loaded up with scrambled eggs and smoked salmon.

Mezzanine Barr & Kitchen. Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, breakfast served daily 10am to 12noon. Tel: (0)58 599 4659. mezzaninedubai.com

Mitts & Trays

Perfect for a weekend catch up, Mitts & Trays has high-tech menus on iPads, and you can choose from a range of plates that are healthy and wholesome. The real stars of the show are their iced lattes, which are almost too pretty to drink.

Mitts & Trays, Bluewaters, off JBR, 9am to midnight. Tel: (04) 388 3999. mittsandtrays.com

Mondoux

Dubai Creek Harbour is a gorgeous spot for a bit of breakfast and Mondoux is the ultimate place to go. Dishes include croque madame made with homemade bread, a colourful acai bowl, French brioche toast with salted caramel, and a mascarpone and blueberry crepe. Wash it all down with a freshly-prepared coffee or juice. Breakfast is served from 8am until 12pm on weekdays and 1pm on weekends.

Mondoux, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, Sat to Wed 8am to 11pm, Thurs & Fri, 8am to 12am. Tel: (0)50 118 9401. mondoux.ae

Palm Bay

Thought Palm Bay was only all about long happy hours and brunch deals? Think again. Head there between 9am and 12pm to enjoy a hearty breakfast with idyllic views of the sea water surrounding the Palm. On the menu you’ll find classic breakfast favorites such as Palm Bay French toast, eggs Royale, ‘eggs your way’ and Palm Bay avocado toast.

Palm Bay, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily 9am to 2am, breakfast served daily 9am to 12pm. Tel: (0)4 554 2665. @palmbaydubai

Phileas Fogg’s

Phileas Fogg’s is the now much-loved bar, restaurant and amphitheatre with golf course views that welcomes everyone and anyone. Alongside live music, sports, a brilliant happy hour and delicious roast dinner, Phileas Fogg’s also serves up breakfast, with dishes including everything from a vegan granola bowl to Aussie avocado toast, to eggs Royale and even a breakfast pizza.

Phileas Fogg’s, Montgomerie Golf Academy, Dubai, breakfast served 8am to 12pm daily. Tel: (0)4 572 4477. foggs.xyz

Reform Social & Grill

For a hearty British breakfast in a casual garden setting, Reform Social & Grill always ticks the boxes. It’s one of the few restaurants in Dubai that serves up real sausages and bacon, so head on down for a full English breakfast or bap loaded up with your favourite meat and fried eggs.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, breakfast served 8am to 12pm daily. Tel: (0)4 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Revo Cafe

Revo Cafe is a great weekend breakfast spot, with a view that captures the Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Beach Hotel and Downtown Dubai skyline. Whether you’re keeping healthy with their health-focused super bowls or a light granola, or treating yourself to a slab of caramelised bread covered in mascarpone, Revo Cafe at Anantara The Palm has you covered. There’s an outdoor seating area for leisurely breakfasting.

Anantara, The Palm, Dubai, open daily 8am to 10.30pm. Tel: (04) 5678304. dubai-palm.anantara.com

Riva Beach Club

This longtime beach club is super popular with families and those who enjoy the more relaxing side of life. Breakfast is served up daily from 10am to 1pm, with dishes such as açaí and granola, poached eggs with avocado toast, truffle scrambled eggs and a croissant sandwich on the menu. Stick around for a pool day and there’s paddle boarding on the beach.

Riva Beach Club, Shoreline Building 8, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 7.30am to 12am. Tel: (0)4 430 9466. riva-beach.com

Saya Caffe, The Pointe

Step into a pink wonderland at Saya Caffe, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah. The space is absolutely stunning, with pink blooms and lights cascading from the ceiling, a huge flower wall, Saya’s signature pink velvet shell chairs, a love heart wall and more. You’ll find some seriously Instagrammable breakfast (lunch and dinner) dishes and coffees on the menu. There’s outdoor seating that overlooks the waterways around The Pointe.

Saya Caffe & Matroshka Bistro & Jardin, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 10am to 1am. @sayacafe.ae @matroshkadubai

Tania’s Teahouse

With it’s whimsical interiors and fashion-themed teas, it’s not hard to see why Tania’s Teahouse has become one of Dubai’s most Instagrammable spots. Housed in a two-storey villa in Jumeirah, on the breakfast menu, you’ll find earl-grey flavored scones and clotted cream and fluffy Eggs Benedict dubbed “the cloud”. There’s a cute outdoor garden to enjoy your breakfast alfresco, and you can bring dogs too.

Tania’s Teahouse, Villa 779A, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai. daily, 9am to 8pm. Tel: (04) 324 0021. taniasteahouse.com.

The Farm

When we need to recharge our batteries, The Farm at Al Barari beckons. Here, on the breezy patio overlooking lush gardens and bubbling ponds, linger over an exceptional Arabic breakfast of foul mefames, labneh, grilled halloumi, eggs to your liking and pillowy pita bread.

The Farm, Al Barari, daily 8am to 10pm. thefarmdubai.ae

The Scene by Simon Rimmer

Popular British eatery The Scene by Simon Rimmer not only serves up some top Marina views, it’s also home to a great daily breakfast menu. You’ll find lighter dishes such as classic pancakes or smashed avo, or opt for something heartier, such as eggs florentine or the breakfast burrito. Grab a seat out on the terrace which overlooks the water and yachts around Dubai Marina.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, 4th Floor, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, daily 10am to 2am. Tel: (04) 222 2328. thescenedubai.com

Walnut Grove

This South-African cafe in City Walk and The Dubai Mall will never be a wasted trip, even if you’re visiting from near the Marina just for breakfast. Their dishes are healthy, extensive and oh-so-pretty, and we bet you’ll have to go back again and again for lunch and dinner too.

Walnut Grove, The Walk, Downtown Dubai, daily 9am to 11pm. Tel: (04) 344 4441. walnutgrove.ae

Images: Social/provided