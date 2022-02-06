Round the weekend off in style…

Sunday is the new Saturday, and if you’re looking for a top way to spend the last day of the weekend, check out these brand new Sunday brunches in Dubai, with plenty of food, free-flowing drinks and entertainment.

Cafe Belge

Sunday is a day to be spent with family, and Cafe Belge at Ritz-Carlton, DIFC has the perfect family-friendly Sunday roast brunch for you. Tuck into huge selection of Sunday roast items and an array of European or Arabic cuisine, with plenty to entertain the little ones whilst the adults catch up. Child-friendly activities include face painting, a princess singer, art and crafts, balloon bender, magician, and DJ. The brunch takes place inside the restaurant and out in the sunken garden.

Café Belge at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre, Sundays, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs499 prosecco, children aged between 4 and 11 is Dhs150, and under threes eat free. Tel: (0)4 372 2777. @cafebelgedubai

Lo+Cale

For a casual affair, check out Lo+Cale, which you’ll find in the heart of the Dubai Marina. It’s a great one for foodies, with a huge choice of food including breakfast classics, Sunday roast favorites, plus roast duck, beef brisket and mac’n’cheese, a huge cheese display and desserts including profiteroles, pavlova and chocolate pudding. You’ll be serenaded by the smooth sounds of Australian guitarist and singer, Joshua McCartney, as you enjoy brunch in the restaurant or alfresco on the terrace with Dubai Marina views. Throw in free-flowing beverages and you’ve got yourself a super Sunday.

Lo+Cale, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Dubai, Sundays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs149 soft beverages, Dhs249 beers and wines, Dhs299 including bubbles. Tel: (0)54 997 8599. @localedxb

Noépe

For those who love a classy affair, step into the Mediterranean at Noépe. Its newly-launched Sundaze brunch is the perfect way to end the weekend, basking in the winter sunshine. Expect live music, oysters, ceviche, lobsters, sashimi and sushi, a series of international cuisines from live cooking stations, gourmet sliders and a selection of delicious desserts, all washed down with crisp beverages.

Noépe, Park Hyatt, Dubai, Sundays, 1pm to 4pm, priced from Dhs395. Tel: 04 602 1814. @noepedxb

Prime68 Steakhouse

If you love a top-quality Sunday roast, you’ll love the offer at longstanding steakhouse, Prime68. Taking place every Sunday from 1pm to 4pm, with incredible views from the 68th floor of JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, this five-course set menu includes caesar salad, soup, an appetizer, and choices of main course with lamb, beef, or chicken. Round things off on a sweet note with a family-style sharing platter of desserts.

Prime 68, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Sundays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs225 soft beverages, Dhs375 house beverages. Tel: (0)4 414 0000. marriott.com

Social Distrikt

Vibrant new Palm Jumeirah hotspot Social Distrikt has a wallet-friendly Sunday sundowner brunch that’s perfect for seeing off the weekend in style. Bag a seat out on the terrace to enjoy the iconic Palm Jumeirah fountains. Dishes include a chef’s selection of sushi, greek salad and Doctor pepperoni pizza followed by a loaded doner kebab, chicken quesadilla, meatball spaghetti and Gambas Al Ajillo (sauteed shrimp), complete with a fresh flavourful mango sorbet and assortment of cakes. You can throw it back to the good old days with a mix of 80’s, 90’s, RnB hits and noughties tracks spun by the DJ.

Social Distrikt, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Sundays, 5pm to 9pm, Dhs150 soft, Dhs290 house. @social.distrikt

Surf Club

Surf Club (formerly known as Aprons & Hammers Beach House) has just launched an awesome new beach brunch to help you make the most of its stunning setting at Palm West Beach. The Surf’s Up Sunday brunch launches on February 13, and the ‘toes in the sand’ experience runs from 1pm to 5pm, offering guests a delicious seafood menu, breathtaking views and atmospheric vibes. Guests can enjoy dishes such as honey-glazed short ribs, baked feta and honey, a mixed sushi platter, followed by a choice of main from dishes such as black Angus ribeye, spaghetti alle tartufo and miso glazed salmon and finally, sharing desserts will be served including profiteroles, key lime pie and pineapple carpaccio. Tunes for the afternoon will be provided by John Hanlidis, Noche K and Redoxx.

Surf Club, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Sundays, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house. Tel: (0)56 588 1332. @surfclubdubai

Images: Provided