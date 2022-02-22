Coming soon: The hottest new bars, restaurants and beach clubs

Keep these on your radar…

Dubai is a city that never stands still with new venues popping up all of the time. We’re bringing you the inside scoop on some of the most exciting bars, restaurants and beach clubs opening in Dubai in 2022.

Bookmark this list as we will keep it updated…

Asia Asia Business Bay

A new Asia Asia is opening in Dubai’s Business Bay in December 2021. Spanning across 750 sqaure metres, the new Asia Asia will seat 500 people. Much like the original outpost, which has Dubai Marina views from its Pier 7 terrace, the next location will offer both dining room and al fresco options, overlooking the Dubai Canal. Asia Asia Business Bay will offer semi-private lounges, DJ booth, bar, dining area and a sushi bar from its Grand Millennium Hotel location.

Asia Asia, Grand Millennium Business Bay. @asiaasiadubai

Botanica

Botanica encompasses instagrammable VIP dining pods with stellar sea and JBR skyline views at Bluewaters Island. There will be a total of 22 luxury dining pods of different sizes, with a capacity to seat up to 168 people. Here, you can tuck into elegant Pan-Asian cuisine, which explores flavours from China, Japan and Thailand, albeit with a ‘modern touch’.

Botanica, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, opening March 2022. @botanicapods

Belcanto

In the early part of 2022, Dubai Opera will welcome a new restaurant to its offering, that goes by the name of Belcanto. Described as an experiential dining concept, offering fine-dining Italian cuisine, Belcanto is headed up by Tuscan Chef Giacomo Lombardi. The space has been designed with quintessential Italian styling and aesthetics in mind. Renders of the upcoming venue show a plush red carpet and white panelled walls with gold accents. On a stage sits a grand piano, indicating a live entertainment aspect to the experience – Belcanto roughly translated to ‘beautiful song’.

Belcanto, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai. belcantorest.com

Chic Nonna

DIFC will soon welcome Chic Nonna, a luxury Italian concept from Mine & Yours Group. The two-storey space will feature an elegant Osteria gourmet restaurant on the ground floor plus a vibrant lounge bar on the floor above. Diners can pick a seat next to the open kitchen for a full view of the culinary artists at work. For an even closer look, there will also be a one-of-a-kind chef’s table experience within the kitchen itself.

Chic Nonna, DIFC. chicnonna.com Demon Duck View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demon Duck Dubai (@demonduckdubai) Demon Duck is the new Chinese restaurant helmed by Alvin Leung, that is set to open at Caesars Palace Dubai very soon. With an eclectic restaurant and outdoor terrace, it will serve up Pan-Asian dining in a contemporary setting. Demon Duck, Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters Island, opening March 2022. @demonduckdubai Ernst For those who like their beer (stein sized), Dubai’s first traditional Bavarian biergarten and Wirtshaus is sure to tick your boxes. Opening in the cool new 25hours Hotel, this casual bar is set to serve up authentic German delights, such as craft German beers, soft pretzels, and more. Ernst, 25hours Hotel, Dubai, @ernstbiergarten

Josette

When you think of Italian restaurants in Dubai, the mind often goes straight to Il Borro Tuscan Bistro and Alici, which are brought to us by Orange Hospitality. The group is back with a brand new concept, this time heading over the pond to France. Promising a glamorous Parisian experience, the new restaurant, Josette, will open its doors in DIFC’s ICD Brookfield Place, which is also home to The Arts Club and soon-to-open The Guild.

Josette Dubai, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC. @josettedubai

L’Amo Bistro Del Mare

L’Amo Bistro Del Mare, an Italian restaurant offering prime seafood, will open its doors later this year. Dubai Harbour will be home to the most advanced cruise terminal and the biggest marina in the region, so you can expect a nautical influence in the waterfront restaurant. The restaurant’s interiors will have terrazzo-style tiles, and floor to ceiling glass windows to offer views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai Marina skyline. Inspired by southern Italy, the spot will showcase the best of Italian seafood, amongst rows of berthed yachts.

L’Amo Bistro Del Mare, Dubai Harbour. @lamobistrodelmare

Lío

Word on the grapevine is that Lío, one of the world’s most glamorous cabarets, born in Ibiza, will shimmy its way into DIFC, setting up a home in the spot that was formerly occupied by Gaucho. The performances at Lío are legendary, so we can’t wait to see what it brings to Dubai.

Lío, DIFC, Dubai, coming soon. @liodubai

Loren

Throwback in style to the Italian Riviera in the 1960s and 1970s at Loren. The restaurant will sit above yet-to-open beach club SĀN in front of SEVEN Palm on West Beach. Slated to open late December, the venue will serve up refined Italian-style coastal dining and a seriously chic setting.

Loren, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.

Mayabay Dubai

Mayabay Dubai, export of the upmarket Mayabay Monaco is soon set to open. The luxe new restaurant will be found at the beautiful Jumeirah Al Naseem hotel, next to the turtle lagoon. For those who love their food, you can tantalise your tastebuds with Mayabay’s signature Japanese-Thai cuisine in a sophisticated dining setting with fabulous Burj Al Arab views.

Mayabay Dubai, Jumeirah Al Naseem. @mayabaydubai

Mott 32

Experience authentic Chinese cuisine at Mott 32, which hails from Hong Kong and is inspired by 32 Mott Street in New York, where the city’s first Chinese convenience store opened in 1891. The restaurant looks set to be decked out in sultry hues of red, with cushy seating and delicately-patterned crockery.

Mott 32, Address Beach Resort, Dubai. @mott32dubai

Pavilion at The Beach

Pavilion at The Beach is a huge new day-to-night venue opening in January 2022 with five licensed restaurants. Visitors to the 60,000 square foot, enclosed temperature-controlled venue in JBR will get to enjoy dinner and drinks at La Mezcaleria, Café Buur, Akiba Dori, Eataly and Hurricane’s Grill.

Pavilion at The Beach, opposite the beach at JBR, Dubai.

Parasol by St. Regis

Parasol by St. Regis is a new beach club that is set to open on the popular West Beach strip. Details are being kept tightly under wraps, but we know construction is already happening.

@parasolbystregis

Peaches & Cream

Peaches & Cream is set to open in Dubai soon, on the ever popular Palm Jumeirah. Found in Shoreline 1 Building, the retro-themed beach club will be as colourful as it is cool, when it opens in Q2 of 2022. Inspired by 1980s Miami, Peaches & Cream will have a vibrant beach club and slick lounge, featuring a 3,000 square foot beach, large swimming pool and soft candy-coloured sun beds. A large outdoor bar will take centre stage, with boho swings for guests to sit and enjoy a refreshing cocktail.

Peaches & Cream, Shoreline Building 1, Palm Jumeirah. @peachesandcreamdxb

SĀN

SĀN is set to be a gorgeous new beach club slated to open late December on West Beach in front of SEVEN Palm. It’s described as a ‘culinary experience, beach destination and soul retreat’. It has a distinctly understated Mediterranean vibe and looks like an ultra chic place to hang out.

SĀN, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah. @sanbeach.dubai

The Byron Bathers Club

Tom Arnel (of Tom & Serg fame) has taken over the space formerly occupied by Bidi Bondi’s to open a brand new Aussie-inspired multi-concept called The Byron Bathers Club. When it opens, it will be a seafood focused beachside dining destination offering a la carte breakfasts, lunches and late-night dinners. Inside, decor promises to be light and airy, with an easy going, surf-style aesthetic. Think preppy blue and white stripes, a hefty shot of greenery, all with a distinct family-friendly vibe.

The Byron Bathers Club, Al Manhal Building, Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah (formerly Bidi Bondi). @byronbathersclub

The London Project

Loved for its botanical and Instagrammable interiors and cool cocktails, The London Project has firmly cemented itself as a firm Bluewaters Island favourite in Dubai. In March 2022 a second outpost is set to open in Marina Walk, Dubai Marina. The huge new venue will have brand new licensed concepts across three floors. Each concept promises to deliver something beyond a bar or a restaurant, through theatre, entertainment and more.

The Nice Guy

LA’s celebrity hangout The Nice Guy gears up to open. Hoarding for the restaurant has already gone up on the ground level of Emirates Towers advertising that the restaurant is ‘opening soon’. An Instagram account, @theniceguydubai, is also already active, although has yet to post any indicator of what the restaurant or menu may look like – or when it might open.

Emirates Towers, DIFC. @theniceguydubai

The Park

The Park is set to be brought to you by Tom Arnel, owner of Tom & Serg. The Bull&Roo concept is set to stretch over three floors with a rooftop terrace. The family-friendly venue will have a food store as well as an Australian-influenced market cafe and plenty of space for the little ones to play in.

The Park, JLT.

The Guild

The Guild in DIFC promises to be unlike anything else we’ve seen in Dubai. Bull&Roo has signed on for the mammoth project, which was conceived by managing director Tom Arnel. Spanning 15,000 square feet, The Guild in DIFC will bring together eight homegrown food concepts under one roof, creating a gourmet collective with a giant dining room at its heart.

The Guild, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC. icdbrookfieldplace.com Virgin Izakaya Chic dining is set to combine with a lively social space when suave new Japanese restaurant, Virgin Izakaya, opens on Bluewaters Island soon. Following the huge success of the brand’s various restaurants in Russia, it will be its first outpost in the Middle East, and, at first peek, it looks amazing. Renders of the restaurant show it to be ultra-Instagrammable, with hues of deep red, offset against earthy woods and leafy plants, and dim lighting giving it a sultry feel. The restaurant will be set over two floors, with floor-to-ceiling windows perfectly capturing sea views out across to Dubai’s JBR. Virgin Izakaya, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, opening March 2022. @virgin.izakaya_dxb

