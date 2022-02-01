Amazonico, Gate Village, Pavillion, DIFC, open daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 571 3999. amazonico.ae

Atelier M

Atelier M is the sophisticated dining-to-drinks bar and restaurant that occupies the top three floors of Pier 7. You’ll get 360-degree views of Dubai marina from this super-chic terrace lounge. It’s great for a romantic date-night.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 5pm to 2am Sun, Mon, Wed, 5pm to 3am Tues and Thurs, 4pm to 3am Fri, 4pm to 2am Sat. Tel: (04) 450 7766. atelierm.ae

Bahri

For the ultimate date night you need a cool cocktail bar such as Bahri. It has sumptuous and elegant aesthetics with vibrant bursts of colour everywhere you look, from deep blue sapphire-hued walls, to dramatic emerald velvet curtains. The expansive terrace looks over the aquamarine waterways that meander from the Souk Madinat Jumeirah and on past the hotels. The cocktails are Insta-worthy, and the bar bites are the perfect accompaniment.

Bahri, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Dubai, open 5pn to 1am Mon to Fri. @bahridubai

Bar Buci

Run, don’t walk, to the new Bar Buci at Jumeirah Al Qasr and discover an elegant Parisian-inspired cocktail bar with a vintage jazz vibe. Inspired by Rue de Buci that lies in the heart of Paris Saint-Germain-des-Prés, Bar Buci boasts stunning interiors with a sophisticated vibe, and a large outdoor terrace overlooking Burj Al Arab and the Arabian Gulf. On the menu you’ll find a selection of French bites such as croquettes au boeuf bourguignon.

Bar Buci, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah, daily 5pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 432 3232. @barbucidubai

Bar Du Port

Dubai’s newest development, Dubai Harbour, is home to a brand new alfresco restaurant, Bar Du Port. The beautiful hotspot has been designed with bohemian décor, inspired by the Ligurian Riviera, Côte d’Azur and the Greek islands. With outdoor tables overlooking the harbour, yachts and Dubai Marina, guests can enjoy the ambient vibes right up until summer.

Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour, Dubai Marina, Mon to Fri 5pm to 3pm, Sat & Sun 1pm to 3am. Tel: (0)50 969 9820. @barduportdubai

Caña by Tamoka

New venue Tamoka is nestled right on the beachfront at JBR, meaning visitors are treated to incredible sea views and the Ain Dubai. Beyond the restaurant is seating right out on the beach, with a winding path leading to Caña by Tamoka, the venue’s very own circular beach bar, which has its own DJ booth and is the perfect spot for sundowners.

Tamoka and Caña by Tamoka, Al Mamsha Street, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, Sat to Wed 12pm to 1am, Thurs and Fri 12pm to 2am. @tamokadubai

February 30

Since it opened on the coveted stretch of sand-meets-restaurants at West Beach, February 30 has had no shortage of visitors. February 30 Dubai greets guests with a soundtrack of tropical house beats, from both the restaurant tables and beach loungers. The day-to-night destination also serves shisha from the deck, and make sure to grab a seat at the huge circular bar for sundowners.

February 30 Dubai, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 2am, beach 12pm to 7pm. february30dubai.com @february30dubai

Flashback

Paramount, the Hollywood-themed hotel in Downtown Dubai, has a secret speakeasy bar that you may not have heard of yet. Called Flashback, it’s located behind a secret door, and you’ll have to ask the team at the front desk for its location. The theme is full 1920’s prohibition era, complete with furry barstools and retro gramophone. Pull up a chair and watch the mixologists get to work on creating you a theatrical cocktail. There’s even a happy hour every day from 4pm to 8pm.

Flashback, behind a secret door, Paramount Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai. (04) 246 6666. paramounthotelsdubai.com

Gohan

Hiding behind another business (La Cantine Du Faubourg, in this case) is an exciting concept for Dubai, but Gohan can’t conceal the crowds waiting to win entry to its small windowless barroom. Dimly-lit cube lanterns, red hues, low ceilings and occasional intimate DJ shows create a slick Tokyo meets Flat Iron New York speakeasy aesthetic. Once inside, diners will experience elegant Japanese street food with a refined menu of skewers, sushi and gyoza, that use top quality ingredients, throwing the likes of fois gras and caviar into the mix to up the dishes to a Dubai ‘high life’ level.

Gohan, La Cantine Du Fauboug, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Mon to Fri noon to 4pm, daily 7pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 352 7105. @gohandubai

Hola Rooftop

New bar, Hola Rooftop, located in Meydan Hotel, is inspired by Ibiza, Formentera and Mallorca. Found on the 8th floor, the open-air venue is ideal for the winter months, with picture-perfect interiors giving all of the Mediterranean vibes. The space has a stunning shaded terrace complete with a mesmerising water feature and eye-catching floral decor.

Hola Rooftop, Meydan Hotel, Nad Al Sheba, daily 6pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 718 1160. @holarooftop

Jetty Lounge

Jetty Lounge is one of the oldest and best beach bar sundowner spots in Dubai. Known for Mediterranean bites, chic cocktails and an all-round classy vibe, you’ll approach the beach spot through lush greenery, taking you through the One&Only Royal Mirage resort. A DJ is on hand to set the scene with chilled out tunes as you marvel at the views. If you’ve never done Jetty Lounge, you need to.

One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh, Dubai Marina, 3pm to 1am, daily. Tel: (04) 399 9999. Taxi: One&Only Royal Mirage. royalmirage.oneandonlyresorts.com

Luna Sky Bar

For DIFC-dwellers, chic Luna Sky Bar is a fabulous after-work spot with its stunning terrace overlooking Downtown Dubai it’s great for an elegant cocktail evening with posh snacks such as truffle arancini and ponzu dumplings.

Luna Sky Bar, Four Seasons Hotel, Gate Village 9, DIFC, daily 5pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 506 0300. lunadubai.com

NYX Club

If you’ve paid a visit to the new restaurant on everyone’s lips, Gaia, you might have come away thinking it’s a charming, Greek taverna. But, hidden underneath is a secret club called NYX which has hosted the likes for hip hop superstar 50 cent. Information on how to gain access to this club has been kept tightly under wraps but we’re sure it won’t be long until the venue reveals itself to the world.

NYX, Gaia Dubai, DIFC Gate Village 4, Dubai. Tel: (04) 241 4242. gaia-dubai.com

Penthouse

The Penthouse at Five Palm Jumeirah is a hugely popular spot for Dubai residents and tourists alike. Lounge at one of the seating areas by the glass-panelled terrace wall at sunset to get that Penthouse pic in front of the sun setting behind the impressive silhouette of the Dubai Marina towers.

The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Sat to Wed 4pm to 3am, Thurs and Fri 4pm to 4am. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com