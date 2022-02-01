Date night: The most romantic bars in Dubai
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner…
The big day of love is less than two weeks away, and if you’re still in search of the perfect spot to spend some quality time with your partner, look no further. For the ultimate date night with cocktails, nibbles and a spot of staring into each others’ eyes (if you’re that type of couple), check out these romantic bars in Dubai.
Amazonico
Dubai’s DIFC is arguably the city’s most cosmopolitan district and if you haven’t checked out rainforest-inspired Amazonico then it’s time to get it on your must-visit list. The beautiful restaurant boasts an equally stunning terrace, complete with a DJ booth, fabulous cocktails and Latin American-inspired nibbles.
Amazonico, Gate Village, Pavillion, DIFC, open daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 571 3999. amazonico.ae
Atelier M
Atelier M is the sophisticated dining-to-drinks bar and restaurant that occupies the top three floors of Pier 7. You’ll get 360-degree views of Dubai marina from this super-chic terrace lounge. It’s great for a romantic date-night.
Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 5pm to 2am Sun, Mon, Wed, 5pm to 3am Tues and Thurs, 4pm to 3am Fri, 4pm to 2am Sat. Tel: (04) 450 7766. atelierm.ae
Bahri
View this post on Instagram
For the ultimate date night you need a cool cocktail bar such as Bahri. It has sumptuous and elegant aesthetics with vibrant bursts of colour everywhere you look, from deep blue sapphire-hued walls, to dramatic emerald velvet curtains. The expansive terrace looks over the aquamarine waterways that meander from the Souk Madinat Jumeirah and on past the hotels. The cocktails are Insta-worthy, and the bar bites are the perfect accompaniment.
Bahri, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Dubai, open 5pn to 1am Mon to Fri. @bahridubai
Bar Buci
Run, don’t walk, to the new Bar Buci at Jumeirah Al Qasr and discover an elegant Parisian-inspired cocktail bar with a vintage jazz vibe. Inspired by Rue de Buci that lies in the heart of Paris Saint-Germain-des-Prés, Bar Buci boasts stunning interiors with a sophisticated vibe, and a large outdoor terrace overlooking Burj Al Arab and the Arabian Gulf. On the menu you’ll find a selection of French bites such as croquettes au boeuf bourguignon.
Bar Buci, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah, daily 5pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 432 3232. @barbucidubai
Bar Du Port
Dubai’s newest development, Dubai Harbour, is home to a brand new alfresco restaurant, Bar Du Port. The beautiful hotspot has been designed with bohemian décor, inspired by the Ligurian Riviera, Côte d’Azur and the Greek islands. With outdoor tables overlooking the harbour, yachts and Dubai Marina, guests can enjoy the ambient vibes right up until summer.
Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour, Dubai Marina, Mon to Fri 5pm to 3pm, Sat & Sun 1pm to 3am. Tel: (0)50 969 9820. @barduportdubai
Caña by Tamoka
New venue Tamoka is nestled right on the beachfront at JBR, meaning visitors are treated to incredible sea views and the Ain Dubai. Beyond the restaurant is seating right out on the beach, with a winding path leading to Caña by Tamoka, the venue’s very own circular beach bar, which has its own DJ booth and is the perfect spot for sundowners.
Tamoka and Caña by Tamoka, Al Mamsha Street, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, Sat to Wed 12pm to 1am, Thurs and Fri 12pm to 2am. @tamokadubai
February 30
Since it opened on the coveted stretch of sand-meets-restaurants at West Beach, February 30 has had no shortage of visitors. February 30 Dubai greets guests with a soundtrack of tropical house beats, from both the restaurant tables and beach loungers. The day-to-night destination also serves shisha from the deck, and make sure to grab a seat at the huge circular bar for sundowners.
February 30 Dubai, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 2am, beach 12pm to 7pm. february30dubai.com @february30dubai
Flashback
Paramount, the Hollywood-themed hotel in Downtown Dubai, has a secret speakeasy bar that you may not have heard of yet. Called Flashback, it’s located behind a secret door, and you’ll have to ask the team at the front desk for its location. The theme is full 1920’s prohibition era, complete with furry barstools and retro gramophone. Pull up a chair and watch the mixologists get to work on creating you a theatrical cocktail. There’s even a happy hour every day from 4pm to 8pm.
Flashback, behind a secret door, Paramount Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai. (04) 246 6666. paramounthotelsdubai.com
Gohan
Hiding behind another business (La Cantine Du Faubourg, in this case) is an exciting concept for Dubai, but Gohan can’t conceal the crowds waiting to win entry to its small windowless barroom. Dimly-lit cube lanterns, red hues, low ceilings and occasional intimate DJ shows create a slick Tokyo meets Flat Iron New York speakeasy aesthetic. Once inside, diners will experience elegant Japanese street food with a refined menu of skewers, sushi and gyoza, that use top quality ingredients, throwing the likes of fois gras and caviar into the mix to up the dishes to a Dubai ‘high life’ level.
Gohan, La Cantine Du Fauboug, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Mon to Fri noon to 4pm, daily 7pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 352 7105. @gohandubai
Hola Rooftop
New bar, Hola Rooftop, located in Meydan Hotel, is inspired by Ibiza, Formentera and Mallorca. Found on the 8th floor, the open-air venue is ideal for the winter months, with picture-perfect interiors giving all of the Mediterranean vibes. The space has a stunning shaded terrace complete with a mesmerising water feature and eye-catching floral decor.
Hola Rooftop, Meydan Hotel, Nad Al Sheba, daily 6pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 718 1160. @holarooftop
Jetty Lounge
Jetty Lounge is one of the oldest and best beach bar sundowner spots in Dubai. Known for Mediterranean bites, chic cocktails and an all-round classy vibe, you’ll approach the beach spot through lush greenery, taking you through the One&Only Royal Mirage resort. A DJ is on hand to set the scene with chilled out tunes as you marvel at the views. If you’ve never done Jetty Lounge, you need to.
One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh, Dubai Marina, 3pm to 1am, daily. Tel: (04) 399 9999. Taxi: One&Only Royal Mirage. royalmirage.oneandonlyresorts.com
Luna Sky Bar
For DIFC-dwellers, chic Luna Sky Bar is a fabulous after-work spot with its stunning terrace overlooking Downtown Dubai it’s great for an elegant cocktail evening with posh snacks such as truffle arancini and ponzu dumplings.
Luna Sky Bar, Four Seasons Hotel, Gate Village 9, DIFC, daily 5pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 506 0300. lunadubai.com
NYX Club
If you’ve paid a visit to the new restaurant on everyone’s lips, Gaia, you might have come away thinking it’s a charming, Greek taverna. But, hidden underneath is a secret club called NYX which has hosted the likes for hip hop superstar 50 cent. Information on how to gain access to this club has been kept tightly under wraps but we’re sure it won’t be long until the venue reveals itself to the world.
NYX, Gaia Dubai, DIFC Gate Village 4, Dubai. Tel: (04) 241 4242. gaia-dubai.com
Penthouse
The Penthouse at Five Palm Jumeirah is a hugely popular spot for Dubai residents and tourists alike. Lounge at one of the seating areas by the glass-panelled terrace wall at sunset to get that Penthouse pic in front of the sun setting behind the impressive silhouette of the Dubai Marina towers.
The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Sat to Wed 4pm to 3am, Thurs and Fri 4pm to 4am. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com
Rex Bar
REX Bar is a rooftop bar and is the first ever flagship bar of premium beer brand, Peroni Nastro Azzurro. The venue, which is only open until the end of March, has been designed to make you feel like you’re stepping onboard a ship, from the twinkling fairy lights and white metal framework to the cool wave-like ceiling feature. The aesthetics inspired by the Italian ocean liner SS Rex that in 1933 won the ‘Blue Riband’ for the fastest crossing of the Atlantic. Enjoy a selection of Italian-inspired beverages and nibble on delicate aperitivo dishes as you take in brilliant views of the Dubai Marina
REX Bar, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Dubai, open seven days a week from 4pm. @rexbarduba
SoBe
Since it opened in early 2019, SoBe has fast-tracked itself to be one of the most popular bars in Dubai for guaranteed sunset views. From its position on the fifth floor of the W Dubai – The Palm hotel, you’ll be able to stare as far as the eye can see from the outdoor terrace, with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf surrounding the Palm.
SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 5pm to 3am Tuesday to Saturday, 5pm to 2am Sunday and Monday. Tel: (04) 245 5800. sobedubai.com
Storyteller by BABA
You might think you’ve explored every corner of the popular Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi hotel, but did you know there’s a hidden bar inside? Storyteller by BABA claims to be the smallest bar in the city, seating only 25 guests at a time. We challenge you to find the hidden door and uncover the 1920s-esque decor, sample the whimsical cocktails and take pride in the knowledge you knew about it before everyone else.
Storyteller by BABA, Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, Dubai Marina, daily, 6pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 511 7373. marriott.com
Treehouse
You might also like
Treehouse has long been a popular bar for its cool downtown views and cosmopolitan feel. The terrace has a cool botanical garden vibe with soft lighting and casual high and low tables.
Treehouse, Taj Dubai, Burj Khalifa Street, Dubai, Sun to Wed 6pm to 2am, Thurs 6pm to 3am, Fri 6pm to 3am, Sat 1pm to 2am. Tel: (058) 827 2763. tajhotels.com
Zeta Seventy Seven
There is nowhere better to grab a cocktail and enjoy a delicious meal all while wistfully gazing out into the skyline than at Address Beach Resort’s newly reopened ZETA Seventy Seven. Situated atop the ultimate beach address overlooking the incredible Ain Dubai and adjacent to one of the world’s tallest outdoor infinity pools, ZETA Seventy Seven, offers a carefully crafted contemporary Asian menu designed by Executive Chef, Ruediger Lurz.
ZETA Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort, JBR, restaurant opens daily from 11am to 1am (last orders at 11.30pm), pool opens at 10am to sunset (exclusive access for in-house guests only, with pool pool snack menu, featuring light snacks, poke bowls, gourmet sandwiches and burgers is available from 11am to sunset). Over 21s only. Tel: (0)4 8798866. @addressbeachresort.
Images: Social/provided