Splash out on a pool pass, and get your entry fee back to spend on food and drinks…

These Dubai pool passes combine three of our favourite things – swimming, eating and drinking – in one handy package. When you purchase one of these fully redeemable pool passes in Dubai, you’ll get 100 per cent back to spend on food and drinks during your visit.

Here are 15 of the best Dubai pool passes that are fully redeemable…

Azure Beach

Visit ever-popular Azure Beach for great pool day vibes. From Monday to Thursday, entry is Dhs300 with Dhs100 redeemable on food and beverages. From Friday to Sunday, entry is Dhs400 with Dhs200 redeemable.

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, Dubai, open 10am to sunset. Tel: (0)52 777 9472. @azurebeachdubai

Cove Beach

This blissful beach club on Bluewaters Island offers fully redeemable beach and pool passes on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Your Dhs200 entry buys you a sun bed on the beach, plus Dhs100 to spend on food and drinks. On Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, it’s Dhs300 with Dhs150 redeemable.

Cove Beach, Caesars Palace, Bluewaters Island. Tel: (0)50 454 6920 instagram.com/covebeachdubai

Four Seasons DIFC

Fancy a luxe day out at the Four Seasons? For Dhs300, you’ll get to lap it up at the hotel’s rooftop glass-walled pool, with the full amount back to spend on the poolside menu.

Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Gate Village 9, Level P, daily 7am to 8pm. Tel: (04) 506 0000. instagram.com/fsdubaidifc/

White Beach at Atlantis The Palm

The White Beach day pass costs Dhs200 on Monday to Friday, which is fully redeemable on food and beverages and Dhs300 on Saturdays and public holidays, with the full amount redeemable on food and drinks. Entry is limited to 21+.

White Beach, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. instagram.com/whitebeach/

Meydan Hotel

Overlooking the Meydan Racecourse and the Dubai city skyline, the pool at the Meydan Hotel offers fully redeemable passes, from Sunday to Thursday, for Dhs150.

The Meydan Hotel, Al Meydan Road, Nad Al Sheba. Tel: (04) 381 3333. instagram.com/themeydanhotel_dxb/

Five Jumeirah Village

Head to this JVC hotspot midweek for a fully redeemable pool day. Pool entry is Dhs200 with Dhs100 redeemable (brunch and lunch packages are also available on weekends).

Five Jumeirah Village, JVC. instagram.com/fivejumeirahvillage/

Azure Beach Cabanas

For the A-list experience, book one of the exclusive cabanas at Azure Beach, in the Rixos Premium Dubai JBR. There’s a minimum spend of Dhs4,000 for the small pool cabanas and Dhs6,000 for the large pool cabanas, which are fully redeemable on food and drinks. These rockstar cabanas even have access to their own private plunge pools, accommodating 6 to 7 people, depending on the size.

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium JBR, daily 10am to 8pm. Tel: (0)52 777 9472. instagram.com/azurebeachdubai/

Five Palm Jumeirah

This lively beach and pool club offers a range of deals. From Sunday to Thursday, entry is Dhs100 for ladies (fully redeemable), and Dhs150 for gents, with Dhs100 in credit. On Friday and Saturday, it’s a fully redeemable Dhs150 for ladies. For the lads, they’ll pay Dhs400 on Fridays (with Dhs250 in food and drinks credit), and Dhs250 on Saturdays (with Dhs150 credit).

Five Palm Jumeirah, instagram.com/fivepalmjumeirah/

InterContinental Dubai Marina

A pool pass to InterContinental Dubai Marina costs Dhs99 Monday to Thursday, with the full amount back in dining credit to spend at Urban Lounge. From Friday to Sunday, entry is Dhs149 which is fully redeemable. Slip between the cool pool and your sun lounger, soaking up those wow-worthy views of the marina and the sunset. Happy hour runs every day from 5pm to 8pm with 50 per cent off food and beverages.

InterContinental Dubai Marina. Tel: (04) 4466669. Email: res.icdubaimarina@ihg.com. instagram.com/icdubaimarina/

Coco Lounge

A pool pass to Coco Lounge at Media One Hotel will set you back just Dhs50, fully redeemable on food and drinks.

Coco Lounge, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, daily 10am to 7pm. instagram.com/cocoloungedxb/

H Dubai

Check out the cool city vibes at The H Dubai, where pool access is Dhs125, fully redeemable on food and beverages.

The H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Rd. Tel: (04) 501 8888. Email: quantum.dubai@h-hotel.com. hhoteldubai.com/offers/pool-pass-offer/

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

A Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Daily Splash Pass is Dhs200 from Monday to Thursday, and Dhs250 Friday to Sunday, with the full amount redeemable on food and drinks. For children aged four to 12, it’s Dhs125 on weekends and Dhs100 midweek. Under fours are free.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah. Bookings, visit: jumeirah.com

Le Royal Meridien Resort & Spa

A weekday pass to Le Royal Meridien Resort & Spa costs Dhs300, fully redeemable on food and drinks. On weekends it’s Dhs350, fully redeemable.

Le Royal Meridien Resort & Spa, JBR. Tel: (04) 3995555. instagram.com/leroyalmeridiendubai/

Park Inn by Radisson

Park Inn by Radisson, in Motor City, has just launched one of Dubai’s most affordable pool passes. With access to the rooftop pool and gym, the Feel Good Day Pass costs just Dhs59, which is fully redeemable on food and drinks. Children aged six to 12 can enter for Dhs29, and kids aged under six are free.

Rooftop, Park Inn by Radisson, Dubai Motor City, daily 7am to 6pm. Tel: (04) 2494111. Email: info.motorcity.dubai@parkinn.com. instagram.com/parkinndubaimotorcity/

Le Meridien Dubai

Within easy reach of Dubai International Airport, Le Meridien Dubai boasts a number of pools throughout the resort. Pool passes that are fully redeemable at the pool bar. From Sunday to Thursday, entry is Dhs120, and on weekends it’s Dhs150.

Le Meridien Dubai, Airport Rd, Dubai. Tel: (04) 702 2327. instagram.com/lemeridiendubai/

Images: Social/provided