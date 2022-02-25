Add a pop of colour to that dull wall…

Want to spruce up your home? It doesn’t have to be expensive as there are plenty of pocket-friendly spots here in Dubai where you can purchase a great work of art to liven up a dull wall or space.

Whether you want a landscape, a graphic illustration, a stunning photo of the Dubai skyline, a vintage piece or a pop of street art, one of these galleries is bound to have a piece you’ll fall in love with.

Here are seven places in Dubai where you can buy wall art for under Dhs500

Pyaarnation

Pyaarnation (which means love in Hindi) is a great spot for curated and affordable wall art. The team infuses the great heritage and culture of India in a modern, stylish and minimalist way perfect for your walls. On their website, you will find a diverse style of prints, posters and artworks along with frames, hangers and picture ledges. The style spans modern, minimalist, abstract, surreal, chic and more. New works are frequently added to their collection.

@pyaarnation

UrbanFrames

This online store is packed with thoughtfully designed wall art that has been created by artists from around the world. You can find a range of works for your wall including abstract, architecture, illustration, line art, and more. Pick your size and add a frame and it will be delivered to you just the way you want it. Prices start from just Dhs279.

urbanframes.ae

Tales of Dubai

Founded by two family photographers based in Dubai, Tales of Dubai has timeless and authentic photography artworks for your home. The online shop consists of images the duo has clicked at different spots around Dubai and they keep adding to their collection. Pick from a single poster for Dhs185 or a triptych poster board with prices starting from Dhs285. Want a limited edition? The fine art prints are numbered and signed by the artist – all yours for just Dhs425.

talesofdubai.com

Home Hub Middle East

Duo Toufic and Stephanie joined forces to create Home Hub ME – an online platform that serves to showcase the incredible talents of local furniture stores, artists and hobbyists who create beautiful pieces of furniture and home decor. You’ll find an eclectic collection on its online store ranging from still life to geometric art, Arabic calligraphy, Dubai landmarks and more. Prices start from just Dhs100.

Artworks

You’ll be spoilt for choice with this Dubai-based online store, with more than a thousand options available across a variety of categories from animals to fashion, vintage, illustrations and much more. There are different sizes available and prices start from just Dhs195. Each print comes with your choice of a black or white frame and when you make a purchase, the artist receives a share for the sale.

artworks.ae

Drawdeck

Drawdeck offers affordable art and illustration from artists around the world at an affordable price. They offer a variety of styles, colours and sizes, so you’ll definitely find a piece to hang on your wall. Not sure what you want? You can sort through their paintings according to themes to find a piece to your liking. Prices start from as low as Dhs74 for a small-sized print without a frame. With each purchase, one tree will be planted.

drawdeck.com

Gallery One

Gallery One sell beautiful artworks and creative products from artists and designers from across the world. Not only do they sell prints to adorn your wall, but they also sell greeting cards, handmade stationery and more. You can find colourful canvas prints starting from Dhs79.

g-1.com