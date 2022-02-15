We love a ladies’ night, from beachside bubbles, discounted dinners and free-flowing drinks…

The three-free-drinks-every-Tuesday formula of ladies’ night in Dubai is officially over. In its place are bottomless beverage offers, discounted deals on dining and a whole host of interactive opportunities.

We’ve rounded up brilliant ladies’ night deals for every night of the week. Some are brand new, others are classics for a reason.

MONDAY

Americano

What’s the deal: Speak-easy inspired bar, Americano, has ladies’ nights on Mondays and Wednesdays. You’ll get three complimentary beverages when you order an item from the main menu. It runs from 7pm to 11pm on Mondays and 6pm to 11pm on Wednesdays.

Americano, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Monday, 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 584 6475. facebook.com/Americano-Dubai

Akira Back

What’s the deal: Slick Japanese restaurant Akira Back offers up unlimited drinks and a three-course menu of its sleek Japanese cuisine, priced at Dhs250 for ladies and Dhs399 for guys.

Akira Back, W Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Mondays 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 245 5555. @akirabackdubai

Argentina Grill

What’s the deal: Argentina Grill offers three complimentary drinks or unlimited drinks for Dhs99 for ladies on Mondays at its restaurants at The Pointe and La Mer.

Argentina Grill, The Pointe Palm Jumeirah or La Mer, Mondays. argentinagrill_dubai

Babiole

What’s the deal: Upscale Mediterranean restaurant Babiole in the Hilton Al Habtoor City has the perfect Monday offering for if you’re not quite ready to say goodbye to the weekend. For Dhs145 you can enjoy a 3-course dinner and free-flowing house drinks or upgrade to add oysters for Dhs195.

Babiole, Level 44, Hilton Al Habtoor City, Mondays from 7pm, from Dhs145. Tel: (04) 4370077. babioledubai.com

La Carnita

What’s the deal: La Carnita does ladies’ nights on Mondays and Wednesdays. You can pick a set menu and enjoy it with free-flowing house wines or margaritas for Dhs150 or with unlimited prosecco for Dhs200.

La Carnita, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Mondays and Wednesdays. Tel: (04) 425 4030. lacarnita.ae

Level 43

What’s the deal: Perfect for the after-work crowd, Geisha Nights runs every Monday from 9pm until 12am with unlimited sparkling, white and red wine, plus a sushi platter for Dhs99.

Level 43, Four Points by Sheraton, Sheikh Zayed Road, Monday, 9pm to 12am, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 316 9888. level43lounge.com

McGettigan’s JLT

What’s the deal: This popular Irish pub is about the girls and the guys on Mondays with their ‘McGett Together’ deal. From 6pm to 10pm, ladies and gents can sip on three complimentary beverages when they purchase a Dhs50 food voucher.

McGettigan’s JLT, Cluster J, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Mon 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 378 0800. mcgettigans.com/jlt

McGettigan’s DWTC

What’s the deal: This popular Irish pub is about the girls and the guys on Mondays with their ‘McGett Together’ deal. From 6pm to 10pm, ladies and gents can sip on three complimentary beverages when they purchase a Dhs50 food voucher. The same deal runs on Wednesdays too.

McGettigan’s DWTC, Dubai World Trade Centre, Mon 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 378 0800. mcgettigans.com/jlt

Miss Tess

What’s the deal: Pay a visit to fun Asian venue Miss Tess for a food platter and unlimited selected drinks priced at Dhs148.

Lucky Cat, Miss Tess, Taj Hotel, Downtown Dubai, Mondays, 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (050) 498 8505. facebook.com/MissTessDubai

Miss Lily’s

What’s the deal: Get your girls together for Miss Lily’s Pum Pum Party every Monday, where you’ll get five dishes of their Caribbean fare along with three selected cocktails for Dhs120. There’ll also be some cool tunes from DJ Crown Prince to get the party going.

Miss Lily’s, Sheikh Zayed Road, 5th Floor, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Dubai, from 7pm to 11pm, Mondays. Tel: (04) 356 2900. facebook.com/misslilysdxb

Toro Toro

What’s the deal: One of the city’s most popular Monday ladies’ nights, Dulce Maria serves up unlimited bubbles and one dish for Dhs125 at Toro Toro. Alternatively, opt for a set menu with three complimentary drinks for Dhs175.

Toro Toro, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Mondays 7pm to 11pm, from Dhs125. Tel: (04) 317 6000. torotoro-dubai.com

Zoco

What’s the deal: This Monday night out offers all ladies unlimited drinks and a special food menu for Dhs125.

Zoco, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Mondays, 8pm onwards, Dhs125. Tel: (04) 437 0044. zocodubai.com

TUESDAY

1 OAK

What’s the deal: Whats On-award winners 1 Oak. Ladies’ night runs various days of the week. On Sunday and Tuesday, ladies can enjoy unlimited drinks and a set menu, between 11pm and 12.30am for Dhs150.

1 OAK, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, 11pm to 3am Sundays and Tuesdays, Dhs150. Tel: (052) 881 8888. 1oak-dubai.com

AER

What’s the deal: Head down to nightlife spot AER every Tuesday where you’ll receive three complimentary drinks and 30 per cent off the food bill. There will be entertainment and live DJs.

AER, Emirates Financial Tower, DIFC, Tuesdays, 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (054) 994 0438. @aerdxb

Aiza

What’s the deal: Pretty Greek restaurant Aiza has four glasses of house wine and an appetizer for Dhs139 for ladies on Tuesdays.

Aiza, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Tuesdays, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs139. Tel: (0)4 575 5097. @aiza_dubai

Asia Asia

What’s the deal: Every Tuesday, this popular Marina ladies’ night gives all girls three drinks from 6pm to 1am, from a selection of cocktails and wine, and a three-course set menu for Dhs200.

Asia Asia, 6th Floor, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Tues 6pm to 1am, Dhs200. Tel:(04) 276 5900. asia-asia.com

Atelier M

What’s the deal: At the top of Pier 7, this is usually the last stop on the Tuesday ladies’ night circuit. Enjoy a three-course set menu and three drinks for Dhs159. The same deal also runs on Fridays.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Tuesdays, 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 450 7766. atelierm.ae

At.mosphere

What’s the deal: The Secret Parties group takes over one of the tallest bars in the world on Tuesdays. There’s unlimited beverage packages for both men and women, priced from Dhs250.

At.mosphere, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Tuesdays, 9pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 888 3828). @atmospheredubai

Azure Beach

What’s the deal: This is technically a ladies’ day, not night, but if you’ve managed to snag a long weekend, check out Azure Beach’s ladies’ days on Tuesdays and Wednesdays where ladies will get complimentary access to the pool when you spend Dhs200 on five drinks vouchers.

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium, JBR, Dubai, 10am to 8pm, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Tel: (052) 777 9472. azure-beach.com

Baby Q

What’s the deal: Head to popular Media City spot Baby Q on Tuesdays and Sundays to enjoy three hours of unlimited drinks and 50 per cent off food for just Dhs100.

Baby Q, Media One Tower, Media City, Dubai, Tuesdays and Sundays from 6pm. Tel: (0)58 592 9508. babyqdubai.com

Beau Rivage Bistro

Whats the deal: Dhs99 for four house beverages and 20 per cent off the food menu.

Beau Rivage Bistro, Grand Millennium Hotel, Dubai, Tuesdays, 8pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 873 3334. millenniumhotels.com

Cafe Belge

What’s the deal: Cafe Belge is offering a sophisticated ladies night for the girls on Tuesdays, where you’ll be able to catch up over three complimentary glasses of house wine, sparkling wine or house spirits.

Cafe Belge, The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC, Dubai, Tuesday, 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 372 2323. ritzcarlton.com

Cargo

Pier 7 is a no brainer when it comes to ladies’ nights as there’s drinks offers to avail in pretty much every bar there. On Tuesdays from 8pm, Cargo offers ladies complimentary beverages.

Cargo, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, 8pm onwards, Tuesdays. Tel: (04) 361 8129. facebook.com/CargoDubai

Casa De Tapas

What’s the deal: The ladies’ night at Casa de Tapas serves free-flowing sangria for three hours, priced at Dhs75, every Tuesday from 7pm. There’s an authentic Spanish tapas bar feel, and great views out to the creek.

Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Tuesdays, 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 416 1800. dubaigolf.com

Dialogue

What’s the deal: Dialogue’s ladies’ night offering includes unlimited drinks for Dhs99. DJ Pierre will be on the decks spinning commercial, house and Bollywood mixes.

Dialogue Dubai, Majestic Hotel, Bur Dubai, Tuesdays, 6pm onwards, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 259 6036. @dialoguedubai

folly

What’s the deal: On offer every Tuesday on the Rooftop at Folly, ladies can enjoy three complimentary drinks and a three-course menu for Dhs250. The deal runs every Tuesday and Wednesday from 6pm until 12am, and is served up to a soundtrack of retro hits sure to get your toes tapping.

folly by Nick and Scott, Madinat Jumeirah, Jumeirah, 6pm to 12am, Tuesdays, Wednesdays. Tel: (04) 430 8535. folly.ae

Hi Five

What’s the deal: Ladies’ night happens on Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at Hi Five. On Sundays there’s 50 per cent off shisha. On Tuesdays it’s Dhs99 for unlimited drinks and one dish from a selected menu. On Wednesdays there’s 50 per cent off shisha and unlimited tacos and drinks for Dhs149 and on Thursdays it’s Dhs99 for unlimited drinks and one dish from a selected menu from 5pm.

Hi Five, Holiday Inn Express Dubai Internet City, Dubai, 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (055) 537 7714. hifivedxb.com

Karma Kafe

What’s the deal: Karma Kafe’s ladies’ night includes a three-course set menu and three selected beverages for Dhs160.

Karma Kafé, Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, 6pm to 1am, Tuesdays, from Dhs160. Tel: (04) 423 0909. karma-kafe.com

Lock Stock & Barrel (JBR & Barsha Heights)

What’s the deal: Every Tuesday Lock, Stock & Lipstick ladies’ night takes over the Business Bay, Barsha Heights and JBR branches of Lock, Stock & Barrel. From 6pm to 1am, girls can enjoy three hours of unlimited drinks and a dish for Dhs150. The guys can get in on it too, with four drinks and a dish priced at Dhs150.

Grand Millenium Business Bay, Barsha Heights and Rixos Premium, JBR, Tues 6pm to 1am. Tel: (058) 836 2891 (JBR) or (04) 514 9195 (Barsha Heights). lsb-dubai.com

Mama Zonia

What’s the deal: Jungle-inspired Mama Zonia’s ladies’ night needs to be on your Pier 7 circuit. When you have a two-course meal for Dhs155 or a three-course meal for Dhs169, you’ll get three complimentary beverages.

Mama Zonia, Level 2, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, 6pm to 12am, Tuesdays. Tel: (04) 240 4747. Facebook.com/Mamazoniadxb

Observatory Bar & Grill

What’s the deal: Observatory offers three hours of free-flowing beverages and a snack for Dhs125. Best of all, it takes place on the 52nd floor, with panoramic views of Dubai Marina.

Observatory Bar & Grill, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina, Tuesdays 7pm to 10pm. marriottharbourdubaidining.com

Penthouse

What’s the deal: The Penthouse Dubai on the 16th floor of FIVE on The Palm is a lively adults-only rooftop day club and evening lounge offering spectacular views of the stunning Dubai skyline. On ladies’ night, girls can enjoy three complimentary beverages and a three-course meal for Dhs150.

The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Tues, 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 455 9989. facebook.com/ThePenthouseDubai

Publique

What’s the deal: Ladies can enjoy three drinks from 6pm at this Alpine-inspired spot when they spend Dhs50 on food.

Souk Madinat, Madinat Jumeirah, Tues 9pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 430 8550. publique.ae

Palm Bay

What’s the deal: This Caribbean-inspired Palm Jumeirah bar has a stellar deal on Tuesday nights, with five hours of free-flowing drinks for the girls. The offer includes house wines and spirits, all for just Dhs150. It runs from 7pm until 11pn

Palm Bay, Clube Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tuesdays, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 554 2665. palmbaydubai.com

Seven Sisters

What’s the deal: Seven Sisters, the urban canal-side bar gives has two sittings for ladies’ night on a Tuesday: 7pm to 10pm or 10pm to 1am. You’ll get unlimited drinks and a food platter for Dhs140.

Seven Sisters, JW Marriott Marquis, Dubai, Tuesdays 7pm onwards, Dhs140. Tel: (056) 775 4777. facebook.com/sevensistersdubai

Soho Garden Palm

What’s the deal: Four drinks on the house from a selection of three cocktails including Soho-politan, Palm Bees and The Garden, house spirits, and white or red grape, and a food platter which includes crispy prawns lollipop with sweet and sour salad, fish tempura, crispy chicken spring rolls, sushi rolls with fresh salmon, and sushi rolls with spicy crab stick, all for Dhs100.

Soho Garden Palm, Nakheel Mall rooftop, Tuesdays from 8pm, Dhs100. Tel: (0)54 233 5555. sohogardendxb.com

STK JBR

What’s the deal: Sleek JBR steakhouse STK has a great ladies’ night deal. There’s a set menu for the girls at Dhs200 for two courses, or three courses for Dhs240, inclusive of unlimited beverages. The menu includes STK signatures like Lil’ Brgs, burrata, a 150g fillet steak with STK sauce and french fries, roasted salmon, crème brulee and the much-loved cheesecake.

Just Fine Cuts, STK JBR, Rixos Premium, JBR, 7pm to 1am, Tuesday. Tel: (04) 323 0061. facebook.com/STKDUBAIJBR

Taikun

What’s the deal: You’ll get three courses of food and four wines at Taikun on Tuesdays. It’s priced from Dhs350, depending where you are sitting, which includes a three-course dinner plus three glasses of house wine. Make sure to stick around for their legendary shows which start from 9.30pm.

Taikun, Vida Downtown, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, Tuesdays, 7pm onwards. Tel: (04) 442 8383. taikundubai.com

The Scene

What’s the deal: The Scene’s ladies’ night is well known for being part of the Pier 7 circuit (four other restaurants in the tower also have Tuesday ladies’ nights). Ladies can take advantage of a two course set menu for Dh165, which includes three drinks from a selection of wines, spirits and cocktails, or five drinks and dinner for Dhs185.

Pier 7 Level Four, Dubai Marina, Tues from 6pm. Tel: (04) 422 2328. thescenedubai.com

The Tropical Room, B018

What’s the deal: B018.dxb is found on the 42nd floor on Media One Hotel, offering both a stylish cocktail bar and a slick nightclub under one roof. The Tropical Room is open daily while B018 club is reserved for the weekends. Every Tuesday at the Media City bar, girls can drink for free between 10pm and 12.30am. Additionally, a happy hour runs daily between 6pm and 9pm, and guests can get half price drinks and food to start their night on a great note.

The Tropical Room, B018.dxb, 42nd floor, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, daily 6pm to 2am. Tel: (0)50 423 0018. @b018.dxb

Ting Irie

What’s the deal: Head to this Jamaican haven when the sun goes down for some reggae tunes, and unlimited drinks and selected dishes from the menu for Dhs99 (like their famous jerk chicken, mmmm).

Downtown Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, entrance from Souk Al Manzil, Tues from 7pm. Tel: (04) 557 5601. tingirie.com

Torno Subito

What’s the deal: Enjoy a three-course set menu with traditional Italian dishes and three hours of unlimited selected beverages. Dishes include burrata, pizza marinara, cacao e pepe, risotto paella and more. It’s Dhs199 for ladies and the guys can join for Dhs299.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tuesdays, 6.30pm to 11.30pm, from Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @tornosubitodubai

Twenty Three

What’s the deal: Cool bar Twenty Three offers four drinks for Dhs99 or unlimited beverages and a food platter for Dhs150 from 8pm on Tuesdays. Make sure to bag a seat on the terrace, it’s so pretty.

Twenty Three, Grand Plaza Movenpick, Dubai Media City, Tuesday’s, 8pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 525 7723. facebook.com/ttdxb

Treehouse



What’s the deal: There’s a brilliant ladies’ night at Treehouse on Tuesdays. Sip on unlimited drinks including bubbles and espresso martinis for Dhs150, from 8pm to 12am, and enjoy some epic views of the downtown Dubai skyscrapers glittering against the night sky. On Sundays it’s Dhs150 for unlimited wine from 9pm to 1am.

Treehouse, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Tuesdays and Sundays. Tel: (052) 777 6953. facebook.com/Treehousedxb

Vault

What’s the deal: Walk through the golden entrance of JW Marriott Marquis’ nightclub Vault, and enjoy three selected beverages and one bar bite for Dhs99.

JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Tues 5pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 414 3000. facebook.com/TheVaultDubai

V Lounge

What’s the deal: The trendy V Lounge in Al Habtoor City offers two packages on Thursdays. Tuck into unlimited sushi and two different types of cocktails for Dhs145 or have unlimited sushi and free-flowing spirits for Dhs195. On Saturdays it’s Dhs155 for unlimited drinks and a 3 course menu

V Lounge, V Hotel, Al Habtoor City, Thursdays from 8pm. Tel: (04) 436 6666. alhabtoorcity.com

Warehouse

What’s the deal: Two free drinks, 50 per cent off food and a special price for drinks.

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center Airport Road, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Tel: (04) 217 0000. warehouse-dubai.com

White Dubai

What’s the deal: White Dubai recently rebranded into a cool lounge and alfresco terrace. On Tuesdays, ladies can enjoy four drinks plus a food platter for Dhs150, or add on shisha for Dhs230.

White Dubai, Meydan Racecourse Grandstand, Dubai, Tuesdays, 8pm onwards. Tel: (050) 443 0933. whitedubai.com

WEDNESDAY

Al Maeda

What’s the deal: ‘On Wednesdays we wear pink’ is the motto at Al Maeda. Every lady will received a free welcome cocktail, and every guy and girl that comes dressed in pink will receive another cocktail. Ladies can also choose any two-hour sitting between 7pm and 11pm with free flow of unlimited pink drinks including spiked pink frozen lemonades and frosé for Dhs129 or upgrade to bubbly cocktails for an additional Dhs50. Men in pink will have access to a free flow of selected drinks for Dhs199 and there’s a buy one get one offer valid on shisha for everyone.

Al Maeda, DoubleTree By Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Beach, Dubai, Wednesdays from 8pm to 11pm. @almaeda_restaurant

Americano

What’s the deal: Speak-easy inspired bar, Americano, has ladies’ nights on Mondays and Wednesdays. You’ll get three complimentary beverages when you order an item from the main menu. It runs from 7pm to 11pm on Mondays and 6pm to 11pm on Wednesdays.

Americano, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Wednesday, 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 584 6475. facebook.com/Americano-Dubai

Antika Bar

What’s the deal: Levantine lounge Antika Bar in DIFC offers unlimited drinks for ladies with unlimited house beverages and two selected food platters for Dhs150.

Antika Bar, Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC, Wednesdays, 8pm to 12am. Tel: (050) 735 9177. @antikabardubai

Azure Beach

What’s the deal: This is technically a ladies’ day, not night, but if you’ve managed to snag a long weekend, check out Azure Beach’s ladies’ days on Tuesdays and Wednesdays where ladies will get complimentary access to the pool when you spend Dhs200 on five drinks vouchers.

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium, JBR, Dubai, 10am to 8pm, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Tel: (052) 777 9472. azure-beach.com

Bar Du Port

What’s the deal: New boho-chic venue, Bar Du Port offers ladies two hours of unlimited drinks and a platter of canapés for Dhs160. A DJ and live music keep the night popping, and it gets seriously busy.

Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour, Dubai Marina, Wednesdays from 8pm, Dhs160. Tel: (0)50 969 9820. @barduportdubai

Distillery

What’s the deal: Distillery is a great addition to Downtown Dubai’s bar scene, with a cool speakeasy-style vibe. You’ll find it in Souk Manzil,Downtown and on Wednesdays from 8pm, girls can enjoy five drinks for Dhs99

Souk Manzil, Manzil Downtown, Dubai, Wednesdays, 8pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 329 8899. facebook.com/distillerydubai

El Chapo’s Tacos

What’s the deal: El Chapo’s Tacos can be found in Studio One Hotel in Studio City where it delivers some top notch Mexican bites. Wednesdays are for the ‘mamasitas’, who can enjoy two hours of unlimited drinks and tapas for Dhs179.

El Chapo’s Tacos, Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, from 6pm, Wednesdays. Tel: (04) 514 5411. Facebook.com/ElChaposTacosstudiocity

Fogo de Chão

What’s the deal: Ladies enjoy three hours of Brazilian restaurant Fogo de Chão’s meat cuts with Brazilian side dishes and free flowing wine for Dhs199, or upgrade to the premium package for Dhs249.

Fogo de Chão, Central Park Towers, DIFC, Wednesday, 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 343 8867. fogodechao.com

folly

What’s the deal: Check out the sunset at Rooftop at Folly, where ladies can enjoy three complimentary drinks and a three-course menu for Dhs250. The deal runs every Tuesday and Wednesday from 6pm until 12am, and is served up to a soundtrack of retro hits sure to get your toes tapping.

folly by Nick and Scott, Madinat Jumeirah, Jumeirah, 6pm to 12am, Tuesdays, Wednesdays. Tel: (04) 430 8535. folly.ae

Hi Five

What’s the deal: Ladies’ night happens on Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at Hi Five. On Sundays there’s 50 per cent off shisha. On Tuesdays it’s Dhs99 for unlimited drinks and one dish from a selected menu. On Wednesdays there’s 50 per cent off shisha and unlimited tacos and drinks for Dhs149 and on Thursdays it’s Dhs99 for unlimited drinks and one dish from a selected menu from 5pm.

Hi Five, Holiday Inn Express Dubai Internet City, Dubai, 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (055) 537 7714. hifivedxb.com

Hudson Tavern

What’s the deal: Speakeasy bar Hudson Tavern’s Coyote Ugly-themed ladies night invites the gents too. It includes a three-course sharing-style menu with dishes such as baby gem bites with quinoa avocado salad and the Hudson sliders. Ladies can enjoy three courses and four drinks for Dhs139, and gents can tuck into two courses and two drinks for Dhs149.

Hudson Tavern, Hyde Hotel Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai, Wednesday, 6pm to 1am, from Dhs139. Tel: (0)487 1111. @hudsontaverndubai

La Carnita

What’s the deal: La Carnita does ladies’ nights on Mondays and Wednesdays. You can pick a set menu bursting with its street-style Mexican cuisine and enjoy it with free-flowing house wines for Dhs150 or with unlimited prosecco for Dhs200.

La Carnita, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Mondays and Wednesdays. Tel: (04) 425 4030. lacarnita.ae

Lah Lah

What’s the deal: Popular pan-Asian eatery Lah Lah offers the ladies a three-course dinner of delicious Asian cuisine and three glasses of house wine for Dhs160. Bag a seat out on the terrace for lovely alfresco dining.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Wednesdays, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs160. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @lahlahdxb

Le Petit Belge

What’s the deal: Modern Belgian spot Le Petit Belge offers a great deal for ladies on Wednesdays. Girls can opt for unlimited drinks for Dhs100 and enjoy special prices on selected dishes.

Pullman JLT, Cluster T, Jumeirah Lakes Towers Wed from 4pm. Tel: (04) 242 7794. lepetitbelge.com

Leonardo

If you fancy some Italian cuisine, Leonardo has a Wednesday ladies night that ticks the boxes. From 5pm to 11pm its Dhs99 for a main course and five drinks.

Leonardo, Hotel Stella Di Mare, Al Mattla’ee Street, Dubai, 5pm to 11pm, Wednesday. Tel: (04) 563 5555. facebook.com/leonardodubai

Lucky Voice

What’s the deal: It’s Dhs100 for four house beverages and 25 per cent off food for ladies at Lucky Voice on Wednesdays. This bar is the home of all things karaoke so do your thing.

Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights, Weds 8pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 5146687. luckyvoice.ae

Luna Sky Bar

What’s the deal: Step out onto the rooftop lounge, Luna Sky Bar, every Wednesday and enjoy free beverages and sushi. Girls will get unlimited complimentary red, white or sparkling wine, as well as sushi bites.

Luna Sky Bar, Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Wednesdays, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 506 0300. lunadubai.com

Maiden Shanghai

What’s the deal: Maiden Shanghai at FIVE Palm Jumeirah is popular for its Crazy Rich Ladies Night which kicks off every Wednesday from 7pm. Ladies can enjoy a three-course meal of gourmet Chinese dishes for Dhs200 along with three complimentary beverages. The guys can do the same for Dhs300.

Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Wednesdays from 7pm, Dhs200. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat Jumeirah

What’s the deal: This McGettigan’s is found by the waterways at Souk Madinat Jumeirah and, on Wednesdays, ladies can enjoy three complimentary drinks when you purchase a Dhs50 food voucher.

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Wednesdays 6pm to 9pm, Dhs50. Tel: (0)4 447 0219. mcgettigans.com

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

What’s the deal: Rock up to cool new bar and restaurant Mezzanine on a Wednesday between 6pm and 12am to enjoy three complimentary drinks, no strings attached. There’s also live music and a DJ to get you in the mood.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Wednesdays, 6pm to 12am, free. @mezzaninedubai

Mr Miyagi’s

What’s the deal: This Media City Asian street food restaurant and bar has reopened and has a ladies’ night happening on Wednesdays from 5pm. It’s Dhs149 for two hours of unlimited drinks and dim sum for ladies in the restaurant. Guys can get in on the action with the same deal.

Level 9, Media One Hotel, Wednesdays from 5pm. Tel:(04) 420 7489. mrmiyagisdubai.com

Nara Pan Asian

What’s the deal: This popular restaurant and party spot has ladies’ nights on Wednesdays from 6pm to 11pm. On Tuesdays ladies who buy a main course will get 50 per cent off and four complimentary drinks.

Nara Pan Asian, next to Movenpick Hotel, Cluster A, JLT, Wednesdays, 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 421 1356. naradxb.com

Oeno

What’s the deal: For Dhs90, ladies will receive unlimited wines and sparkling from 8pm to 11pm, plus a cheese and charcuterie platter. Oeno is based at The Westin in Dubai Marina which is a great meet-in-the-middle spot for all the girls to get to.

Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Wednesdays, 8pm to 11pm Tel: (04) 511 7139. westinminaseyahi.com

Paros

What’s the deal: Taking place at gorgeous outdoor bar, Paros, every Wednesday from 7pm to 11pm, enjoy free-flowing house wine, spirits, and cocktails, for Dhs150.

Paros, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Wednesdays from 7pm to 11pm, from Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 574 1111. parosdubai.com

Pure Sky Lounge

What’s the deal: One of the city’s most stylish rooftop bars offers a great deal for ladies every Wednesday. Ladies will be able to sip on a selection of house beverages and a platter of bites priced for Dhs129 per gal.

Hilton Dubai The Walk, Weds 9pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 374 7888. linktr.ee/PureSkyLounge

Sho Cho

What’s the deal: Dhs155 for unlimited drinks including sparkling and cocktails, and a set menu.

Dubai Marine Beach Resort & Spa, Wednesdays, 5pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 346 1111. sho-cho.com

SoBe

What’s the deal: Trendy rooftop bar, SoBe offers four selected beverages for Dhs120 plus 30 per cent off food. Take in the stunning 360 degree skyline views with a refreshing beverage in hand.

SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, 7pm to 12am, every Wednesday. Tel: (04) 245 5555. wdubaithepalm.com

Soho Garden

What’s the deal: Nightlife concept Soho Garden has sent the partying scene into a spin, and on Wednesday nights, ladies can enjoy free-flowing beverages and a set menu from 8pm to 11pm (drinks are unlimited until 1am). Guys can get in on the action with the dinner brunch package for Dhs250, inclusive of free-flowing beverages from 8pm until 11pm.

Soho Garden, Meydan, 8pm to 11pm, Wednesday. Tel: (052) 388 8849. facebook.com/SohoGardenDXB

Soul Street

What’s the deal: Jenny from the Block is the mid-week ladies’ night taking Jumeirah Village Circle by storm. Taking place in Soul Street, the night offers five drinks and tapas for Dhs150.

Soul Street, FIVE Jumeirah Village, JVC, Wednesdays, 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

The 44

What’s the deal: Although it may look like a gentleman’s club, The 44 has plenty to keep the girls entertained, too. There’s a Wednesday ladies’ night, offering unlimited house drinks and one appetiser for Dhs100 between 7pm and 11pm.

The 44, The Hilton, Al Habtoor City, 7pm to 11pm, Wednesdays, Dhs100. Tel: (054) 5811 758. facebook.com/The44Dubai

The Cheeky Camel

What’s the deal: The Cheeky Camel, a venue with 1970s inspired interiors and a menu as vibrant as its decor, has ladies’ night on Wednesdays or ‘hump day’ as The Cheeky Camel refers to it. From 7pm to 10pm ladies will get three tasty sharing plates and a choice of three cocktails, wine or spirits for just Dhs100.

The Cheeky Camel, Bonnington Hotel, Cluster J, JLT, Wednesdays, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs100. Tel: (0)4 356 0574. @thecheekycameldxb

The Maine Oyster Bar and Grill and The Maine Street Eatery

What’s the deal: This popular oyster bar and grill hosts the aptly named ‘Clam Jam’ every Wednesday from 8pm to midnight. There’s free-flowing wine from a choice of red, white and rosé for all the ladies seated (or standing) at the bar.

DoubleTree by Hilton, JBR and Studio One, Studio City, Wed 8pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 457 6719. themaine.ae

Weslodge Saloon

What’s the deal: With panoramic views of the Downtown skyline, a fun menu of Canadian and North American dishes and a commercial soundtrack to get you in the weekend mood, ladies’ night kicks off every Wednesday at Weslodge. Ladies receive two drinks when you purchase food with 50 per cent off, plus additional drinks.

Floor 68, JW Marriott Marquise, Business Bay, Wed, 7pm to midnight. Tel:(04) 560 1700. weslodge.ae

Qwerty

What’s the deal: It’s already popular among Media City dwellers, and Qwerty now has your Wednesday after-work drinks sorted, with three drinks for Dhs87 or three drinks and 50 per cent off food for Dhs77.

Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Wednesdays, 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

THURSDAY

Couqley

What’s the deal: This Cosy JLT bistro serves up free-flowing wine and selected cocktails between 6pm and 12am on Thursdays when you purchase a main course for Dhs99. There are also special prices on starters and desserts.

Couqley, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, Thursdays, 6pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 514 9339. Facebook.com/Couqley

Hi Five

What’s the deal: On Tuesday, Thursday and Friday it’s Dhs99 for three hours of unlimited drinks and one dish from a selected menu from 5pm.

Hi Five, Holiday Inn Express Dubai Internet City, Dubai, 5pm to 11pm. Tel: (055) 537 7714. hifivedxb.com

ikandy ultralounge

What’s the deal: On Thursdays, enjoy a lazy Thursday evening pool brunch from 8pm to 11pm at ikandy ultralounge, where you can see the surrounding skyscrapers magically lit up at night. It includes free-flowing beverages and a selection of chef’s bites, whilst a DJ spins the decks. It’s priced at Dhs149 for ladies and Dhs199 for guys.

ikandy ultralounge, Shangri-La Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Thurs 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 405 2820. shangri-la.com

Luchador

What’s the deal: Mamacita ladies’ night lets senoritas go loco with three house beverages and a taco platter for Dhs99.

Luchador, Aloft Palm Jumeirah, The Palm, Thurs, 7pm to late. Tel: (04) 247 5555. luchadordubai.com

Noir

What’s the deal: This high-end cocktail bar puts a chic twist on ladies’ night every Thursday. You can enjoy buy-one-get-one-free on selected beverages.

Noir, Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, Thurs 8pm onwards. Tel: (04) 409 5222. noir-dubai.com

Nova Restaurant and Lounge What’s the deal: Dinner-and-a-show spot Nova gives ladies sushi, oysters and unlimited drinks for Dhs120. Nova, Address Dubai Marina, Dubai, Thursdays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs120. Tel: (0)4 578 4444. @novadxb Warehouse What’s the deal: Two free drinks, 50 per cent off food and a special price for drinks. Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center Airport Road, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Tel: (04) 217 0000. warehouse-dubai.com

FRIDAY

Andreea’s

What’s the deal: Andreeas Beach Club offers a three course menu and free-flowing drinks from 8pm to 11pm on Fridays. It’s Dhs135.

Andreea’s Beach Club, Habtoor Grand, Dubai Marina, 8pm to 11pm, Fridays. Tel: (058) 693 5778. Facebook.com/Andreeas.dubai

Bleu Blanc

What’s better than a ladies’ night on a weekend? A ladies’ night ALL weekend, that’s what. You’ll find just that at gorgeous French restaurant Bleu Blanc. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, you and your girls will get two complimentary beverages and 50 per cent off the a la carte menu. Bleu Blanc, St. Regis Downtown Dubai, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from 7pm. Tel: (0)4 512 5533. bleublanc-dubai.com

Bounty Beets

What’s the deal: Cute restaurant Bounty Beers offers unlimited bites and five drinks for Dhs129, or a main course and dessert with five drinks for Dhs149 on Fridays.

Up-Beet, Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, 6pm to 11pm, Tuesdays and Fridays, from Dhs129. Tel: (04) 511 7333. facebook.com/bountybeets

Hi Five

What’s the deal: On Tuesday, Thursday and Friday it’s Dhs99 for three hours of unlimited drinks and one dish from a selected menu from 5pm.

Hi Five, Holiday Inn Express Dubai Internet City, Dubai, 5pm to 11pm. Tel: (055) 537 7714. hifivedxb.com

SATURDAY

Atelier M

What’s the deal: Enjoy a three-course set menu and three drinks for Dhs159. The same deal also runs on Tuesdays.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Saturdays, 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 450 7766. atelierm.ae

Bleu Blanc

What’s the deal: What’s better than a ladies’ night on a weekend? A ladies’ night ALL weekend, that’s what. You’ll find just that at gorgeous French restaurant Bleu Blanc. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, you and your girls will get two complimentary beverages and 50 per cent off the a la carte menu. Bleu Blanc, St. Regis Downtown Dubai, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from 7pm. Tel: (0)4 512 5533. bleublanc-dubai.com Qube Sports Bar What’s the deal: Three hours of unlimited drinks and one bar snack for Dhs165. It includes sparkling, wine and spirits. Qube Sports Bar, Meydan Racecourse Grandstand, Dubai, Saturdays, 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 381 3780. themeydanhotel.com V Lounge What’s the deal: The trendy V Lounge in Al Habtoor City offers two packages on Thursdays. Tuck into unlimited sushi and two different types of cocktails for Dhs145 or have unlimited sushi and free-flowing spirits for Dhs195. On Saturdays it’s Dhs155 for unlimited drinks and a 3 course menu V Lounge, V Hotel, Al Habtoor City, Thursdays from 8pm. Tel: (04) 436 6666. alhabtoorcity.com

Warehouse

What’s the deal: It’s Dhs50 for two hours of free-flowing wine or sparkling from 7pm to 9pm, plus there’s 50 per cent off food.

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center Airport Road, Tuesdays. Tel: (04) 217 0000. warehouse-dubai.co

SUNDAY

Baby Q

What’s the deal: Head to popular Media City spot Baby Q on Tuesdays and Sundays to enjoy three hours of unlimited drinks and 50 per cent off food for just Dhs100.

Baby Q, Media One Tower, Media City, Dubai, Tuesdays and Sundays from 6pm. Tel: (0)58 592 9508. babyqdubai.com

Bleu Blanc

What’s better than a ladies’ night on a weekend? A ladies’ night ALL weekend, that’s what. You’ll find just that at gorgeous French restaurant Bleu Blanc. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, you and your girls will get two complimentary beverages and 50 per cent off the a la carte menu.

Bleu Blanc, St. Regis Downtown Dubai, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from 7pm. Tel: (0)4 512 5533. bleublanc-dubai.com

Grapeskin

What’s the deal: Three glasses of selected house wine and a cheeseboard for Dhs100.

Grapeskin, La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, Dubai, Sundays, 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 403 3111. marriott.com

Lucky Voice

What’s the deal: Need to unleash your inner popstar? This karaoke hotspot runs a second ladies’ night on a Sunday, giving all the girls three complimentary beverages from a selection of sparkling, spirit mixers, house grape and cocktails, plus 25 per cent off food. Guys can pay Dhs200 for two hours of unlimited house beverages.

Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights, Sunday, 8pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 5146687. luckyvoice.ae

Puerto 99

What’s the deal: This cool Mexican restaurant on Bluewaters Island serves up free-flowing selected beverages and cocktails for Dhs150 on Sundays.

Puerto 99, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Sundays, 8.30pm to 11.30pm, Dhs150. puerto99.ae

QD’s

What’s the deal: Three complimentary glasses of bubbly at legendary sundowner spot QD’s with unrivalled views of the Creek and Dubai skyline? Yes please.

QD’s, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Dubai Creek, 8pm to 11pm, Sun. Tel: (04) 295 6000. dubaigolf.com

The City Grill

What’s the deal: Head to cool steakhouse The City Grill to enjoy five selected drinks and a main course for Dhs120. Guys can sip on unlimited drinks for two hours, priced at Dhs120.

The City Grill, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Sundays, 5pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 437 0088. @thecitygrilldubai

Treehouse



What’s the deal: There’s a brilliant ladies’ night at Treehouse on Tuesdays. Sip on unlimited drinks including bubbles and espresso martinis for Dhs150, from 8pm to 12am, and enjoy some epic views of the downtown Dubai skyscrapers glittering against the night sky. On Sundays it’s Dhs150 for unlimited wine from 9pm to 1am.

Treehouse, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Tuesdays and Sundays. Tel: (052) 777 6953. facebook.com/Treehousedxb

Images: Social/Provided