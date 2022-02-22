So many staycations, so little time…

There’s an exciting line-up of new properties set to open in the UAE this year and next. Among them are a seriously wow-worthy array of luxury hotels, complete with a range of exciting dining concepts, lavish pool facilities, and incredible citywide views.

From the super-luxury, to the colourful and creative, here are the best hotel openings expected soon.

Dubai

W Dubai – Mina Seyahi

The new W Dubai – Mina Seyahi is a five-star boutique hotel set to open in April 2022, making it the third W Hotel in the UAE. The 318-key property boasts expansive sea views from private balconies, with custom-designed furniture and elegant finishings. Once complete, the hotel will have five restaurants, bars and lounges, as well as a 1Rebel fitness studio, Bar-B Spa and stunning pool facilities.

Taj Exotica

Coming soon to Palm Jumeirah is the third Taj property in Dubai, Taj Exotica. The huge resort will feature seven dining outlets including British gastropub Roaring Rabbit, Varq’s Indian gourmet, rooftop bar Raia and beachside venue The Coast. There will also be Jiva Spa and the Palm’s longest pool.

NH Dubai The Palm

NH Dubai The Palm, part of the same group as Anantara Hotels, is set to open this year and judging by the renders, it looks stunning. The 533-room hotel will be found in the futuristic-looking Seven Tides development, on the west-facing part of the trunk. NH Dubai The Palm promises to add new hotspots to the area, including a sports bar, rooftop bar and lounge alongside the infinity pool which aims to become the ultimate sunset spot.

Langham Place by Omniyat

Mater developer Omniyat will be opening a luxury hotel in Burj Khalifa District, Downtown Dubai. Langham Place is the developer’s first luxury city hotel, offering 167 guests rooms plus a number of serviced residential apartments. The property promises views of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Canal when it opens its doors.

Portofino Family Hotel

Portofino Hotel will be a deluxe five star family-only hotel on Main Europe island of The World Islands and is the first in the region to operate and cater exclusively to families. The 451-room hotel has been designed in a traditionally European style, with every room offering a sea view. The hotel was originally on track to open at the end of 2019 but has since been pushed to 2022.

Cote d’Azur

Cote d’Azur Resort can be found on the exciting The Heart of Europe development on The World Islands. Decked out in no less than 60 hues of the rainbow, the upcoming resort is set to be the ultimate new party hotspot. The resort is set to reflect the vibrant French Riviera port cities, with each 220-room hotel being named after each: Monaco, Nice, Cannes and St Tropez, all connected by one super-sized swimming pool.

Atlantis, The Royal

Atlantis, The Royal Resort & Residences is on track to open in 2022. The Dhs5.15 billion property will be made up of 231 luxury apartments, 693 hotel rooms and 102 suites. The 43-storey hotel will also feature 90 swimming pools, including a stunning rooftop infinity pool suspended 96 meters above The Palm on level 22. The hotel will exclusively host restaurants helmed by international celebrity chefs, including Gastón Acurio, Costas Spiliadis, Ariana Bundy, Heston Blumenthal and Jose Andres.

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Beachside hotel Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, was due to open in September 2020, however has now been pushed to September 2022, and will open on the main trunk of Palm Jumeirah. Along with stunning ocean-view rooms, the hotel’s exciting selling point is the food and beverage offering. Many of the city’s popular haunts will be setting up shop in the new property. You’ll find a brand new Trader Vic’s (and Trader Vic’s Beach Bar), a new concept by McGettigan’s, CLAW BBQ, Jones the Grocer and Barfly.

Radisson Resort Palm Jumeirah

A 389-room Radisson Resort will open on Palm Jumeirah in summer of 2022, featuring an all-day dining restaurant and a bar over looking the Palm. Once complete, the property will also offer a fitness centre, spa, swimming pools and three meetings rooms.

Address Harbour Point

Address Harbour Point will be a two-tower hotel and serviced apartment property in Dubai Creek Harbour. The first tower will have 66 storeys while the second will be 55 storeys tall, with 14 floors reserved for hotel guests, offering a total of 202 rooms. The development will be close to the Dubai Creek Tower which, once complete, will be the tallest structure in the world.

The Lana

Those who live or work around the Business Bay area will probably recognise the unique shape of The Lana (previously called Dorchester Dubai), perched on the waterfront of the Dubai Canal. The striking 30-storey tower will house 225 ultra-luxury guest rooms – 69 of them suites – which will ooze contemporary-chic with triple height ceilings, plush furnishings in gold, beige and olive and deep-soaking bathtubs and a large rooftop pool. The ultra-luxury property is expected to open in 2022.

Mandarin Oriental Wasl Tower

The second Mandarin Oriental property to reach Dubai will be located on Sheikh Zayed Road. The 63 storey property will feature 257 rooms, suites and serviced apartments. It is said to have been designed to ‘reflect local culture, with features inspired by Mandarin Oriental’s Asian heritage’. According to Mandarin Oriental’s corporate website, included in the restaurant and bar offering will be ‘a lively rooftop sky bar with citywide views, a signature dining experience, an all-day dining venue, a poolside bar and restaurant, a lobby lounge, a club lounge, a cigar room and a Mandarin Oriental Cake Shop’.

Mama Shelter Dubai

Mama Shelter is bringing its affordable hospitality and edgy style to Dubai’s Business Bay in 2023. Mama Dubai will house 197 rooms with an emphasis on comfort and contemporaneity with style and cutting-edge design elements by Mama’s Design Studio. A resort within the city with highlights including two all-day restaurants, the brick oven pizzeria as well as a speakeasy and different cocktail-bars. The outdoor terrace also boasts four pools and an outdoor cinema.

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

A third oceanic-themed hotel will open up alongside Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Beach Hotel, completing Jumeirah’s nautical hotel trilogy. Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab will sit beside the hotels, taking the spot formerly occupied by 360 bar. The project has been ongoing since the bar’s closure and will be ready in 2023, it had announced.

Five Beach

Five Beach will take prime position in JBR’s famous beach strip when it opens in 2023, taking over the spot where Corinthia Meydan was due to open. Renders of the hotel even show similarities with the neighbouring Five Palm Jumeirah property, thanks to its cascading U-shaped structure with central pool. The property will boast 227 suites, 102 residence apartments, seven dining and nightlife venues, and a spa.

One&Only One Za’abeel

One&Only’s upcoming urban property, One&Only One Za’abeel is set to open in 2023. The project is highlighted by The Link at One Za’abeel, a panoramic sky concourse that will feature world-class restaurants, celebrity chef outlets, a statement swimming pool (pictured above), wellness facilities and entertainment.

Abu Dhabi

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi

It’s fair to say that the city has watched the giant pink arch of the Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi hotel (formerly set to be a Fairmont property) rise with curiosity. It achieved architectural iconhood even prior to its launch, which was originally slated for 2020, but will finally arrive this year. Although there’s no update on the official opening date, it’s slated for the coming months, and the brand has already set up its Instagram page – although is yet to populate it with the sneak peaks of what we can expect.

Ras Al Khaimah

InterContinental Mina Al Arab

Set to open this February, the 351-room resort promises to be an idyllic island escape perched right on the beachfront of Hayat Island. All of the rooms in the five-star resort benefit from contemporary finishes, all-encompassing amenities and all come with their own balcony or terrace. Fine-dining restaurant Levant & Nar will come complete with 360-degree sea views; trendy bar and grill NoHo is all about sharing plates, craft cocktails and a laid-back ambience; while flavours from around the world are found at elegant all-day dining eatery, Safar.

Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island

Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island will be home to Ras Al Khaimah’s first floating waterpark in the sea, featuring floating playgrounds, climbing walls, monkey bars, slides and trampolines to keep little ones entertained all day long. The 418 modern-designed rooms include suites and one-bedroom beachfront chalets that come with private pools and terraces for the ultimate luxe experience. Dining options include a rooftop restaurant with panoramic views of Al Marjan Island, a French bistro & bar, a market dining experience, and a Californian restaurant.

Anantara Mina Al Arab

This stunning Anantara eco-resort will be located in the new Mina Al Arab district along the coast of Ras Al Khaimah. When it’s complete, it will boast 306 guest rooms, suites and overwater villas (Maldivian style). There will also be an overwater restaurant serving Thai cuisine, as well as a seafood grill, and a beach and pool bar. There’s an outdoor swimming pool, as well as mini pools in many of the rooms. Guests will be welcome to relax in their sanctuary or keep active at the health club, which includes a gym, aerobics and yoga studios, squash and tennis courts.

Fujairah

Palace Beach Resort Fujairah

The regal hotel known for its Arabesque features is expanding into Fujairah. Palace Beach Resort Fujairah is set to open in Q1 of 2022, and will feature 162 rooms and suites. The space will also have a health club, dining outlets, separate swimming pools for adults and children, as well as meeting venues.