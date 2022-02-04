Save the date: Upcoming performances, musicals and more in Dubai
Bookmark this page as we will keep updating it…
A number of great shows are taking place in Dubai in 2022 and if you can’t keep track, don’t worry! We’ve done it for you and have rounded up all the must-see musicals, theatre performances, comedy shows and more taking place in Dubai.
Here are all the shows you need to add to your diary right now!
February
Short+Sweet Theatre
When: Until March 20 (weekends)
Where: The Junction, Alserkal Avenue
If your attention span is short but your love of theatre is long-standing, this is the festival for you. Billed as the ‘biggest little theatre festival in the world,’ Short+Sweet – now in its 10th year – returns to Dubai starting January 29 bringing mini-plays galore to those hungry for more easily digestible culture. The audience will get to see a number of plays per day, each just 10 minutes long. Week 3 will see non-English plays and Week 4 is Mythology and Musical week. Top plays picked by the audience and judges will go into the semi-finals and the winning plays will perform at the Red Carpet Gala Finals in the final week. Tickets cost Dhs100 per day and are available here.
The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, from Dhs100. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. @shortnsweetdxb @junctiondubai
Whose line is it? by The Noise Next Door
When: February 4 and 5
Where: Various locations
Fans of ‘Whose line is it anyways?’ will love this show. Bought to you by The Noise Next Door, audience members are in for a night of laughter and awe when the improv comedy troupe take to the stage. How does it work? Well, after taking audience suggestions, the cheeky (and rather charming) lads will transform the ideas into a fantastically put funny scene in the blink of an eye. Expect one-liners, epic stories, explosive physicality and even music. There’s even a family show at Theatre by QE2 where you can bring the kids. This show takes place on February 5 at 3pm. For all other shows, leave the little ones at home as it is strictly open for 18 and above. See all details on location and pricing here. PS – If you’re reading this from Abu Dhabi, there is an 18+ show in Park Rotana, Abu Dhabi on February 3.
Locations vary, Feb 4 to 5, prices start from Dhs130 (Starting from Dhs100 for children show on Feb 5 at 3pm). thelaughterfactory.com
Bill Bailey
When: February 4
Where: Dubai Opera
Acclaimed English comedian, musician and actor Bill Bailey is heading to Dubai this February to enthral the audience with a live performance combining stand-up comedy and music. Expect the same fun, joy, and excitement as any other of his performances you may have seen. Last year, Bailey picked up the award for the popular BBC reality TV dancing competition ‘Strictly Come Dancing’. Prices start from Dhs295. Book here.
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Feb 4, 6pm and 9.30pm. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com
Sing it! The Improvised Musical
When: February 5, 15, 22 (every Tuesday at 8pm)
Where: Courtyard Playhouse
If you want an evening packed with laughs, head to Courtyard Playhouse every Tuesday at 8pm for an improvised musical. The songs, lyrics and dance numbers are spontaneously created by the cast and fashioned into a full-length musical extravaganza – all based on audience suggestions. Like all of the other improv nights at Courtyard Playhouse, there is no entry fee.
Courtyard Playhouse, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel: (0)50 986 1760. courtyardplayhouse.com
The Sound of Bond by Dubai Opera Big Band
When: February 12
Where: Dubai Opera
The music in James Bond are classic and guaranteed to get stuck in your head. These iconic theme songs and thrilling Bond anthems from the past six decades will be performed by Dubai Opera Big Band in February. 25 of the very best jazz musicians in the UAE and GCC will perform the hits such as Goldfinger, Diamonds are Forever, Skyfall, Live and Let Die, Licence to Kill and much more. To back it up, the stunning vocals will be supplied by Andrea Florez, Naz Holland and Nick Pritchard. Prices start from Dhs195, but book early as tickets are limited. Book here
National Theatre Live: Leopoldstadt
When: February 18 and 19
Where: Courtyard Playhouse
Regarded as ‘Britain’s greatest living playwright’, Tony and Academy Award-winner Tom Stoppard’s critically acclaimed play Leopoldstadt is a passionate drama of love, family and endurance. The play is set among the Jewish community of Vienna in the first half of the 20th century and follows the lives of a prosperous Jewish family who had fled the violence in the East.
Courtyard Playhouse, Al Quoz, Dubai. 8pm, single entry Dhs100, annual membership Dhs700. Tel: (0)50 986 1760. courtyardplayhouse.com
The Kooks Inside In/Inside Out
When: February 27
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
10 years after first performing in the city, British rockers The Kooks are bringing their Naive ways to Dubai. They will be performing at the Coca-Cola Arena on February 27 where fans can expect to hear some of the four-piece band’s biggest hits including Naive, She Moves In Her Own Way and Bad Habit. Tickets are on sale now in both Standing and Seating categories, priced from Dhs250 and available via Platinum List, Book My Show, Virgin Megastores and coca-cola-arena.com.
Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Sun Feb 27, from Dhs250. coca-cola-arena.com
March
DJ Tiësto
When: March 4
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
Grammy Award-winning DJ Tiësto is returning to the UAE taking over Coca-Cola Arena for a one-night-only performance. Previously dubbed “the Godfather of EDM”, Tiesto has been releasing music since 1994, the platinum-certified producer is the man behind hits such as The Business, Jackie Chan and Don’t Be Shy. He was last in Dubai in 2018, where he performed at former nightclub Gotha. The concert is a ‘free movement event’, and open to all ages provided that ticket holders can provide proof of vaccination. Tickets are available on the Coca-Cola Arena website, or via PlatinumList.net.
Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk Dubai, Friday March 4, doors open 6pm, vaccination required, from Dhs175. Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com
Paul Zerdin Hands Free
When: March 4 and 5
Where: Theatre by QE2
The winner of Americas Got Talent season 10, Paul Zerdin is hopping onboard the QE2 and will be performing his world-class family show in March. You will meet Sam, Baby, Grandad and many more in this 90-minute performance. He has appeared on countless other TV shows including The World Stands Up (Comedy Central), The Stand Up Show BBC!, Just for Laughs Montreal Comedy Festival, Comedy Rocks with Jason Manford and more. Prices start from Dhs125. Book here.
Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com
The Greatest Show
When: March 5, 1.30pm
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
See the little ones’ faces light up at The Greatest Show, as they dance and sing their hearts out to their favourite tracks from popular movies such as Frozen, Trolls, Moana and even the latest Sing movie. There will also be tracks from The Greatest Showman, the musical drama that has taken the world by storm since its release in 2017. The Greatest Show, which will take place on March 5 at 1.30pm, will be a dazzling performance which includes a cast of live singers from London’s world-famous West End, alongside jaw-dropping circus performers that are sure to make the crowd ‘ooh’ and ‘ahh’ as they defy 0gravity. Prices start from Dhs75. Book here.
Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Al Wasl, Dubai. Tel: (800) 223388. coca-cola-arena.com
Queen by Candlelight
When: March 5, 7.30pm
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
Queen fans will be treated to a hair-raising performance from 7.30pm on March 5 with the ‘Queen by Candlelight’ show. It comes to Dubai’s Coca-Cola arena after a sell-out tour of Britain. It will feature a cast from London’s West End who will keep that Queen candle burning with an energetic performance. The stage will be bathed in candlelight as these talented singers belt out some of the 1970’s rock band’s biggest hits such as Bohemian Rhapsody, We Are The Champions, Don’t Stop Me Now, I Want To Break Free and so many more. Prices start from Dhs75. Book here.
Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Al Wasl, Dubai. Tel: (800) 223388. coca-cola-arena.com
National Theatre Live: Frankenstein
When: March 18 and 19
Where: Courtyard Playhouse
Based on the novel by Mary Shelley, this thrilling, sold-out production became an international sensation, experienced by more than 800,000 people in cinemas around the world. This production of Frankenstein sees Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller alternating between the roles of Victor Frankenstein and his creation. Childlike in his innocence but grotesque in form, Frankenstein’s bewildered creature is cast out into a hostile universe by his horror-struck maker. Meeting with cruelty wherever he goes, the increasingly desperate and vengeful Creature determines to track down his creator and strike a terrifying deal.
Courtyard Playhouse, Al Quoz, Dubai. 8pm, single entry Dhs100, annual membership Dhs700. Tel: (0)50 986 1760. courtyardplayhouse.com
Gipsy Kings by André Reyes
When: March 31
Where: Dubai Opera
The King of Catalan rumba returns to Dubai Opera on March 31. The last three performances in 2019, 2020 and 2021 were sell-outs and with good reason. The Gipsy Kings have introduced millions to a unique blend of traditional flamenco styles blended seamlessly with Western tunes and Latin rhythms. Some of their more popular singles include Bamboléo, Volare, Djobi Djoba’ and more. This performance will definitely have you tapping your feet and swaying to the catchy beats. Ticket prices start from Dhs295 with a house beverage. Book here.
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, March 31, 8pm. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com
Whitney – The Ultimate Tribute To A Legend
When: March 31, April 1
Where: Theatre by QE2
This show celebrates the life and work of American singer Whitney Houston. She is known for her stunning soprano voice and stage presence selling over 200 million albums worldwide before her death in 2012. She was hailed as the most awarded artist of all time by Guinness World Records collecting more than 600 awards throughout her career. Maria Lynette will reflect Houston’s incredible life and talent on stage belting out hits such as I Wanna Dance With Somebody, I’m Every Woman, I Will Always Love You, Saving All My Love and much more. Ear;y bird tickets start from Dhs135. Book here.
Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com
May
UK Pink Floyd Experience
When: May 13
Where: Dubai Opera
The UK Pink Floyd Experience authentically recreates the atmosphere of a Pink Floyd live performance, including impressive video projection on a large circular screen and a stunning light show. The rock concert will feature over 50 years of hits by the legendary band in a show that spans over two and half hours. Hits will include The Dark Side of The Moon, Animals, Wish You Were Here and The Wall. The spellbinding show will celebrate all things Floyd and will appeal to fans of all ages. Prices start from Dhs175. Book here.
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, March 31, 8pm. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com
Jo Koy: Funny is Funny World Tour
When: May 14
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
Due to overwhelming demand, Comedian Jo Koy is bringing his Funny Is Funny World Tour to Dubai. The hilarious Jo Koy, will be performing in Dubai for one night only on May 14 at the Coca-Cola Arena. From impersonations to stand-up, it’s bound to be a night of entertainment and belly laughs. Purchase tickets here.
Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk Dubai, May 14. Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com
Dates to be confirmed…
The Crystal Palace Ballet
Where: Dubai Opera
The Crystal Palace Ballet will make its Middle East debut at Dubai Opera. The spectacular production is inspired by a true story with operatic elements, featuring dancers and musicians from the legendary Bolshoi Theatre – home to one of the most renowned and by far the largest – ballet companies in the world. The performance takes us back to 1740 to the court of Empress Anna Ioanovna in the Russian capital, where preparations for a grand event are ongoing. The celebrations are at the order of the Empress, who, upon learning of one of her court maidens love towards the court jester, decides to celebrate their marriage. Little did the young couple know that they were going to spend their wedding night in an ice palace built for them as a wedding ‘gift’ from the Empress. Be prepared to be enchanted. Tickets will be available on dubaiopera.com soon.
Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com
