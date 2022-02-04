When: February 18 and 19

Where: Courtyard Playhouse

Regarded as ‘Britain’s greatest living playwright’, Tony and Academy Award-winner Tom Stoppard’s critically acclaimed play Leopoldstadt is a passionate drama of love, family and endurance. The play is set among the Jewish community of Vienna in the first half of the 20th century and follows the lives of a prosperous Jewish family who had fled the violence in the East.

Courtyard Playhouse, Al Quoz, Dubai. 8pm, single entry Dhs100, annual membership Dhs700. Tel: (0)50 986 1760. courtyardplayhouse.com

When: February 27

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

10 years after first performing in the city, British rockers The Kooks are bringing their Naive ways to Dubai. They will be performing at the Coca-Cola Arena on February 27 where fans can expect to hear some of the four-piece band’s biggest hits including Naive, She Moves In Her Own Way and Bad Habit. Tickets are on sale now in both Standing and Seating categories, priced from Dhs250 and available via Platinum List, Book My Show, Virgin Megastores and coca-cola-arena.com.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Sun Feb 27, from Dhs250. coca-cola-arena.com

March

DJ Tiësto

When: March 4

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Grammy Award-winning DJ Tiësto is returning to the UAE taking over Coca-Cola Arena for a one-night-only performance. Previously dubbed “the Godfather of EDM”, Tiesto has been releasing music since 1994, the platinum-certified producer is the man behind hits such as The Business, Jackie Chan and Don’t Be Shy. He was last in Dubai in 2018, where he performed at former nightclub Gotha. The concert is a ‘free movement event’, and open to all ages provided that ticket holders can provide proof of vaccination. Tickets are available on the Coca-Cola Arena website, or via PlatinumList.net.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk Dubai, Friday March 4, doors open 6pm, vaccination required, from Dhs175. Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com

Paul Zerdin Hands Free

When: March 4 and 5

Where: Theatre by QE2

The winner of Americas Got Talent season 10, Paul Zerdin is hopping onboard the QE2 and will be performing his world-class family show in March. You will meet Sam, Baby, Grandad and many more in this 90-minute performance. He has appeared on countless other TV shows including The World Stands Up (Comedy Central), The Stand Up Show BBC!, Just for Laughs Montreal Comedy Festival, Comedy Rocks with Jason Manford and more. Prices start from Dhs125. Book here.

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

The Greatest Show

When: March 5, 1.30pm

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

See the little ones’ faces light up at The Greatest Show, as they dance and sing their hearts out to their favourite tracks from popular movies such as Frozen, Trolls, Moana and even the latest Sing movie. There will also be tracks from The Greatest Showman, the musical drama that has taken the world by storm since its release in 2017. The Greatest Show, which will take place on March 5 at 1.30pm, will be a dazzling performance which includes a cast of live singers from London’s world-famous West End, alongside jaw-dropping circus performers that are sure to make the crowd ‘ooh’ and ‘ahh’ as they defy 0gravity. Prices start from Dhs75. Book here.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Al Wasl, Dubai. Tel: (800) 223388. coca-cola-arena.com

Queen by Candlelight

When: March 5, 7.30pm

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Queen fans will be treated to a hair-raising performance from 7.30pm on March 5 with the ‘Queen by Candlelight’ show. It comes to Dubai’s Coca-Cola arena after a sell-out tour of Britain. It will feature a cast from London’s West End who will keep that Queen candle burning with an energetic performance. The stage will be bathed in candlelight as these talented singers belt out some of the 1970’s rock band’s biggest hits such as Bohemian Rhapsody, We Are The Champions, Don’t Stop Me Now, I Want To Break Free and so many more. Prices start from Dhs75. Book here.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Al Wasl, Dubai. Tel: (800) 223388. coca-cola-arena.com

National Theatre Live: Frankenstein

When: March 18 and 19

Where: Courtyard Playhouse

Based on the novel by Mary Shelley, this thrilling, sold-out production became an international sensation, experienced by more than 800,000 people in cinemas around the world. This production of Frankenstein sees Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller alternating between the roles of Victor Frankenstein and his creation. Childlike in his innocence but grotesque in form, Frankenstein’s bewildered creature is cast out into a hostile universe by his horror-struck maker. Meeting with cruelty wherever he goes, the increasingly desperate and vengeful Creature determines to track down his creator and strike a terrifying deal.

Courtyard Playhouse, Al Quoz, Dubai. 8pm, single entry Dhs100, annual membership Dhs700. Tel: (0)50 986 1760. courtyardplayhouse.com

Gipsy Kings by André Reyes

When: March 31

Where: Dubai Opera

The King of Catalan rumba returns to Dubai Opera on March 31. The last three performances in 2019, 2020 and 2021 were sell-outs and with good reason. The Gipsy Kings have introduced millions to a unique blend of traditional flamenco styles blended seamlessly with Western tunes and Latin rhythms. Some of their more popular singles include Bamboléo, Volare, Djobi Djoba’ and more. This performance will definitely have you tapping your feet and swaying to the catchy beats. Ticket prices start from Dhs295 with a house beverage. Book here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, March 31, 8pm. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Whitney – The Ultimate Tribute To A Legend

When: March 31, April 1

Where: Theatre by QE2

This show celebrates the life and work of American singer Whitney Houston. She is known for her stunning soprano voice and stage presence selling over 200 million albums worldwide before her death in 2012. She was hailed as the most awarded artist of all time by Guinness World Records collecting more than 600 awards throughout her career. Maria Lynette will reflect Houston’s incredible life and talent on stage belting out hits such as I Wanna Dance With Somebody, I’m Every Woman, I Will Always Love You, Saving All My Love and much more. Ear;y bird tickets start from Dhs135. Book here.

​Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

May

UK Pink Floyd Experience

When: May 13

Where: Dubai Opera