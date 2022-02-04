These are our favourite things… right now.

Tearing through… garlic knots from Pitfire

Garlic knots are like the munchkins of pizza, so trust Pitfire – one of the city’s legendary pizza makers – to bake up some of the best we’ve ever had. Garlicky, buttery nuggets of bread heavily sprinkled with cheese, these bad boys are baked to order and served with a pot of gorgonzola ranch for dipping. Ideal for sharing, but you probably won’t want to. – Laura Coughlin, Head of Content

@pitfire.pizza.dubai

Cycling all around… Expo Dubai 2020

Warning: you have less than two months now to visit the World’s Greatest Show, so if you haven’t been down to the site yet, add it to your to-do list ASAP. Expo Dubai is vast, and it can feel a bit overwhelming. My advice is this: as soon as you walk through the gates, nab yourselves a Careem Bike (simply download the Careem app, and scan the QR code on the bike) and head off on a leisurely ride. It’s the best way to get your bearings, and a lot of fun, too. – Laura Coughlin, Head of Content

@expo2020dubai

Eyeing up the business lunch at… Stouff Beirut

Abu Dhabi’s culinary scene has had a real shake-up with the arrivals of destinations such as Mamsha Al Saadiyat and Yas Bay. But away from the big new destinations there’s noteworthy new openings to add to your culinary bucket list elsewhere, like Stouff Beirut. It opened its doors in November, and on a mid-week lunchtime visit its botanical interiors are already filled with diners – most of them facing the 450 square metre kitchen to admire the chefs at work. The menu centres around open-fire kitchen: think dozens of cuts of meats cooked to order, freshly baked hot mezze and woodfire pizzas. What we love about Stouff is chef Sharbel Akiki’s passion for produce – jams, oils, cheeses and more are all made on-site. – Alice Holtham, Group Digital Editor

monkeybardubai.com

Glowing up at… We Nails

I’m a serial bite-my-nails-when-I’m-nervous kind of person, so getting a manicure is a real treat. Last year We Nails, a salon firmly established as one of the best for nails and hair in Dubai – migrated to its new home in Trident Tower, Dubai Marina and its new beauty emporium is a real visual treat. Plush leather chairs in bright hues of pink, orange, red and purple are neatly arranged around a tower of rainbow-hued varnishes, and picking just one for hands and feet is an almost impossible task. The team are chatty and friendly, but also efficient, and it’s a relaxing hour or so of pampering I’ll definitely be heading back for.– Alice Holtham, Group Digital Editor

@willowlanedubai

Alfresco breakfast-ing at… Il Cafe, Bulgari Resort Dubai

One of my favourite hidden breakfast spots is the stunning Il Cafe at Bulgari Resort Dubai. Get there early enough for a table out by the water and watch as the yachts head out for a day at sea. A Milano breakfast platter is Dhs165 and big enough for two to share, including a tea or coffee, bakery basket, granola, fresh fruit and eggs any style. If you’re still hungry, add on a French toast (I promise you won’t be disappointed). – Elise Kerr, Deputy Editor

bulgarihotels.com

Spritzing myself with… Ex Nihilo fragrance

I recently tried out the personalisation hub at Ex Nihilo Dubai Mall, where you can create your own unique scent and bottle it into a perfume. The experience gives a real insight into how the brand creates its luxury fragrances, and I love spritzing myself with my unique creation each morning. – Elise Kerr, Deputy Editor

thedubaimall.com

Checking the time on… my new Batman watch

My four year old son is obsessed with Batman, it’s an obsession in fact that is only eclipsed by my one year old’s obsession with Baby Shark, but I’ll leave that there before the song is irrevocably lodged in your head. I recently went to a product launch for a stunning new series of watches from fashion brand Police, inspired by the upcoming The Batman movie. At the end, I was lucky enough to receive one of the watches as a gift. I know where you think this is going, but instead of giving it to my son, I kept the watch and told him that Batman was keeping an eye on him and as long as he does well at school, he can inherit the timepiece on his 16th birthday. I’m honestly hoping he forgets because I really like the watch. It has a light on it. Feel free to put me forward for any relevant father of the year awards. – Miles Buckeridge, Online Reporter

From Dhs730. The watches are available to purchase now from approved Police retailers.

Tucking into a cheat meal at… Tomahawk steaks at Hunter and Barrel

We were back at new face-stuffing mega project, Yas Bay this week to try out Aussie steakhouse, Hunter and Barrel. There were a lot of reasons why you should try it out for yourself even if you don’t like steak (we dined with a non-beef eater), but one of the most compelling arguments is the very reasonably priced tomahawk (Dhs550). Cooked to your preference then carved theatrically table-side, it was marbled in all the right places and comes with a choice of sauces and sides. We went for chimichurri and salad. Definitely not the delicious handcut chips. And unless you have photos you can’t prove otherwise. Best thing we’ve put in our mouth this week. The steak. Not the lush, oven crisp chips which, again we stress, we absolutely did not have. – Miles Buckeridge, Online Reporter

@hunterandbarreluae

Enjoying a relaxing afternoon at… Logs & Embers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logs & Embers (@logsandembers)

Club Vista Mare is super close to where I live and, naturally, it’s one of my favourite places to while away an afternoon on the weekend. Different venues have stolen a place in my heart over the years, but my current go-to is the fairly-new Logs & Embers. The casual eatery, which is always busy, is all about tender meat, served fresh from the grill to your plate. Think glistening, sticky chicken wings, smoked beef brisket, short ribs and juicy steaks. – Lauren Fletcher, Online Reporter

@logsandembers

Meeting friends at… pretty breakfast spot, Arrows and Sparrows

What I really love about Dubai is that a breakfast outing isn’t just at your run -of-the-mill cafe. In this city, you’ve got to stand out. One of my favourite breakfast spots is Arrows & Sparrows which you’ll find in The Greens. Its dishes are like colourful works of art and – it goes without saying – they definitely deserve a place on the ‘Gram. – Lauren Fletcher, Online Reporter

@arrowsparrows

Watching 10-minute plays at… The Junction

This weekend (and most likely for most weekends until March end) you’ll find me seated at The Junction in Alserkal Avenue watching a number of 10-minute plays at the Short+Sweet Festival. For the cost of just one ticket (Dhs100) the audience can enjoy around eight to 12 play all in one night performed by locals actors. The plays span a number of genres so I’m preparing to cry, laugh, be shocked and much more, all back to back. This weekend, it is Regional Week so plays are in Arabic and Indian regional languages. Even if you don’t understand a language, you will know exactly what the actors are trying to convey. -Aarti Saundalkar, Junior Online Reporter

@JunctionDubai

Reliving my childhood thanks to the… new LEGO Certified Store in Dubai Mall

I love Lego. Back in the day, my brother and I collected so many sets that it was enough to fill an entire Masafi box. The store opened its doors this week where I created a Lego mini-me (well, as close as I could possibly get) for just Dhs69. I also picked up a little tuk tuk and the London skyline (Architecture collection) which I was told was rare one to find. Now, I have my eyes on the Creator Expert Colosseum (9,000 pieces) and the Titanic – the largest set ever created by Lego with 9,090 pieces. Time to save up… -Aarti Saundalkar, Junior Online Reporter

@legomiddleeast