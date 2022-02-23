Ladies’ Day deals erry dame day…

We know. It ain’t easy being a queen, those crowns can rest heavy on the head — which is where ladies nights come in. A celebration of the feminine spirit, and more importantly, free-she-stuff.

So, where are the best ladies’ nights in Abu Dhabi?

Every day

B Lounge, Tavern and Le Bistrot

Offering one of the best value ladies’ nights out there is Sheraton Abu Dhabi, where for just Dhs99 ladies can enjoy three hours of unlimited bubbly beverages and a platter of bites. The offer is available in any three-hour slot from 7pm onwards each day, and can be availed at either British pub, Tavern; the open-air B Lounge; or contemporary Mediterranean restaurant, Le Bistrot.

Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel, Corniche road, Al Zahiyah, daily 7pm onwards. Tel: (02) 677 3333, @sheratonabudhabi

Impressions Rooftop Bar

This rooftop setting is borderline guaranteed to make a strong impressions. Sitting atop the gorgeous Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel with views over the green expanse of Abu Dhabi’s magrove forest, there’s a ladies deal to be enjoyed every night. From 8pm until midnight, ladies can enjoy 50% off signature and classic mixed drinks, grape and dining.

Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel, Al Kheeran Abu Dhabi, daily, 8pm to midnight. Tel: (02) 656 1000, anantara.com

Monday

Market Kitchen

If you and the girl gang have a severe case of the Monday blues, you’d be wise to head to Market Kitchen for one of the best deals on this list. Girls can enjoy free-flowing beverages from 7pm without charge, alongside 50 per cent discount on mains.

Le Royal Meridien, Sheikh Khalifa Street, Mon from 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (02) 695 0515, @marketkitchenabudhabi

McGettigan’s

McGettigan’s Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi is now firmly established on the capital’s nightlife scene thanks to its collection of quality theme nights. And their Monday and Thursday McGett-together offer three free selected beverages when ordering a main dish from a menu of gastro pub grub, between 6pm and 11pm.

Dusit Thani, 925 Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street (Al Muroor Road), Mon and Thurs, 6pm to 11pm. @mcgettigansdusitauh

Filini Garden

Every Monday, the oh-so-pretty Filini Garden serves up a top Abu Dhabi ladies’ night. For Dhs69 and from 5pm onwards, there’s unlimited sparkling for the ladies, plus a half price discount on all food items. It’s served up to the sounds of live entertainment by DJ Cliff Townley.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Mon 5pm onwards, Tel: (02) 656 2000, @filinigarden

Rose Lounge Bar

Turn those Monday blues into an evening to look forward to at Rose Lounge Bar, where unlimited drinks and tapas are Dhs99 for the girls. It’s valid from 7pm to 10pm, and comes complete with live music.

Vab Al Qasr Hotel and Residences, Al Bateen, Mon 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (056) 992 2078, babalqasr.com

Tuesday

Glo

If you’re looking to give your Tuesday night a glow-up, why not pick Rosewood Abu Dhabi. The super chic hotel holds within it a neat little soiree gem, GLO, featuring in-spire-ing views of the Abu Dhabi skyline. On Tuesdays, girls get three free glasses of grape between 6pm and 9pm and 20 percent off the food bill (before 9pm). A great way to start the night, but with vistas like this, it might be hard to leave.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Tuesday from 6pm. Tel: (02) 813 5550, rosewoodhotels.com

Stratos

All the single ladies, and the married ones, really ought to give this girl’s night a spin. In addition to pleasing vistas for the sistas, the rotating restaurant offers free flowing selected beverages with the purchase of a lounge or a la carte item from the menu from 8pm to 11pm every Tuesday. Further incentive to dine with your gal pals, there’s 20% off lounge menu dishes and 50% off the a la carte menu for ladies.

Stratos Abu Dhabi, Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, 8pm to 11pm, Tues. Tel: (02) 695 0490, @stratosabudhabi

Asia Asia

Go Geisha is the name of Asia Asia Dubai’s Tuesday ladies’ night, and it’s proved so popular that the brand have brought it to the UAE capital. On Tuesdays, this sleek new Yas Bay spot offers a three-course menu and three free drinks for Dhs200.

Yas Bay, Yas Island, 6pm to 1am Tues. Tel: (02) 235 8663, abudhabi.asia-asia.com

Vakava

A vibrant Latin American spot that brings the vibes every Tuesday, Buena Onda ladies’ night comes with three drinks and a bar bite for Dhs99 from 7pm onwards.

Conrad Abu Dhabi at Etihad Towers, West Corniche, 7pm onwards Tues. Tel: (02) 811 5666, @vakavaabudhabi

Pacifico Tiki

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, gather the gals for a night at Pacifico Tiki for a tropical ladies’ night of unlimited drinks, themed bites and an epic soundtrack. On both days, ladies enjoy unlimited complimentary drinks from 7pm to 10pm, which includes a themed mixed drinks specially prepared by the tiki bartenders. For gents, it’s Dhs250 for the unlimited flow package.

Al Bandar Marina, Al Raha Beach, 7pm to 10pm Tues. Tel: (050) 696 9298, pacificotiki.com

Wednesday

Ting Irie

Bringing Jamaican vibes to Mamsha Al Saadiyat is Ting Irie’s Abu Dhabi installment, Ting Irie Pon di Beach. On ‘Three Likkle Birds’ ladies’ night, it’s Dhs145 for a two-course set menu of Jamaican flavours and unlimited selected beverages.

Mamsha, Al Saadiyat – Abu Dhabi, 7pm onwards Weds. Tel: (02) 886 7786, tingirie.com

W Lounge

Ladies are encouraged to Miss-behave at W Lounge’s Wednesday ladies’ night, which offers a package of free-flowing spirts from 7pm to 10pm for a wallet-friendly Dhs95.

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, 7pm to 10pm Weds. Tel: (02) 656 0000, wabudhabi.com

Annex

This sophisticated terrace venue is a chic pick for after dark sorority fun. Enjoy marina views, a roaring fire pit, and free flowing sips for two hours for Dhs128, or upgrade to include a tasting plate and it’s Dhs188.

Annex, The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, every Wed from 5pm to 2am. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. @annexabudhabi

BarFly by Buddha Bar

This neo-baroque venue is honouring its bohemian spirit, with 50 per cent off the fusion-focused menu for ladies every Wednesday night, and unlimited house beverages for Dhs99 from 8pm to 1am when ordering food.

Venetian Village, Abu Dhabi, Wed 8pm to 1am. Tel: (056) 1777557, @barflybybuddhabar

Marco’s New York Italian

Order a food item from this celebrity chef bistro at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr on a Wednesday, and ladies can enjoy five mixed drinks for just Dhs5.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor AlMaqta, Wed 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (02) 654 3333, marcosabudhabi.com

Warehouse

Hand’s up if you love a mid-week ladies’ night? We bring great news, there’s a brilliant one at Pearl Rotana’s The Warehouse every Wednesday. Assemble the girls for two bites from the light bites menu & unlimited house beverages for 2 hours for Dhs99. On Sundays, there’s also 50% off the bill for ladies.

Warehouse Wine & Tapas, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre – Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, Weds 7pm onwards. Tel: (02) 307 5552, @thewarehouseabudhabi

Thursday

Easy tiger

Girls can earn their stripes at this neon-trimmed rave cave. Tigress Thursdays involve unlimited bites and beverages (selected cocktails inclued) from 8pm and 11pm, all for the absolutely wild price of Dhs75.

Al Ain Palace Hotel Abu Dhabi, Thurs 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)26780522. outout.com

BarFly by Buddha Bar

This neo-baroque venue now hosts a second ladies’ night – Mamacita – on Thursdays. From 9pm to 12am, ladies can enjoy a dinner party platter and free flowing selected beverages for Dhs 99 from 9pm to midnight.

Venetian Village, Abu Dhabi, Thurs 9pm to 12am. Tel: (056) 1777557, @barflybybuddhabar

Stills Restaurant & Bar

Stills puts ladies first with its Thursday ladies’ night, when groups of gal pals are treated to unlimited beverages from 8pm to 12am plus tapas and light bites for Dhs99. It’s served up to the sounds of Nikki Nicole and saxaphonist Mabi, and if the guys are coming along too it’s Dhs249 for the same package.

Crowne Plaza Yas Island, Yas Island, 8pm to 12am Thurs. Tel: (02) 656 3000. @stillsyasisland

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha Bar

Yas Bay’s sophisticated new rooftop invites ladies to enjoy three free beverages every Thursday from 8pm to 11pm. And for those looking to enjoy some signature pan-Asian dishes, there’s 25% off food too.

Yas Bay, Yas Island, 8pm to 11pm Thurs. Tel: (050) 601 1194, @thetrilogybybuddhabar

Friday

Cove Beach Abu Dhabi

The new spiritual home of Abu Dhabi’s barefoot Bohemian tribe, you might know Cove Beach for its infamous ladies’ day, but did you know it’s also home to some top ladies’ night deals? On Fridays, ladies can enjoy unlimited sparkling grape and blended beverages, alongside mixed platters of gastro-nibbles for Dhs99 from 8pm to 11pm. Extend to free-flowing beverages until 1am and it’s Dhs149. On Saturdays, there’s also five free beverages for ladies from 8pm till late.

Makers District, Al Reem Island, every Fri 8pm to 11pm. Tel: (056) 398 7895, @covebeachabudhabi

Casa da Cuba

It’s all about Havana great time at this Cuban-themed soiree spot, the spiritual home of la vida loca on Yas Island. Sassy senoritas can take advantage of a three hour free-pour on bubbles and blended bevs every Friday from 8pm to 11pm for Dhs99.

Yas Marina, Yas Island, Fri 8pm to 11pm, Dhs99. Tel: (05) 742 7435, @casadecuba

Saturday

PJ O’Reilly’s

The PJ O’Reilly’s ladies’ night is dishing out some delightfully laidback craic, with five full hours of select beverages and bites every night between Saturday and Wednesday, for just Dhs100. We suggest you take up a spot on the bar’s alfresco, food truck-strewn terrace space: drinks by starlight are always best.

PJ O’Reilly’s, Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa Street, Dhs100, Sat to Wed 5pm to 10pm. Tel: (02) 674 2020, marriott.com

Images: Provided/Facebook