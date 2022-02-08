It’s the perfect weather for it…

Is it just us or is the weather pretty glorious at the moment? The temperatures are balmy, the sun is shining and the sea is a dazzling turquoise. It’s the perfect weather for alfresco brunching, but why not do it at the beach? From brunching right there in the sand to gorgeous terraces right next to the beach, here’s our pick of Dubai’s best beach brunches.

Breeze Beach Bar & Grill

An oldie but a goodie, Breeze Beach Grill has long been popular with Dubai’s brunch crowd. On Saturdays enjoy beach access, unlimited beverages and international dishes served to your table including sushi, salads and grills. It’s priced at Dhs220 for the non-alcoholic package and Dhs349 for the house package, inclusive of prosecco, wine, beer and spirits. You can dine inside, out on the terrace or right brunch on the beach with your toes in the sand.

Breeze Beach Grill, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Saturday 1pm to 5pm, Dhs245. Tel: (04) 568 3000. @breezebeachdxb

Café Nikki

Sun, sand and Saturdays at the seaside go hand in hand with Café Nikki’s weekend brunch. This three-hour party comes with pool and beach access, entertainment courtesy of a resident DJ, a strong selection of seafood on the sharing-style menu and free-flowing drinks. Children are welcome and the after-party continues right through to sunset and the early evening.

Café Nikki, Nikki Beach, Pearl Jumeirah, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft drinks, Dhs500 house drinks, Dhs700 premium, Dhs175 kids under 12. Tel: (0)4 376 6000. nikkibeach.com

Logs & Embers

Logs & Embers has become one of the most popular spots on the Club Vista Mare strip. This casual smokehouse serves up a brilliant Saturday brunch from 1pm to 4pm. Starters include chicken wings, beef nachos and harissa prawns, and mains include slow smoked mesquite short ribs, fish and chips, the ‘logs burger’, smoked beer can chicken and much more. The house drinks package includes soft drinks, cocktails, house spirits, wine and beer, all for Dhs349. You can opt to sit out on the beach seating or on the terrace overlooking the beach.

Logs & Embers, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs349 house, Dhs410 bubbly. @logsandembers

Nikki Beach

Nikki Beach has long been known for hosting some of the coolest pool and beach parties in Dubai. Head there on a Sunday to enjoy handcrafted cocktails, delicious food and brilliant beats at its sharing-style brunch, priced at Dhs315 with soft drinks and Dhs515 with house drinks. Pool and beach access is subject to sun bed availability, so make sure to head there early to bag yours.

Nikki Beach Dubai, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira, Dubai, Sundays from 1pm. dubai-bc.nikkibeach.com

Surf Club

Surf Club (formerly known as Aprons & Hammers Beach House) has just launched an awesome new beach brunch to help you make the most of its stunning setting at Palm West Beach. The Surf’s Up Sunday brunch launches on February 13, and the ‘toes in the sand’ experience runs from 1pm to 5pm, offering guests a delicious seafood menu, breathtaking views and atmospheric vibes. Guests can enjoy dishes such as honey-glazed short ribs, baked feta and honey, a mixed sushi platter, followed by a choice of main from dishes such as black Angus ribeye, spaghetti alle tartufo and miso glazed salmon and finally, sharing desserts will be served including profiteroles, key lime pie and pineapple carpaccio. Tunes for the afternoon will be provided by John Hanlidis, Noche K and Redoxx.

Surf Club, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Sundays, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house. Tel: (0)56 588 1332. @surfclubdubai

The Tap House

Another popular bar on the Club Vista Mare strip, The Tap House, serves up an international brunch on Saturdays from 12pm to 4pm. Bag a table out on the terrace or on the beach to enjoy appetizers to share, one main course, a sharing dessert and unlimited beverages. Mains include a chicken burger, beef stroganoff, linguini, salads and more.

The Tap House, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Saturdays 12pm to 4pm, Dhs185 soft, Dhs290 house, Dhs365 bubbles. Tel: (0)4 514 3778. thetaphouse.ae

Torno Subito

Whilst Torno Subito’s brunch might not be right on the beach, its gorgeous terrace is right next to it, so you can look out across golden swathes of sand and blue sea. Chef Massimo Bottura teams up with the brains behind some of Dubai’s most famous brunches for La Vacant Candypants every Saturday. Supersta kitchen master and rock ‘n’ roll fan Bottura beams diners back to his childhood through a 12-course set menu. He fuses his love for 1950’s retro style with contemporary cuisine, and it’s all served at W Palm Dubai’s glorious beachfront restaurant, Torno Subito. Events group Candypants are known for putting on a good party – so you’re in safe hands.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs349 soft drinks, Dhs399 house drinks, Dhs499 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 245 5555. tornosubitodubai.com

White Beach

White Beach, which can be found at Atlantis, The Palm, has become one of Dubai’s hottest beach clubs. For a stellar beach brunch, makes sure to visit for the Sunkissed Brunch which takes place every Sunday from 1pm to 4pm. Enjoy delicious Mediterranean dishes, free-flowing beverages and brilliant DJ beats whilst soaking up that vitamin D. The brunch is priced at Dhs349 for ladies and Dhs435 for guys, inclusive of unlimited food and beverages.

White Beach, Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, Sundays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs349 for ladies and Dhs435 . Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @whitebeach

Zero Gravity

We couldn’t take this list without mentioning the pool-beach brunch of all brunches at Zero Gravity. This go-to spot is always packed on the weekends. If you’re brunching Saturday’s Tropical Brunch runs from 1pm to 5pm, priced at Dhs299 for ladies and Dhs349 guys, inclusive of unlimited food and house beverages. On Sundays, the Supernatural brunch runs from 12pm to 5pm, priced at Dhs249 for ladies and Dhs299 for gents, also with unlimited food and house beverages. Bag a spot on the beach, by the pool or in the lively garden area.

Normal access prices vary depending on the day and event, per lady and gent.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Dubai, open 10 am to 9pm daily. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

