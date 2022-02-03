The best staycation deals in the UAE right now
For holidays closer to home, UAE residents can enjoy some serious perks on staycations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and the Northern Emirates…
Looking for a change of scenery? Staycations are a treasured past time of UAE residents, and many hotels across the emirates offer top perks for those that live locally. From complimentary upgrades to discounts on spa treatments and free night stays, these are the best staycation deals in the UAE right now.
Dubai
Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers
Looking to pack as much as you can into your weekend? Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers’ is offering its popular 36-hour staycation package once more for 2022, filled with all the rest and relaxation you could want, plus plenty of culinary too. With rates from Dhs600 for double occupancy, you’ll be able to check-in as early as 6am, and check-out by 6pm the following day. In between those 36 hours, you’ll check-in to a superior suites and enjoy sweeping views of the city, benefit from free shuttle services to Mall of Emirates and JBR for some retail therapy, plus enjoy a 20% discount on culinary experiences at JLT’s highest rooftop pool and Mediterranean restaurant, Paros; signature Indian restaurant Shamiana; and the neighbourhood sports café, TJ’s. For those who wish to include next day breakfast with their stay, the option to add-on Dhs50 per person per night is available.
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, doubles from Dhs600. Tel: (0)4 574 1111, tajhotels.com
JA Ocean View
Looking to tick off a Dubai icon with your weekend staycation? JA Ocean View Hotel Dubai is right now offering a staycation with tickets to Dubai’s observation wheel, Ain Dubai, thrown into the deal. Not only that, you’ll also get 25 per cent off the best available room rates and 20 per cent off food at selected restaurants and bars in the hotel. You’ll find JA Ocean View Hotel Dubai nestled on the endlessly popular stretch of sand that is at Jumeirah Beach Residences, which is a free beach. Avail your 20 per cent discount on food from one of six restaurants and bars in the hotel. These include Italian restaurant Il Motto, international eatery Le Rivage, relaxed pub Offside, Peruvian spot LVL BLU, or at Motorino – one of Dubai’s most popular eateries for New York-style pizza and pasta. Use the code JA-AIN to avail the offer.
W Dubai – The Palm
W Dubai – The Palm’s ‘Stellar Staycation’ offer sets the scene for an Insta-perfect getaway. With room rates starting from Dhs1,000, guests can kick off the day with a buffet breakfast for two at LIV restaurant, the hotel’s go to eatery for the freshest and brightest of meals, fill their days with pampering treatments at AWAY Spa with a 25% discount, or soak up the sun at WET Deck, and enjoy buy one get one free beverages from 3pm to 5pm. As the sun goes down, retreat to Cali-cool SoBe for selected drinks at Dhs35, then dine alfresco at either Massimo Bottura’s Torno Subito or Akira Back, and enjoy 25% off dining.
Palm Jumeirah, doubles from Dhs1,000. Tel: (0)4 245 5558, marriott.com
25hours Hotel One Central
A fusion of old and new, 25hours Hotel One Central is the new kid on the Dubai block, bringing playful quirks and interesting design details to every corner of its 434-room escape. Having opened in December, the five-star property is offering 25% off the best available room rate until March 2022. Hire one of the hotel’s e-bikes and pedal around town, retreat to The Extra Hour spa for some well-deserved pampering, or stay up late enjoying the creative cocktails at fauna-filled Monkey Bar and soak up the stunning Museum of the Future views.
Next to the World Trade Center, Downtown Dubai, doubles from Dhs1,061. Tel: (0)4 210 2525, 25hours-hotels.com
Atlantis The Palm
One of Dubai’s most famed family-friendly resorts, Atlantis The Palm is the place to head for an action-packed staycation. Stay for one night and enjoy 25% off the best available rate, or stay two nights and more and get a 30% discount, for stays up until March 17. Whether you fill your days with fun and games at Wavehouse, make a splash at Aquaventure water park, or shop and dine your way through The Avenues, there’s something for travellers of all ages to enjoy.
Palm Jumeirah, doubles from Dhs740. Tel: (0)4 426 0000, atlantis.com
Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa
On the fringes of the city nestled within the Dubai desert, Al Maha is one of the city’s most luxurious staycation spots. With the spa indulgence package, with room rates start from Dhs6,200 per room per night, guests can check-in to their own secluded suite with a private pool, enjoy full-board dining at the resort’s signature restaurant, Al Diwaan, and enjoy a pampering spa treatment too.
Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, doubles from Dhs6,200. Tel: (0)4 832 9900, marriott.com
ME Dubai
Perfect for couples looking to renew and relax, ME Dubai has designed a spa staycation with pampering in mind. Guests are welcomed with an in-room check-in experience to their Passion Suite, setting the tone for a stay that’s all about relaxation. Within the deal, couples will also enjoy a 90-minute couple’s massage at wellness by ME, a one-hour private session with a certified fitness instructor and a wholesome breakfast to round-out a nourishing two days.
ME by Melia, The Opus, Business bay, Dhs2,800 per couple. Tel: (0)4 525 2500, mebymelia.com
Rove at Expo 2020
Expo Dubai 2020 is edging closer to its final hurrah and what better way to experience it again than a stay at the only hotel located on site? Located within arm’s reach of the glorious Al Wasl Dome, Rove Expo 2020 couldn’t be more central to the action. Its staycation deal starts from Dhs699 per room per night, and includes an unlimited 30-day Expo ticket, offering a full month of world-class performances, art & cultural events, light and drone shows, daily tango flash mobs, musical extravaganzas, and more right on your doorstep.
Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai South, until March 31, rates from Dhs699. rovehotels.com
The Ritz-Carlton DIFC
Those looking to explore Downtown or make the most of a weekend in the city can experience a luxurious stay at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre, and save 30% off the best available rate as a UAE resident. Alongside a discounted room rate, it includes a complimentary buffet breakfast for two adults and two children, plus lunch or dinner included too.
Dubai International Financial Centre, doubles from Dhs1,180. Tel: (0)4 372 2222, ritzcarlton.com
FIVE Palm Jumeirah
Dubai’s ultimate address for a guaranteed good time, FIVE Palm Jumeirah is an internationally-known party palace. Guests looking to check-in for an action-packed stay can take advantage of the hotel’s ‘pay 3, stay 4’ staycation deal, offering four nights for the price of three. When you’re not relaxing in your contemporary guest room or suite, you can expect to be soaking up the sun in your best swimwear at Beach by FIVE, or dining at one of the eight-restaurants on property, including modern Chinese Maiden Shanghai or stylish rooftop, The Penthouse.
Palm Jumeirah, doubles from Dhs1,283, minimum four-night stay. Tel: (0)4 455 9999, fivehotelsandresorts.com
Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai
Looking for a boutique getaway by the sea? Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai is the newest addition to the hotel scene at La Mer, complete with ocean-inspired interiors, suites with sea-facing balconies, and an array of beachfront restaurants right on its doorstep. Be among the first to check-in and check it out, and get a third night or free when booking two nights.
Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai, La Mer North, doubles from Dhs550, until February 28. Tel: (0)4 302 1222, hyatt.com
Palazzo Versace Dubai
Until the end of February guests can escape to the opulent Palazzo Versace Dubai for a luxury Dubai staycation and enjoy the blissful winter weather. Perfect for the whole family, the offer includes complimentary breakfast for two adults and two children, a 20% discount on food and beverages, and a Dhs150 spa voucher to be used against a treatment of your choice. Encouraging guests to make the most of Dubai’s array of attractions, there’s also two complimentary tickets to either and an excursion of your choice at one of Dubai’s most popular tourist attractions.
Al Jaddaf, doubles from Dhs1,199. Tel: (0)4 556 8888, palazzoversace.ae
FIVE Jumeirah Village
With its collection of more than 250 swimming pools, and array of suites and apartments that serve as the ultimate party pad for a group getaway, FIVE Jumeirah Village is a wallet-friendly staycation for getting together with family and friends. Those looking to extend their weekend can take advantage of a free nights’ stay when they book for a four-night getaway, only paying for three. One bedroom apartments come with a full kitchenette and jacuzzi on the terrace, while two- and four-bedroom pads have their own swimming pools. Elsewhere, dine al fresco on Trattoria’s outdoor terrace, be among the first to try the array of pub grub at Goose Island, or relax and unwind at REFIVE Spa and treat yourself to a Natura Bisse facial or massage.
Jumeirah Village Circle, doubles from Dhs513 minimum four-night stay. Tel: (0) 4 248 9999, fivehotelsandresorts.com
The St Regis Downtown, Dubai
UAE residents can experience the luxuries of a St Regis staycation now in Downtown Dubai, with rates starting from Dhs1,500 per room per night. As well as a plentiful buffet breakfast, and the ability to take advantage of around-the-clock St Regis butler service, UAE residents will also be gifted hotel credit of Dhs200 for superior rooms, Dhs300 for deluxe rooms and Dhs400 for suites to redeem on dining and spa services. It’s valid on stays until November 2022.
Marasi Drive, Business Bay, doubles from Dhs1,225. Tel: (0)4 512 5555, marriott.com
Vida Creek Harbour
Looking to head somewhere that feels like a city escape, but without leaving Dubai? Vida Creek Harbour benefits from having one of the best sunset vantage spots in the city – especially from its infinity pool, in a serene setting removed from the bustle of the city. Until March 31, UAE residents can enjoy 25% off the best available rate, perfect for a wallet-friendly way to switch off.
Dubai Creek Harbour, doubles from Dhs487. Tel: (0)4 428 8888, vidahotels.com
Abu Dhabi
W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island
Race over to W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, for a weekend of ultimate indulgence this February, with a fun-filled staycation itinerary from Dhs995. Unwind with a 30-minute back massage for two at the SPA, then head to Garage for a signature lunch board overlooking the racetrack. Soak up the sun poolside at WET Deck and treat yourself to mixed drinks and light bites, then after a wonderful nights’ sleep, wake up to breakfast in bed. An additional treat for UAE residents, take 20% off selected food and beverage throughout your stay.
W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Yas Island, until February 28, doubles from Dhs995. Tel: (0)2 656 0000, wabudhabi.com
Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara
Consistently recognised as one of the world’s most Instagrammable resorts, the winter season is a perfect time to retreat to Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara for an authentic Arabian getaway. Nestled in the golden dunes of the Empty Quarter, the resort has unveiled its ‘Night Journey’ staycation deal, inviting guests to uncover the mysteries of the desert and all its thrilling facets with a selection of adrenaline-packed activities. Alongside a daily complimentary breakfast, the rate includes a night walk through the endless desert with the experts, plus an exclusive night archery experience like no other.
Empty Quarter, Abu Dhabi, doubles from Dhs1,733. Tel: (0)2 895 8700, anantara.com
Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island
UAE residents can enjoy a discount of 30% off the best available room rates when checking-in to the luxe Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island right now, perfect for enjoying a five-star stay in the UAE capital. There’s also a 20% discount on food and beverage at restaurants including the 1920s themed steakhouse Butcher & Still, chic Italian restaurant Cafe Milano, plus a 20% discount on spa retail and treatments at The Spa.
Al Maryah Island, doubles from Dhs935, Tel: (0)2 333 2222, fourseasons.com
Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa
For a desert staycation, guests can retreat to the spoils of Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa for a culinary weekend away with the ‘Epicurean Discovery’, offering a one-night stay in one of the desert-inspired guest rooms, it also comes with free WiFi and full board dining, offering visitors the chance to savour the extensive array of flavours. Authentic pizzas, fresh homemade pastas and creamy decadent tiramisu can be devoured out on the stunning outdoor terrace of Terra Secca, against the backdrop of enchanting sunsets, changing vistas and a paddock of elegant Arabian horses. Perched on the rooftop, Al Mesayan enraptures with its panoramic scenes and incredible selection of palate pleasing Levantine and French Moroccan specialties. Breakfast is then presented at the enchanting Bait Al Hanine restaurant, where the menu offers every kind of breakfast dish you can imagine, including traditional shakshuka, homemade granolas, fresh pastries, eggs prepared to order, fresh fruits and more.
Al Wathba south, doubles from Dhs2,000. Tel: (0)2 204 4444, marriott.com
Marriott Al Forsan
Discover the ultimate adventure staycation at Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, in collaboration with the neighboring Al Forsan International Sports Resort ranging from archery, go-karting and horse-riding. With rates starting from a wallet-friendly Dhs450, the staycation includes daily breakfast, plus two adventure activities per person from a choice of go-karting and archery, wake-boarding and archery, or horse-riding and archery. Complimentary transportation to and from Al Forsan Sports Resort is also included, plus early check-in or late check-out subject to availability, and a 20% discount on all Marriott Hotel Al Forsan restaurants and bars.
Khalifa City A, doubles from Dhs450. Tel: (0)2 201 4000, marriottalforsan.com
Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Resorts
For a stay that combines rustic nature, crystal clear water and abundant wildlife, Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island is an ideal getaway for retreating from the city. There’s a trio of Anantara resorts to choose from: stay at Anantara Al Yamm Villa Resort in a beautiful beach setting reminiscent of an ancient pearl fishing village, embellished with contemporary style; opt for Anantara Al Sahel Villa Resort amidst Arabian Wildlife Park for an African lodge-like ambience; or check-in at Anantara Desert Islands Hotel Resort & Spa, where families can enjoy sea vistas and fortress luxury abound. All three resorts offer the ‘all-inclusive discovery package’, which includes an overnight stay, all-inclusive dining with buffet breakfast and set lunch and dinner menus, plus one activity for two adults and up to two children under 12 years per night from a selected choice of archery, nature walk, wildlife drive, lagoon kayaking and culture & history tour.
Sir Bani Yas Island, doubles from Dhs1,485. Tel: (0)2 897 8700, anantara.com
Ras Al Khaimah
Rixos Bab Al Bahr
All-inclusive resort Rixos Bab Al Bahr is offering UAE residents a wallet-friendly discount of 20% off during weekdays and 15% off during weekends when booking two nights or more. The hotel on Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Marjan Island features a 450 metre private beach, as well as eight swimming pools, and there’s plenty for families including a magic show, disco, cooking classes and nightly entertainment in the form of a circus show.
Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, doubles from Dhs800. Tel: (0)7 202 0000, babalbahr.rixos.com
DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island
Combining two of the UAE’s favourite past times, you can check-in for a brunch and stay at this family-friendly Marjan Island hotel from Dhs1,1991. Check in on Saturday for the Islander’s Brunch, with cuisines from five restaurants served alongside shoreside views and live entertainment. Food stations serve up meats cooked to order, lobsters, pizzas and 15 varieties of seafood for mains, but save room for sweets, with a chocolate fountain, fried ice cream and more for dessert. The party continues at rooftop Anchor bar until 8pm, after which guests can retreat to their rooms, then awake for a buffet breakfast and late check out at 5pm.
Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, Dhs1121 brunch and stay with soft drinks, Dhs1,229 brunch and stay with house drinks and bubbles. Tel: (0)7 203 0000, hilton.com
Fujairah
Le Meridien Al Aqah
For escaping the city, Fujairah is a top option for its beautiful natural scenery, gorgeous golden beaches, and laid back atmosphere. Nestled between the extraordinary backdrop Hajar Mountains and the glistening Indian Ocean, Le Meridien Al Aqah is a family friendly resort that’s perfect for a fun-filled holiday. Their all-inclusive staycation rates start from Dhs1,320 per room per night, and include a guaranteed sea-facing deluxe room, breakfast, lunch and dinner and unlimited house beverages.
Dibba Road, doubles from Dhs1,320. Tel: (0)9 244 9000, marriott.com
Sharjah
Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa
If you’re looking for a wellness-focused staycation, the Sheraton Sharjah Beach Resort & Spa is here to tick all your pampering boxes. Included in the package, guests will be treated to a one hour spa treatment, one hour personal trainer session, full, plus unlimited access to all the spa facilities, including ice bath, Jacuzzi, sauna and steam. The stay will also include breakfast and dinner (for both meals you can choose to either go to Gusti restaurant and have a lavish international buffet, or to stay in the comfort of your room and order meals from the in-room dining), and so you can stretch our your stay a little longer, there’s guaranteed check-in at midday and check-out at 3pm.
Al Muntazah Street, doubles from Dhs1,094. Tel: (0)6 563 0000, marriott.com