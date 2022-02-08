Pick from beach resorts to glamping, caravans, and more…

With just a few months to go before the warmer season sets in, make the most of the last few weeks of winter and plan a unique staycation with loved ones at one of these spots out of Dubai.

We’ve rounded up a list of unique staycations to enjoy which offers something a little bit different.

Here are 8 unique UAE staycation spots outside of Dubai

Longbeach Campground, Ras Al Khaimah

Good if you want to glamp by the beach

The Bin Majid Beach Hotel has a series of luxury camping facilities ranging from beach tents to big safari tents, panoramic dome tents overlooking the sea and even a luxury sunset terrace suite. The resort is well equipped and the camping area is located directly next to a cool infinity pool that overlooks the beach with a pool bar where you can tuck into snacks and drinks throughout the day. There are plenty of activities from water sports to beach volleyball, archery and for the little ones, there’s junior chef, karate lessons, face painting and more.

Longbeach Campground, King Faisal Street, Al Nadiyah, Ras Al Khaimah, prices start from Dhs732, Tel: (600) 566 600. bmhotelsresorts.com

The Ritz-Carlton Al Wadi Desert Ras Al Khaimah

Good if you want seclusion and love nature

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert is a beauty of nature and culture amid the beauty of a protected preserve. If tranquillity and picturesque scenery are what you’re looking for, this is the place to be. It’s great for families too as children can get the most out of the resort’s nature reserve, learning useful survival skills along the way with Ritz Ranger. Adults can try their hand at falconry or archery, enjoy complimentary bike rides, or ride camels. There are even stable tours, stargazing, horse riding, and outdoor yoga opportunities or they want to get rid of those knots in their backs, there’s an award-winning spa.

The Ritz-Carlton Al Wadi Desert, Wadi Khadija, Ras Al Khaimah, prices start from Dhs3,200. Tel: (0)7 206 7777, ritzcarlton.com

The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah

Good if you love heritage

Chedi Al Bait is located in the cultural capital of UAE, Sharjah. It translates to ‘The Home’ and is one of the most unassuming luxury hotels in the country. It is a unique collection of five heritage houses once owned by local families who made an impact culturally, intellectually and politically on Sharjah’s history. The houses were then converted to carefully preserved historic structures with newer buildings added on all under the guidance of General Hotel Management (GHM). Now, there are 53 elegant guestrooms and suites bridging Arabic influences and Asian elements.

Chedi Al Bait, 79 Corniche Street, Al Shiokh, Sharjah, prices start from Dhs855, Tel: (0)6 502 5555. ghmhotels.com

Qasr Al Sarab by Anantara, Abu Dhabi

Good if you want a luxury staycation far away from the city

Book a stay at a secluded desert oasis. There are rooms, suites and pool villas on offer, all decorated with traditional arabesque touches with endless vistas out across the desert dunes. The villas come with their own private pool, a garden courtyard, and spectacular views of the Liwa desert. On offer at the hotel are an array of authentic Arabian experiences, such as a camel ride through the desert, archery and more.

Qasr Al Sarab by Anantara, Empty Quarter, Abu Dhabi, prices start from Dhs2,100. Tel: (0)2 886 2088, qasralsarab.anantara.com

Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort

Good for couples and if you love art

The Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort is an idyllic luxury resort nestled among the hidden valleys of the majestic Al Hajar Mountains along the coastal region of Dibba. This resort is lauded for its natural beauty, but it doesn’t stop at just its location. It is also Fujairah’s only art inspired resort and showcases art pieces from around the globe. You can enjoy the romantic panoramic views of the Gulf of Oman and mountainous landscape with your loved one or get your adrenaline up with some recreational activities.

Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort, Mina Al Fajer, Dibba, Fujairah, prices start from Dhs800, Tel: (0)9 204 1111, fairmont.com/fujairah

Telal Resort, Al Ain

Good if you love nature

This rustic-luxe resort in Al Ain overlooks a natural conservation area, with uninterrupted views of the desert planes providing a postcard-worthy backdrop. The decor is Emirati-inspired and guests can look forward to traditional artwork, arabesque touches and timeless local details across the rooms, villas and suites. Accommodation ranges from deluxe rooms to a three-bedroom villa with private pool and jacuzzi. For a relaxing stay, book a treatment at the spa or kick back in the cosy library. Those with a passion for adventure can enjoy ATV drives, ziplines or a desert safari.

Telal Resort, Remah, Al Ain, prices start from Dhs1,300, Tel: (0)3 702 0000, telalresort.ae

Barracuda Beach Resort, Umm Al Quwain

Good for big groups, families with pets

Popular Barracuda Beach Resort is popular for a number of reasons. There are a number of room options available plus contemporary villas with a private lawn if you’re coming with a big family. The resort is home to two restaurants, Briyani Junction serving up Biryanis and succulent kebabs and Thunder Road Pizza and Grill Italian Restaurant where you can dig into Italian or juicy steaks and giant burgers. The resort is also pet-friendly.

Barracuda Beach Resort, Khor Al Baida, Umm Al Quwain, prices start from Dhs445, Tel: (0)6 768 1555 barracuda.ae

Caravana Alzorah

Good if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary

Ever wondered what sleeping in a caravan feels like? You can at Caravana Alzorah where you and your mates will get to spend the night in a fully-equipped caravan right on the beach. Located in Ajman, the caravans are fitted with air conditioning, bathrooms, and depending on your booking, come with bunk beds, sofa beds, or double beds. Each caravan comes with its own private beach area, your very own front yard and a barbecue area. You can also watch movies under the stars, go horseback riding, and much more.

Caravana Alzorah, Ajman, prices start from Dhs1,300 per night, Tel: (0)6 505 8888, instagram.com/caravana.ae