Sweet dreams are made of cheese…

Happy hours, ladies nights and gents nights are great and all, but sometimes we feel like a slightly more classy affair – one that involves us eating our bodyweight in cheese. Ok, perhaps classy is the wrong word.

We also love a good dining deal, and thankfully, there are plenty of amazing wine and cheese night deals to try in Dubai.

Anantara The Palm

For a special treat, book a sunset cheese and wine experience at Anantara The Palm. Retreat to the beach as the sun sets and enjoy a selection of Mediterranean antipasti, cured meats and cheeses, paired perfectly with a bottle of red or white wine and followed by dessert. It’s Dhs850 per couple and is pretty much guaranteed to be a date night to impress.

Anantara The Palm Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, from sunset daily, Dhs850. Tel: (04) 567 8304. anantara.com

Ciao Bella

Cafe M in Media One Hotel is now known as Ciao Bella, and it still has has a wine and cheese offering every Friday between 6pm and 10pm, but with an Italian twist. The ‘Pour Decisions’ deal includes a selection of Italian cheese and wine for Dhs189, or Dhs210 for the premium package.

Ciao Bella, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, 6pm to 10pm, Friday, Dhs189 house wines, Dhs210 premium. Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Certo Dubai

On Thursdays, there’s a fantastic deal at cute Italian restaurant, Certo. As well as cheese and charcuterie, there are a range of Italian nibbles to tuck into, plus free-flowing wine for three hours, for a wallet-friendly Dhs149.

Certo Dubai, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Thursdays, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs149. Tel: (04) 366 9187. radissonhotels.com

folly by Nick & Scott

Every Monday at chic Madinat restaurant, folly by Nick and Scott, couples can enjoy two hours of unlimited wine alongside a cheeseboard for Dhs295 for two people. The cheese and wine offer starts from 5pm every Monday, so it’s perfect for a post-work colleague catch up, as well as a date night later in the evening.

Folly by Nick & Scott, Madinat Jumeirah, 5pm onwards, Monday, Dhs295 for two. Tel: (04) 430 8535. folly.ae

Grapeskin

Check out ‘grape and cheese discovery’ at the cool Grapeskin Grape Bar and Kitchen which runs every day from 4pm to 12am. Enjoy three glasses of wine paired with a fine selection of cheese including camembert, gruyere, brie and more. It’s Dhs85 for 50ml, Dhs180 for 125ml and Dhs225 for 185ml.

Grapeskin Grape Bar & Kitchen, La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk Dubai, daily 4pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 403 3111. @grapeskindubai

Jones the Grocer at Emirates Golf Club

Jones the Grocer hosts a ‘Cheese, Grape & Jazz’ night every Friday from 7.30pm to 10pm, with two-hour slots available. For Dhs199, you get a cheese board with unlimited reds and whites for two hours.

Jones the Grocer, Emirates Golf Club, Fridays, 7.30pm to 10pm, two hour slots available. Tel: (04) 417 9999. dubaigolf.com

Jones The Grocer, West Beach

Jones The Grocer is well established when it comes to wine and cheese night and the one at West Beach is particularly impressive. Not only will you get a huge platter piled high with assorted cheeses, fruits and charcuterie, but you’ll also be served a dish of belly-warming potatoes and beef chorizo slathered with gooey, melty raclette cheese. Oh, and two hour’s free-flowing wine too.

Jones The Grocer, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Thursdays, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs249. Tel: (0)54 998 6162. jonesthegrocer.com

McGettigan’s, Souk Madinat Jumeirah

You might know McGettigan’s for its lively brunches, live sports and hearty Irish craic but now you can enjoy a wine and cheese night there too. It recently launched at the McGettigan’s Souk Madinat Jumeirah branch and will take place on Wednesdays from 7pm to 10pm. Enjoy unlimited wine and a cheese platter boasting fruits, nuts and a variety of cheese for Dhs199.

McGettigan’s, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Wednesdays, 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 447 0219. mcgettigans.com

MasterChef, The TV Experience

MasterChef, The TV Experience hosts a weekly cheese and wine night every Tursday. For Dhs169 per person, you’ll be treated to a two-hour indulgence session at the Dubai Marina restaurant, including a dizzying array of cheeses and unlimited wine.

MasterChef, the TV Experience, Millennium Place Marina, Dubai Marina, Tue 7pm to 10pm, Dhs169 for two hours of cheese and wine. Tel: (04) 550 8111. @masterchefdxb

Publique

The Alpine-inspired Publique is a cosy, no-frills French restaurant, with a host of cheesy offerings available. Pull up a chair by the faux-fire, and catch up over unlimited cheese and wine for two hours.

Publique, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, 12pm to 10pm, Monday to Friday, Dhs259. Tel: (04) 430 8550. publique.ae

The Scene by Simon Rimmer

Every Wednesday at The Scene by Simon Rimmer in Pier 7, tuck into a hearty cheese platter, piled high with baked camembert, goats cheese, aged cheddar and stilton, with chutneys, crackers and more. Wash it all down with free-flowing grape for two hours, whilst enjoying epic Dubai marina views and live music by Chad Sycamore. The price? Dhs199. Pick any two-hour slot from 6pm.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Level 4, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Wednesdays from 6pm, two-hour slots available, Dhs199. Tel: (04) 422 2328. facebook.com/TheScenePier7

Images: Provided/Facebook