If you’re fully vaccinated, you can travel PCR-free to destinations across the Middle East, Indian Ocean and Europe…

Oman

Flight time from Dubai: 1 hour 10 minutes

If you’ve had two doses of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before visiting, you no longer need a PCR test to travel to Oman. Approved vaccines are AstraZeneca, Covaxin, Covishield, Janssen, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinopharm, Sinovac and Sputnik V. Emirates, flydubai and Oman Air all operate direct flights from Dubai to Oman, with direct flights to both the capital of Muscat and leafy Salalah in the south.

Saudi Arabia

Flight time from Dubai: 2 hours

Regardless of your vaccination status, you’re now able to travel to Saudi Arabia without having to quarantine or undergo any type of Covid test before travelling, although you should travel with valid Covid-19 travel insurance. Between Dubai and Saudi Arabia, there are lots of flight options, whether you’re looking for an action-packed city break in Riyadh, want to soak up the sights of cultural Jeddah, or embark on an otherworldly escape to AlUla.

Jordan

Flight time from Dubai: 2 hours 55 minutes

You no longer need a PCR test to travel to Jordan, regardless of your vaccination status – but you will need to complete the travel declaration form that generates a QR code required for boarding. Jordan is the kind of country you need to visit at least once to check off all the top things to do – whether it’s the ancient ruins of Petra, culinary scene in Amman or a wellbeing-focused break on the Dead Sea. Flights go direct from Dubai to Amman.

Maldives

Flight time from Dubai: 4 hours

As of March 5, fully vaccinated travellers no longer need a PCR test to travel to the Maldives. To be classed as fully vaccinated, a traveller must have completed a full dose of a vaccine approved by either the World Health Organisation (WHO) or Maldives Food and Drug Authority, at least 14 days prior to travel. Booster doses are not required to be classed as fully vaccinated. Those who are not fully vaccinated must still present a negative PCR test within 96 hours. There are 4 flights a day from Dubai to the capital of Malé.

Seychelles

Flight time from Dubai: 4 hours 35 minutes

If you’re dreaming of a relaxing beach break to the Seychelles, you no longer have to undergo a PCR test before you visit. Effective since March 15, fully vaccinated travellers can travel to the Seychelles without doing a PCR test. To be classed as fully vaccinated, you should have had at least 2 doses of an approved vaccine, or have had a booster as well if it has been more than six months since your first two. All travellers should still complete their travel health form prior to departure.

Turkey

Flight time from Dubai: 4 hours 35 minutes

Fully vaccinated travellers are not required to have a negative Covid-19 test result before traveling to Turkey, while those who are not vaccinated should present a PCR within 72 hours. There are currently direct flights from Dubai to Istanbul, and from there visitors can then get domestic flights to connect them to destinations including Antalya and Ankara. Last year, flydubai also introduced a seasonal summer flight route to Bodrum, for those looking to soak up the sun on the Turkish Riviera.

Greece

Flight time from Dubai: 5 hours 10 minutes

Travellers from the UAE are able to travel test-free to Greece provided they are fully vaccinated. To count as fully vaccinated, you should have had two doses of an approved vaccine no more than 9 months ago, or have had the booster jab. There are regular flights from Dubai to the capital city of Athens, and during the summer UAE-airlines typically add routes to beautiful islands including whitewashed Santorini, the party island of Mykonos, and the rugged landscapes of Crete.

Croatia

Flight time from Dubai: 6 hours 15 minutes

For a Balkan break that’s packed with culture, you can fly from the UAE to Croatia without having to take a PCR test, provided you’re fully vaccinated with an EMA or WHO approved vaccine. You either need to have had your second jab within 270 days of travel, or have had a booster jab to be classed as fully vaccinated. There’s a direct flight from Dubai to the historical capital of Zagreb with flydubai.

Italy

Flight time from Dubai: 6 hours 15 minutes

As of March 1, passengers can travel to Italy quarantine-free for all purposes, and won’t need to undergo a PCR test if fully vaccinated. You are considered fully vaccinated if not more than 6 months have passed since you received the last required dose of a vaccine, or if you have received a booster dose. There are an impressive array of flights to Italy from Dubai, with Emirates operating routes to Venice, Rome and Milan, and flydubai offering flights to Naples and Catania.

France

Flight time from Dubai: 7 hours 10 minutes

The UAE is currently on France’s green list, so to travel to France from the UAE, you no longer need a PCR test provided you can supply a valid vaccination certificate. Air France and Emirates both operate the seven hour, 10 minute flight from Dubai to Paris, while you can also take a 7 hour flight from Dubai to Nice with Emirates, taking you straight to the stylish Côte d’Azur.