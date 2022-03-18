Bookmark this list for the weekend…

The sunshine is making its way back and if you’re already dreaming about the weekend, how does spending a long, leisurely lunch at a beautiful Dubai restaurant sound? You know the ones – the kind of spots you go to for lunch and end up staying the whole day.

Here, we’ve rounded up 20 restaurants that are perfect for just that…

Al Barari

Dine surrounded by lush greenery at The Farm, Al Barari. It’s a stunning botanical oasis that takes you out of the heart of the city with waterfalls, gorgeous plants and open-sided decking from where you can enjoy your alfresco breakfast. Dishes include freshly-cooked omelettes, eggs Royale, waffles, full English and plenty more.

The Farm, Al Barari, Dubai, breakfast served daily, 7.30am to 12pm. Tel: (04) 392 5660. thefarmdubai.ae

Brunch & Cake by the Lake

Popular Barcelona-born Brunch & Cake has opened a number of successful venues in Dubai – the latest being Brunch & Cake by the Lake. Found at Jumeirah Islands Pavilion, you can tuck into dishes that are as Instagrammable as they are tasty. From eggs Benedict served on a garden shovel (it’s way cooler than it sounds) to the famous avocado toast, açaí bowls adorned with fruit, beautifully decorated cakes and cool drinks, there’s something for everyone.

Brunch & Cake by the Lake, Jumeirah Islands Pavilion, open daily 8am to 10.30pm. @brunchandcakeuae

Boardwalk

For late risers, the weekend breakfast at The Boardwalk is a winner. Overlooking the shores of the Dubai Creek Marina, the grown-up breakfast menu features four dishes to share, such as shakshouka-style poached eggs, hummus and cake. It’s only served on weekends, from 11.30am. If you’re there for lunch, dig into dishes such as three cheese arancini with truffle, lobster spaghetti, tender steak and more.

Boardwalk, Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek Marina, 11.30am to 2pm, Saturday and Sunday. Tel: (04) 295 6000. dubaigolf.com

Hola Rooftop

Capturing the essence of three of Spain’s most favourable islands, Hola Rooftop blends elements of Ibiza, Mallorca and Formentera in a seamless fashion. The eighth floor rooftop restaurant overlooks Meydan Racecourse, but the floral decor is even more appealing than the view. There’s something for everyone on the mainly Mediterranean menu, which also has influences from Japan and Latin America. Sharing plates include ceviche, tapas, sushi and salads, while mains and big plates focus on larger meat, seafood and chicken options.

Hola Rooftop, Meydan Hotel, Nad Al Sheba, open Sunday to Friday 7.30pm to 3am, open from 1pm on Saturdays. Tel: (0)56 358 3333. @holarooftop

Horse & Hound

For those who like to socialise alfresco, there’s an amazing pub beer garden with faux grass at the Horse & Hound which leads straight out onto the polo field at Al Habtoor Polo Resort. High tables as well as pub benches and bean bags are dotted around with twinkling fairy lights strung up above. The a la carte menu is full of easy-eating and perfect-for-sharing dishes such as buffalo chicken wings, jalapeño cheese balls and salt and pepper squid. Happy hour runs from 4pm to 7pm.

Horse & Hound, Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club, open 12pm to 1am daily, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 435 4444. habtoorpoloresort.com

Koko Bay

For boho chic beach vibes, head to Koko Bay which can be found on the popular West Beach strip. With pretty parasols, cool rattan furniture out on the sand and colourful cocktails, you could be forgiven for thinking you’re in Bali somewhere. The menu is Asian inspired, and we recommend ordering lots of small plates to share between you such as the pulled duck lettuce cups, lava prawns, dim sum and maki rolls. Make sure to stick around for sunset, when the beach torches are lit, and the venue transcends from day to night.

Koko Bay, West Beach, Dubai, open daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 572 3444. kokobay.co

Lakeview

Not only will you be treated to gorgeous golf course views from the terrace or restaurant at Lakeview, but you’ll also be able to cast your eye across the water of Dubai Creek. Visit Lakeview for a delicious breakfast or lunch, or catch up on all of the latest sport on one of the ten TV screens dotted around the venue. From ingredient-packed sandwiches to international cuisine, there’s something for everyone to dig into.

Lakeview, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, 6.30am to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 295 6000. dubaigolf.com

La Plage

La Plage is an extension of already-successful restaurant, French Riviera. The gorgeous terrace sits right out on the beach, with captivating views of the Arabian Gulf and the iconic Burj Al Arab, and takes you to Côte D’Azur with a French-Mediterranean menu. The sun-dappled terrace the perfect spot for sundowners, long leisurely lunches basking in the Dubai sunshine and memorable dinners, with a DJ playing tracks on a weekend. Indulge in a selection of hot and cold starters including poulpe de Mediterranée (thinly sliced octopus served with a black olive tapenade and mashed potato), pizzetta truffle with crème fraiche and oignon façon tatin, and more.

La Plage by French Riviera, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 1pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 432 3232. jumeirah.com

Myrra

Club Vista Mare on the Palm Jumeirah is a gorgeous spot for a long, leisurely lunch, and Myrra by Opa is one of the prettiest restaurants there, with gorgeous flowers and seating that spills from the terrace to the beach. The menu is Greek and Spanish, and you can tuck into dishes such as tuna carpaccio, crispy calamari, Myrra hummus and, a standout, the katafi wrapped feta cheese.

Myrra, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 770 1433. myrrarestaurant.com

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

Nestled next to the azure waterways of the Madinat Jumeirah, you’ll find Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, which has an expansive outdoor terrace on the ground floor and one upstairs too. Head here for hearty British dishes such as bangers and mash, steak and ale pie, all-day English breakfast and even the signature Sunday roast burger, which is available every day. Happy hour runs every day from 12pm to 8pm with selected drinks priced at Dhs35.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, open 10am to 2am daily. Tel: (0)58 599 4659. mezzaninedubai.com

Nammos

Nammos Dubai is an export of the celebrity-loved Mykonos restaurant. Tucked next to the main entrance of the Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Nammos Dubai has its own private beach, terrace and restaurant. True to the Greek provenance, the menu exudes a lightness of touch that takes you to the Mediterranean. Come with a frisky credit card (Nammos definitely isn’t cheap) and give those celebrities a run for their money.

Nammos Dubai, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, daily 12.30pm to 12.30am. Tel: (058) 1210000. nammos.gr

Phileas Fogg’s

You’ll find Phileas Fogg’s at Dubai’s popular Address Montgomerie Golf Club. It boasts a pub, beer garden, restaurant, dedicated events arena and kids’ play areas so there’s something for everyone. It’s a great spot with epic views of the rolling greens of the golf course from any of the five areas you choose to socialise in, and there’s a brilliant happy hour and often a live singer performing. This place serves food all day, from breakfast right through to dinner. On the a la carte menu there are plenty of British classics such as fish and chips, bangers and mash and burgers, as well as lighter options such as salads and a varied vegan menu too.

Phileas Foggs, Address Montgomerie, Dubai, open 8am to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 572 4477. @phileasfoggdubai

Rockfish

In the mood for seafood with fabulous, up-close views of the Burj Al Arab? Look no further than Rockfish, which you’ll find at Jumeirah Al Naseem. There’s plenty on the menu, but we recommend going for the ‘Rockfish Tasting Menu’ (Dhs450) to make the most of the restaurant’s signature dishes, such as tuna tartare, ricotta cheese tortelli, lobster risotto and line-caught seabass, and a tiramisu to round things off on a sweet note.

Rockfish, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Madinat Jumeirah, 8am to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)4 432 3232. @rockfishdubai

Shimmers

A stalwart Dubai beach bar is Shimmers, and it’s popular for good reason. With a neutral colour scheme and simple, yet luxurious setting, this place lets the view of the Burj Al Arab, and beyond, do the talking. Tuck into traditional Greek cuisine from the sun-dappled restaurant, set out under a white-washed canopy, or sit yourself on a bean bag on the beach.

Shimmers on the Beach, Madinat Jumeirah, 1pm to 12am daily. Tel: (04) 432 3232. Taxi: Madinat Jumeriah. jumeirah.com

Tamoka

Not only does Tamoka offer a gorgeous restaurant space with indoor and outdoor seating, there are also seats on the beach – perfect for sundowners – and a separate beach bar, Caña by Tamoka, which is reached by a winding path, and is right out on the sand. Dishes include crispy beef short ribs, smoked octopus, seafood catch and Patagonian prawns. Oh, and you’ll be able to enjoy amazing views of Ain Dubai, as Tamoka sits right opposite it on JBR.

Tamoka and Caña by Tamoka, Al Mamsha Street, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, lunch 12pm to 5pm, sunset 5pm to 7pm, dinner 7pm to 11.30pm, bar 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 318 6099 @tamokadubai

The Beach House



The Beach House is a beautiful Mediterranean restaurant that sits adjacent to the pool and facing the beach at Anantara, The Palm. It’s best to grab a spot outside underneath the white, sun-dappled canopy for a true pinch-me moment. The menu is varied, with an array of fresh salads and seafood such as crispy calamari, ‘from the stone’ pizzas, hearty mains and pastas. This beautiful terrace really is the perfect spot to share a chilled bottle of wine, carafe of sangria or sip on signature cocktails, with summery DJ tracks making for the ultimate vacation vibe.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, pool pass is Dhs270 on weekdays with Dhs170 credit, Dhs270 weekends no credit. The Beach House open daily 1pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 567 8316. @thebeachhousedubai

The Duck Hook

If you’re hot on the best spots for a roast dinner in Dubai, we doubt The Duck Hook will have escaped your notice. The great gastropub-style restaurant has an amazing indoor restaurant with hand-pulls at the bar and a casual outdoor terrace. If you’re going for a roast dinner, the beef is a winner, with Stockyard beef cooked three ways, inclusive of pulled short rib served in a Yorkshire pudding with lashings of rich gravy.

The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills Golf Club, open 11.30am to 12am daily. Tel: 800 666353. @theduckhookdubai

Twiggy by La Cantine

Located along our city’s own Riviera, Dubai Creek, on the grounds of Park Hyatt’s waterfront garden estate, Twiggy by La Cantine brings a refreshing Provencal breeze to the locale. Twiggy serves delicate, immaculately presented plates of Mediterannean gastronomy such as Wagyu beef carpaccio; king crab leg with aioli and lime; foie gras terrine; seafood platters; caviar; spicy beef tartare; veal Milanese; parmesan gnocchi; and braised leek and black truffle risotto.

Park Hyatt, Duabi Creek, beach club open daily from 9am to sunset, restaurant open daily from midday to 1am, sunbeds are Dhs200 on weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends, cabanas Bardot, Grace & Coco from Dhs1,000 (for groups of six to 12 people). Tel: (04) 602 1105, twiggy.ae

Ula

Mediterranean-inspired Ula recently took over the spot formerly known as West 14th on the Palm Jumeirah, and we’re so glad it did. Ula is the ultimate spot for a leisurely long lunch, with two outdoor areas, an indoor restaurant and, most recently, a beach bar too. To eat, we love the chicken gyros, tapas or wood-fired pizza. Ula is found next to the beautiful infinity pool at Dukes, The Palm, and it offers pool passes. On weekdays passes are priced at Dh100 with Dhs50 redeemable on food and beverages, and on weekends passes are priced at Dhs200 with Dhs100 redeemable.

Ula, Dukes, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open Mon to Tours 10am to 1am, Fri to Sun 9am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 565 2231. @uladxb

Urla

Downtown’s new hotspot URLA has one of the most enviable spots in the area for watching the Dubai Fountain show. Housed in Address Downtown, it’s got an oh-so-Instagrammable central bar complete with an impressive art installation – a dazzling tree of lights. Some of the menu highlights include seabass ceviche, lobster confit, monkfish skewer, braised beef rib, beef carpaccio, Turkish pasta and more.

Urla, Address Downtown Dubai, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)52 554 5997 @urla

Images: Social/provided