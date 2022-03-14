The world’s largest observation wheel will reopen for the Eid holidays, with “new and exciting offerings bound to wow visitors”…

The world’s largest observation wheel, Ain Dubai, has temporarily closed, a statement on the Dubai attraction’s website has announced. According to the website, Ain Dubai closed over the weekend and will remain shut throughout Ramadan. It’s scheduled reopening is set for the Eid Al Fitr holiday weekend.

Citing ‘periodic maintenance’ as the reason for the temporary closure, there will be lots to look forward to when the Bluewaters Island attraction does reopen in a few weeks. The statement adds that during the maintenance period, Ain Duba plans to “introduce new and exciting offerings bound to wow visitors.” We’re suitably intrigued.

For those too excited to wait and see what’s new, ticket bookings are open from May 1, 2022 onwards. Tickets start from Dhs130.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

One of Dubai’s most anticipated attractions, Ain Dubai, finally opened on October 21, 2021. The world’s tallest observation wheel is a 250 metre rotating attraction, now recognised as the tallest and largest observation wheel in the world. It’s 82 metres higher than the High Roller in Las Vegas and almost twice the size of the London Eye. The 48 cabins provide a 360-degree view of Bluewaters Island, Dubai Marina and JBR, Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, and over the Arabian Gulf.

Since opening last October, Ain Dubai has welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors from across the globe, according to its website.