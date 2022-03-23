Including Din Tai Fung, Barry’s Bootcamp and Mission Play! by Mattel…

Al Maryah Island is already home to some huge names in the leisure and entertainment industries. With The epic Galleria Al Maryah Island mall, Rosewood Abu Dhabi hotel and of course the Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi supplying luxurious locations in which to sit these triple A brands.

It’s the staging point for some of Abu Dhabi’s most important ambassadors of fine dining, including Zuma, LPM, Butcher and Still, 99 sushi bar and restaurant, Coya, and Dai Pai Dong.

Just last year, in 2021, additions to the island included 85 new stores at The Galleria; TVM — the Irish bar that is deliberately, and purposefully completely ‘dry’; other new dining additions included Grand Beirut and Secret Garden; there’s the aesthetic masterpiece that is the new Apple Store; National Geographic Ultimate Explorer, a super fun VR adventure edutainment centre; there were also Abu Dhabi firsts in the field of fashion with the opening of luxury brands such as Chopard, Messika and Hublot.

But there is so much more still to come…

What will be new for 2022?

Din Tai Fung at The Galleria

The denizens of dim sum. If you’re a fan of Chinese food, there’s a strong chance you’ll already be well acquainted with Din Tai Fung. The brand began its journey in Taiwan, but the appeal was enough to see it spread to 12 countries worldwide. Two separate branches in Hong Kong have even been awarded Michelin stars. Din Tai Fung offers a range of Taiwanese and Chinese food, occasionally with an occidental twist. Their often open-kitchens are probably perhaps best known for a range of flavour-filled dim sum.Dumpling devotees can knock chopsticks against meat, seafood and veg wontons, potstickers, shumai and juicy Chinese buns. But what really brings the boys and girls to the yard is the signature collection of XiaoLongBao, 18-fold puckered pastry wraps packed with juicy bundles of mutton or chicken and crab, served with a selection of dipping condiments. We can’t wait @dintaifungae

Five Guys

The American burger chain claims to offer more than 250,000 construction combinations of their elite burgers thanks to the heavily customisable menu. Why? Because we humans are a notoriously finickety bunch. For every person whose eyes roll back in bliss when they eat mushrooms, there’s another that will be throwing tantrums about ‘the texture’. Those quarter-million options allow you to opt in or out on salad, jalapenos, pickles, mushrooms, peppers and hot sauce. The five Guys fries are in with a shout of being best in class, and their ‘grilled cheese’ is worthy of honourable mention too. Sold? Abu Dhabi’s newest location is coming to The Galleria soon. @fiveguysuae

Barry’s Bootcamp

This LA-born cult fitness brand has a reputation for fierce but fair workouts, with dramatic conditioning results. The classes combine a mixture of HIIT (high intensity interval training) sessions, strength training, circuit training and a cool-down period. Each class is designed to burn fat, build muscle, improve form, torch up to 1,000 calories, make you sweat through your eyeballs and dry wretch over a bin, at least the first time. There’s no doubt that this outfit changes lives, it physically vibrates with positivity and community, and it gets results fast, Intrigued? Step into the Red Room and let’s see what you’ve got. @barrysuae

Train Gym

Already a sensation on the Dubai swole-gains scene, Train is gathering steam and is almost ready to pull into a platform at The Galleria. It’s a gym set-up that focuses on strength and fitness, and its commitment to offering flexible membership options, means it’s one that a lot of self-improvement enthusiasts feel confident choo-choo-choosing (ok no more train jokes). @train_sf

Mission Play! by Mattel

More edutainment is on the way in the shape of Mission Play! by Mattel – but the details of exactly what it will include are thin on the ground at the moment. The project website teases location concepts that feature themed zones based on popular Mattel brands such as Barbie mini-worlds, and Hot Wheels hubs with virtual track building and racing experiences. mission-play.com

Commenting on the new and up coming projects on Al Maryah Island, Khalifa Al Romaithi, Executive Director of UAE Real Estate at UAE Investments, Mubadala Investment Company said: “Witnessing our remarkable successes throughout 2021 across retail, hospitality, office spaces and more, has further cemented our position as a premier business destination.”

“As we expand across priority sectors and lead new developments across the Island, we are ensuring Al Maryah Island is building a community for business to thrive. We strive to contribute to the diversification of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s economy through inviting companies and seek international opportunities to establish offices on the island, and we look forward to bringing more businesses to the UAE Capital in 2022.”

