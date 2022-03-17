This stunning stretch of sand is home to a whole host of chic beach clubs and alfresco restaurants…

Palm West Beach is undoubtedly one of the hottest spots in Dubai. You’ll find it on the trunk of Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah – a long stretch of sand that starts with the ultra-luxury Dorchester residences, and stretches all the way up to Trident Residences.

Dotted along the 1.5km beachfront promenade are a whole host of restaurants, beach clubs and hotels, all boasting Insta-worthy views of the iconic Dubai Marina skyline in the distance.

Here’s are ultimate guide to Palm West Beach

Now open

Hotels

FIVE Palm Jumeirah

FIVE Palm Jumeirah has become the poster hotel for epic partying in Dubai, from its live DJ sets at Beach by FIVE, to rooftop soirees at The Penthouse’s glass-lined pool. But there’s much more to this hotel than parties and music: the culinary array is excellent: Maiden Shanghai should be visited both for its roster of ladies’ nights and brunches as well as its elevated Chinese cuisine; while we love the pretty interiors and tasty bowls of pasta at Italian restaurant, Cinque. A collection of swimming pools, state-of-the-art gym and luxe spa all add to the appeal of this all-encompassing resort.

palmjumeirah.fivehotelsresorts.com

Fairmont The Palm

When it first opened, Fairmont The Palm was one of the only plots occupied on this stretch of sand – and its design is reflective of grand Arabian architecture. It’s got a family-friendly feel, with swimming pools set amongst palm trees, and its own stretch of private beach with loungers that quickly fill up, especially on weekends. Restaurants range from BA – Boldly Asian, to the ever-brilliant and totally beautiful Little Miss India.

fairmont.com

Adaigo Premium The Palm

An upscale aparthotel, Adaigo Premium The Palm boasts 163 chic studios and one-bedroom apartments complete with fully-equipped kitchens, laundry facilities and free WIFI. Guests can bask in the sun on the hotel’s private beach, or make the most of one of the many restaurants, beach bars and clubs that neighbour it. There’s a community cafe, Fixie, for grabbing quick bites and coffees, plus a 24-hour gym for those looking to work out while they’re away.

accor.com

Restaurants

February 30

Home to three distinct bars, February 30 is a welcome addition to Palm West Beach’s array of restaurants and bars. Its standout feature consists of a circular wicker-roofed bar complete with stools from which to sip cocktails and watch the sunset. Bali-inspired parasols and wooden double sun beds with candy striped cushions take pride of place on the sand, while palm trees have been added to the beachfront to infuse tropical vibes all the way to the sea. The man behind the menu – acclaimed chef and restauranteur Reif Othman – has married the best of Mediterranean and Japanese influences. Featuring a variety of sushi including nigiri, sashimi and uramaki rolls, seafood and raw dishes, tacos, plus burgers, as well Italian favourites like pasta and risotto.

February 30 Dubai, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 2am, beach 12pm to 7pm. @february30dubai

Jones The Grocer

Jones The Grocer hails all the way from Australia, and has made a name for itself in Dubai, with an array of branches across the city from Dubai Mall to Emirates Hills. This one is licensed, and is one of the most popular places for breakfast on The Palm. Head here for freshly baked treats, family-friendly lunches, and a huge cheese selection.

Jones The Grocer, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, open 8am to 10pm daily. Tel: (04) 568 2512. jonesthegrocer.com

Koko Bay

Since boho-chic, Bali-inspired bar, Koko Bay opened in 2020, it has proved extremely popular, with many Dubai residents flocking to catch the stunning sunset. Choose from seating inside the whitewashed beach shack-style restaurant or bag a seat on the decking or the sand – cocktail in hand – and watch the sun go down over the iconic backdrop of the Dubai Marina. Part restaurant, part beach club, you can book either restaurant tables for dining or sun loungers for a beach day, with rates from Dhs100 fully redeemable on food and drink.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, open 12pm to 12am Saturday to Wednesday, Thursday & Friday 12pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 572 3444. @kokobayuae

Lucky Fish

Arguably the prettiest of Palm West Beach’s restaurants is Lucky Fish, with its rustic charm and Mediterranean vibes, it’s a stunning spot for lunch or dinner. When dining outdoors, visitors are seated under a sun-dappled white canopy, which features elegant 19th Century French chandeliers hanging from the ceiling, and linen curtains and lush green plants sway gently in the breeze. There’s also cushy sun beds and huge white cabanas on the beach.

Lucky Fish, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 11am to 4am. Tel: (0)4 569 3447. @luckyfishdubai

Orange Chameleon

At Orange Chameleon, beachy beats are paired with an international menu. The licensed beachfront restaurant serves up healthy bowls and sushi, alongside more cheat-day worthy dishes like burgers and pizza. There’s a more laid-back vibe here during the day, with wooden tables dotted across the sand, although keep an eye on their social media for announcements of live music nights and Afro Beats parties that often takeover on weekends.

Orange Chameleon, Palm West Beach, 10am to 3am daily. Tel: (0)4 328 3666, @orangechameleonpalm

Señor Pico

Get your Mexican fix at Señor Pico, a lively and vibrant eatery serving up ‘Mexican-Early Californian’ cuisine, fun cocktails and a cool atmosphere. On the menu, you’ll find ‘reimagined classics and new favourites’, from cheesy quesadillas, fully-loaded nachos, tacos and burritos.

Señor Pico, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 12pm to 12am daily. @senorpico.thepalmdxb

SURF CLVB

Formerly Apron’s and Hammers, Surf Club is an elevated beach experience with roomy cabanas, experience, sun-dappled wooden trellises, and a chic, Hamptons-meets-California-cool feel. A DJ booth, has been built out into the sand, with the venue already becoming a lively beach party spot despite having opened in December. Out on the sand, there’s ample sun beds and cushy bean bags, and those signature blue and white striped towels. Beach access is Dhs100 on weekdays and Dhs150 on weekends, both fully redeemable. There is a big focus on seafood, with a raw and sushi counter serving up the freshest catches. Or, you can choose your favourite fish from the counter and have it cooked to your liking on a charcoal grill.

Surf Club, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 12pm to late. Tel: (050) 455 5235, @surfclubdubai

Coming soon

Beach clubs

B.E.A.C.H Dubai

This particular venue is situated directly in front of the new One at Palm Jumeirah residences, some of the most expensive in the city. Residents living at the property will have exclusive access to the One Palm Beach Club & Restaurant: a 100-metre stretch of pristine private beach, complete with its own restaurant and beach club facilities.

Eva Beach House

One of three beach clubs concepts coming to The Club at Palm West Beach, we don’t have much information about Eva Beach House yet, although we understand it’s set to bring Mediterranean vibes to a beautiful spot right at the top of Palm West Beach. It’s slated to open in late March 2022.

Para Sol by St. Regis

When The St Regis Dubai Palm opened its doors last year, it promised it would also be bringing a new beach club to Dubai. Called Para Sol, it’s found next door to Fairmont The Palm’s private stretch of beach. There’s no opening date as of yet, but when it does open Para Sol will serve as St Regis’ beach (a shuttle will provide access to guests) as well as being another option for Dubai residents.

Playa

We’re very excited to see Playa take shape, a brand new beach club opening later this month. Described as a Peruvian-inspired restaurant and beach club, guests can expect a playlist described Shamanic house, and will also be able to enjoy access to one of the only pools on Palm West Beach.

SĀN

SĀN Beach is a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant and beach club opening next month, designed with super-chic, minimalist touches that make for a seriously premium-looking venue. The retreat-style space is inspired by and named after Africa’s first indigenous tribe, the San. Outside, external tables offer a sun-kissed space to enjoy the Mediterranean menu, tucked just behind the marble DJ booth. A gorgeous white-stone bar sit 10 guests, who will be submerged in water as they sip their cocktails. Further down, a large glistening infinity pool is lined with comfortable sun loungers, as well as three luxurious cabanas. Beyond the pool, JBR and Bluewaters skylines stand pretty along the horizon, where a prime sunset view will guarantee to amaze.

@sanbeach.dubai

Hotels

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

This brand new hotel is slated to open in the third quarter of 2022, as the region’s first Marriott Resort. When it does, it will have plenty of airy and spacious rooms and suites, some with sea views, and of course a luxury spa. Its varied range of restaurants is sure to boost Palm Jumeirah’s dining scene even further with the introduction of Korean barbecue restaurant, Smoki Moto; Las Vegas concept Saki Rok; poolside Miami Beach-inspired restaurant Coco Fizz; rooftop bar Above Eleven; and Cucina, an authentic Italian.

marriott.com

Hilton Palm Jumeirah

Beachside hotel Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, was due to open in September 2020, however has now been pushed to September 2022, and will open on the main trunk of Palm Jumeirah. Along with stunning ocean-view rooms, the hotel’s exciting selling point is the food and beverage offering. Many of the city’s popular haunts will be setting up shop in the new property. You’ll find a brand new Trader Vic’s (and Trader Vic’s Beach Bar), a new concept by McGettigan’s and CLAW BBQ.

hilton.com

Voco Dubai The Palm

Welcoming guests from July 2022 is voco Dubai The Palm, a premium beachfront hotel found just behind Koko Bay. Guests will be able to check-in to one of 141 hotel rooms, and benefit from facilities including a gym, pool, and spa.

ihg.com

Images: Social