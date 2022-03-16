The sale kick offs on March 18 and will last a money-saving 10 days…

If you love to go shopping online, the Amazon Ramadan sale is here to make the ‘add to cart’ experience all the more fun.

From March 18 until 27, head to amazon.ae where you can snap up items spanning than 30 categories including groceries, appliances, kitchen, home, fashion, beauty and much more.

You can even help support your local businesses during the sale by visiting the ‘Shop Local’ site. Some of the businesses on the platform include House of Artisans Abu Dhabi and Leffeh.

For those of you who are prime members, you will enjoy early access to the sale meaning you get dibs on the products on sale items a whole day in advance, meaning your sale begins on March 17 at midnight.

Want in on the early access? Remember, you can sign up to try out Amazon Prime for a 30-day free trial on amazon.ae/prime

Additionally, there will be no minimum purchase on free international shipping from Amazon US and Amazon UK via Amazon Global Store during the sale. Oh and speaking of shipping, when it comes to delivery, many of the items come with a ‘same day delivery’ tag and there’s no minimum purchase needed.

Also, in the spirit of giving during the Holy month of Ramadan, Mastercard will donate the value of one school meal to the UN World Food Program for every customer order using their Mastercard credit card.

According to Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President for Amazon Middle East and North Africa there are thousands of deals to pick from. ‘Ramadan is one of the most important times of the year for shoppers in the UAE, and we are excited to introduce them to our Ramadan Sale, to help them save both time and money this season’, he said.

Images: Getty Images and Unsplash