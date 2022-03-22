Top up your tan while you soak up epic skyline views…

In Dubai, we love nothing better than a luxe pool day at a top hotel, and there are so many to choose from across the city. But if it’s your ‘gram game you’re looking to top up as well as your tan, we’ve rounded up a selection of incredible rooftop pools in Dubai that are sure to tick every box.

Aura Skypool

While not strictly on the rooftop, Aura Skypool is very high up – 50 floors to be exact. The rooftop is actually taken up by The View at The Palm, so Aura cleverly designed a wraparound concept, making it a 360-degree infinity pool with panoramic views across the entire city. Booking can be made for the morning, afternoon, or full day but be warned, it gets booked up way in advance.

Aura Skypool, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to 7pm, from Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 566 2121. auraskypool.com

Cé La Vi, Address Sky View

Slung between the two towers of the Address Sky View in Downtown Dubai, this incredible infinity pool promises some of the city’s best vistas. You can kick back with drinks, snacks or shisha on the Pool Deck, or settle in for a modern Asian meal in Cé La Vi restaurant. The pool is only open to hotel guests.

Cé La Vi, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, pool from 9am. Tel: (056) 515 4001. celavi.com

InterContinental Dubai Festival City

At the InterContinental Dubai Festival City, you can dive on into the spectacular glass-sided pool that juts out from the side of the building with a day pass priced at Dhs150.

Intercontinental Dubai Festival City, Dubai, daily, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 701 1111. ihg.com

La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk

Perched atop boutique hotel La Ville, in City Walk, this infinity pool overlooks the Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah surrounds. While it may be small, it makes for a peaceful paddle or some quiet relaxation on the handful of loungers that are smattered around. Be sure to stick around for sundowners at poolside bar Look Up. Through the week it’s Dhs100 including a Dhs50 credit, while you’ll pay Dhs150 on weekends including a food and drink voucher for Dhs100.

La Ville Hotel & Suites City Walk Dubai, Dubai, daily 7am to sunset, adults Dhs100 weekdays, Dhs150 weekends. Tel: (0)54 309 5948. livelaville.com

Meydan Hotel

Overlooking the Meydan Racecourse and the Dubai city skyline, the temperature-controlled infinity pool at the Meydan Hotel offers a fully redeemable pool pass for Dhs150.

The Meydan Hotel, Al Meydan Road, Nad Al Sheba, daily 8am to 6pm, Dhs150. Tel: (04) 381 3405. @themeydanhotels

Paros

Soak up the chic Mediterranean vibes and jaw-dropping Dubai skyline views from Paros, the lofty rooftop pool, bar and eatery on the 46th floor of the Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers. Settle in for sunsets sips and a tasty Greek menu. The pool access runs from 12pm to 5pm and is priced at Dhs75 for one person, or Dhs120 for two.

Paros, 46th Floor, Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers, Sat to Wed 11am to 1am, Thu and Fri 11am to 3am. Tel: (04) 574 1111. @paros.dubai

Sofitel Dubai Downtown

This urban pool area sits on the rooftop of Sofitel Dubai Downtown. The infinity pool has some great views out across Downtown Dubai, and stretches across the length of the rooftop terrace. A day pass is Dhs150, including a Dhs100 food and drink voucher.

Mosaic Pool, Sofitel Dubai Downtown, Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Dubai, daily 10am to 8pm, day pass Dhs150 including Dhs100 food and drink voucher. Tel: (04) 503 6666. sofitel.com

Tasca

Mandarin Oriental Jumiera, Dubai boasts a gorgeous infinity pool at their sixth floor restaurant, Tasca. Previously only open to hotel guests, you can pay a visit to this adults-only haunt from Tuesday to Sunday, with an Infinity Pass. At Dhs1,000 it’s not cheap, but it does include a full day of indulgence, including a welcome drink and fruit platter, three-course meal from José Avillez, Portuguese drinks, wines and mocktails, and a sunset cocktail.

Tasca, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Road, Tue to Sun, Dhs1,000, 21+. Tel: (04) 777 2231. mandarinoriental.com

Wane by SoMiya

Located on the 4th floor of the Address Dubai Marina, this new pool, club and lounge concept has taken over the spot formerly occupied by Shades. Wane by SoMiya expands over a large terrace overlooking the Marina, with a huge infinity pool, loungers and cabanas. Ladies can book a day pass for free on weekdays, or it’s Dhs350 for gents. On weekends, it’s Dhs150 for ladies (Dhs50 redeemable) and Dhs350 for gents (Dhs250 redeemable).

Wane by SoMiya, 4th floor, Address Dubai Marina, daily 8am to 3am. Tel: (04) 888 3444. addresshotels.com

Zeta Seventy-Seven, Address Beach Resort

This world-record breaking pool got everyone talking when it opened. The chic spot is only reserved for hotel guests, but you can admire the view from the top if you book a table in the restaurant.

Zeta 77, Address Beach Resort, JBR The Walk, Restaurant 11am to 1am, Pool 10am to sunset, reservations essential. Tel: (0)4 879 8866. addresshotels.com