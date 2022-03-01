Looking to try somewhere new? Bookmark these…

If you’ve exhausted all of your usual dinner spots, you’re in the right place as new restaurants in Dubai are always popping up. Whether it’s a fancy fine-dining spot for a romantic date night, or somewhere more cool and casual to gather with your mates, we’ve got the inside scoop on the must-visit places across the city.

These are the best new restaurants in Dubai.

Now open

Lucia’s

Lively atmosphere meets Italian flair at this new late-night hotspot. Found in Address Sky View, Lucia’s boasts a lemon-hued terrace that oozes coastal vibes, bursting with citrus trees and vibrant blue tiles to create an Amalfi aesthetic. Lucia’s flamboyant character is felt throughout, from the decor to the menu, which highlights the very best of its cuisine. The trio di crudo (Dhs240) is served on a beautifully presented platter, offering a selection of the finest raw seafood, from bluefin tuna to sea bass and red snapper. When it comes to choosing a pasta, you can’t really go wrong, however the pappardelle al ragu (Dhs80) is a must-try, thanks to its homemade pasta and slow-cooked lamb ragu.

Lucia’s, Address Sky View, daily 7pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 422 4321. @luciasdubai

Bistrot90

Landing straight from Puglia is Bistrot90, a restaurant, lounge, terrace and nightlife destination found in Fairmont Dubai. The menu comprises of handmade pastas, risottos, pinsas and more, with highlights including cotoletta di vitello alla Milanese, and squid ink linguine with Sardinian fish roe and gold leaf.

Bistrot90, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, daily 6pm to 3am. Tel: (0)58 532 1447. @bistrot90dubai

Shi

SHI is a chic Chinese restaurant and the brainchild of founder Diana Rysbaeva who instantly fell in love with the location when she stumbled upon it last year. While the menu is largely focused on Chinese cuisine, there is also a section of Japanese sushi and sashimi. We’re advised – and rightly so – to start with a warming bowl of traditional Chinese soup, ours is given a Dubai twist with flakes of king crab and a black truffle punch (Dhs80). From here, it’s a palette of rich flavours across an array of starters: prawn har gow (Dhs70) are chewy, fresh mouthfuls of dim sum, and a duck salad (Dhs125) of crunchy shredded vegetables, lightly fried duck and slithers of mandarin elevates this humble dish to one of the stars of the show.

Shi Restaurant, Bluewaters Island, 1pm to 1am Mon to Thurs, 1pm to 2am Fri to Sun. Tel: (0)4 393 9990. shirestaurant.com Tàn Chá Contemporary Hong Kong meets the flavours and textures of provincial China at this new JW Marriott Marquis restaurant. Tàn Chá is spread across two floors and five uniquely different rooms, each with a Chinese name, where guests can enjoy contemporary Chinese dishes with invigorating drinks, live music and art installations. Tàn Chá, Ground Floor, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Mon to Thur & Sun 6pm to 2am, Fri & Sat 6pm to 3am. @tanchadubai

Sucre

Sucre has spent two decades charming diners that dance through its doors in Buenos Aires, and fresh from opening in London, Sucre Dubai is here to make its mark on DIFC, bringing punchy Latin American flavours to Gate Village 05. The restaurant is split into a bar that spills onto a neat terrace at the front, and a dining room towards the back, lined by a show kitchen filled with expert chefs at work. Here you’ll find the enormous La Parilla – the staple grill found in many Argentinian homes. The mishmash of woven carpets in those dramatic dark red shades adorn the dining room walls, and attention to detail has also been extended to the dining room ceiling, with a lattice of boxy wooden structures an ode to the home fronts reminiscent of the balmy Buenos Aires streets. While Sucre is largely Latin American, Spanish and Italian influences are evident across dishes, including the king crab tostada, the mussels and a squid ink paella. A special mention should be given to the DJ, who is evidently well versed in playing to a DIFC crowd. While his mixes may not be particularly akin to the restaurant theme, they’re the kind of songs that have the whole room wanting to linger longer to enjoy them. Read the full review

Sucre Dubai, Podium Level, Gate Village 05, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 340 0829. @sucredubai

11 Woodfire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 11 (@11woodfire)

In Jumeirah 1, a large villa has been converted into a contemporary eatery specialising in open-fire cooking. 11 Woodfire is a meat fan’s dream but the menu caters to all, using that signature smokey flavour in everything from starters to sweets. Its modern interiors are spot on, with aesthetic archways, on-trend limewash walls and plush red seating. As you walk in, the open kitchen steals your focus as bright flames flicker from the burning logs and chefs work quickly to plate up. The menu is clear and categorised into sections with whimsical names like Botanic Kingdom for seasonal vegetables and Ocean’s Bounty for seafood. The quality of ingredients has evidently been a focus for the 11 Woodfire team, but the menu is pricier than you might expect for a neighbourhood restaurant: the price tag of the delicious signature series Wagyu striploin is Dhs850. Still, if you’re into grilled dishes, you won’t be disappointed with the choices here. Read the full review.

11 Woodfire, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai, Tues to Thurs 12pm to 11pm, Fri to Sun 8am to 12am, Mon closed. @11woodfire

Urla

With a luxe address, fountain and Burj Khalifa views, and Dubai Mall on its door step, Urla won’t struggle to bring in diners. And yet, despite having a location that ticks all the boxes, this Aegean restaurant has ensured that great food and service are top of its priorities. Those who want a full-fountain experience should book at night, but there’s definitely something to be said for a late lunch at this alfresco spot. The setting is undeniably pretty, with a large tree taking centre stage inside a spherical marble bar, with the world’s tallest building standing proud in the background. There’s plenty of tables dotted across the terrazzo floor, sectioned off with greenery and large umbrellas. Urla’s one of the pricier options in the area, likely thanks to the views, but definitely one to add to your list for a birthday lunch or date night dinner.

Urla, Address Downtown, daily, noon to midnight. Tel: (0)52 554 5997. @urla

Tamoka

Occasionally, new venues open up with a special power to make you feel as though you’re no longer in Dubai ­– where for that night, you can enjoy an alternative dining experience. Tamoka is one such place. With its beachside setting, tropical decor and hedonistic playlist, you would be forgiven for thinking you’ve teleported straight to Tulum. Designed around the theme of the Antilles archipelago, Tamoka’s story is told through Caribbean-inspired dishes, homemade rum infusions and pockets of alfresco seating to match your mood. In the main restaurant where tables come in all shapes and sizes, placed both outside and indoors. If you’re in a group (or just want something to enjoy with drinks), the zappalo con queso (Dhs175) is a must try. It’s a whole large pumpkin – yes, really – fondue-style with a warm, gooey cheesy filling that requires you to dip a variety of bites from cassava to plantain, mushrooms and more. A word of warning: it’s addictive. Tamoka’s warm hospitality and unique setting make it somewhere we can see ourselves returning to for all occasions, be it a romantic dinner, catch up with friends or even a celebration.

Tamoka & Caña by Tamoka, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 318 6099. tamokadubai.com

Beefbar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beefbar | Dubai (@beefbar_dubai)

We love the art deco brasserie feel at Beefbar. It’s cosy without being too squashed, and elegant without being too snobby. The menu is less steak heavy than before, which is good as you’re bound to find something to suit all tastes. The beef fillet carpaccio and filet-frites were great. The signature croque sando was only OK (the mustard sauce lacked much of a punch and the whole thing was pretty small for the price tag). But there are plenty more solid dishes to warrant a return visit, which you’ll likely do, since the location is so much better.

Beefbar Dubai, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Mon to Sun noon to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 4232238. @beefbar_dubai

Clay

Tucked under the world’s tallest observation wheel is new Nikkei concept, Clay. The large, beautifully designed restaurant has different dining zones, and features a leafy green outdoor terrace with JBR views. The menu encompasses the best of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine, including a sashimi served ‘new style’; a highlight of which – and the best dish of the day – was the hotate (Dhs85); lightly seared scallops with truffle eel sauce and topped with cubes of melt-in-the-mouth foie gras which are blowtorched at the table. The service at Clay is joyous, and we left wanting to forge friendships with the entire team. Although we thoroughly enjoyed a calm, leisurely lunch on the shaded terrace, we’re told that the evening-time is when the place comes alive – so we’ll be back for more very soon.

Clay Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 2am. @clay_dubai

Piatti by the Beach

A new addition to Dubai’s glorious outdoor restaurant scene is Piatti by the Beach, another culinary outpost at Raffles The Palm. Offering neutral tones with blue accents and a beach view that will transport you to the Med, Piatti encapsulates the European lifestyle through food, music and ambience. The Amalfi Coast inspired spot offers an Italian haven within Dubai’s bustling cityscape, where diners can bask in the winter sun on the sprawling terrace. Chef Batuhan Piatti, a former judge on Masterchef Turkey, has created a menu of Mediterranean delights such as burrata with cherry tomatoes and sautéed Mediterranean mussels. Among the highlights is a prawn tagliolini, with twirl-able ribbons of tagliolini with jumbo Mazara red prawns.

Piatti by the Beach, Raffles The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily, lunch 12pm to 4.30pm, dinner 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 248 8889. @piattibythebeach

Sushisamba

This swanky new 12,000 square foot restaurant boasts an opulent restaurant, bar and lounge area and floor-to-ceiling windows. SushiSamba offers some of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks such as the Palm Jumeirah coastline, the Arabian Gulf, Ain Dubai, and the Dubai skyline. With a venue this impressive, you can bet that the food matches, and more. The menu is is brought to you by Chef Moon Kyung Soo, Culinary Director of SushiSamba Dubai. Signature dishes include crispy Hokkaido scallop, crispy yellowtail taquitos, Japanese A5 Wagyu beef gyoza, pulpo asado, Wagyu A4 Japanese claypot, ceviche platter and Peruvian corn salad. Read the full review.

SushiSamba Dubai, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Saturday to Tuesday 7pm to 2am, Wednesday to Friday 7pm to 3am. @sushisambadubai

Blue Seafood Asia

Blue Seafood Asia may only have been open mere months, but it’s already capturing the local dining crowd, thanks to its secluded alfresco terrace and vibrant oceanic interiors. A fresh fish display offers everything from lobster, to red snapper, sea bass and more. A table on the alfresco terrace is surrounded by tropical greenery and a mix of comfortable sofa seating or traditional tables to choose from. By DIFC’s standard, the restaurant is well-priced and service is undeniably enthusiastic. Read the full review

Blue Seafood Asia, Waldorf Astoria, DIFC, Dubai, open Saturday to Wednesday, 12pm to 1am, Thursday to Friday 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 432 2300. @blueseafoodasia

Katsuya

An export from LA, Katusya merges traditional Japanese cuisine with modern techniques. Having spent several years inviting guests into its whimsical world in Jumeirah Al Naseem, the brand has got a sleek new home at Hyde Hotel in Business Bay. With signature cocktails, unique rolls, and specialty sushi and sashimi platters, Katsuya’s menu skillfully translates Japanese flavours into unexpected, memorable culinary combinations, against the backdrop of a sophisticated setting that still feels fun and inviting.

Katsuya, Hyde Hotel Dubai, Business Bay, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 871 1010, sbe.com

Basko

With a glittering spiral staircase (that leads up to a secret bar), a semi-open kitchen bustling with busy chefs, and a partial view of Dubai’s famous skyline, Basko ticks all the visual boxes. Crispy tuna tartines (Dhs75) were a great way to begin the meal, serving four pieces of lightly fried crispy rice with fresh raw tuna balancing on top. There’s a little kick from the chilli but the bites are very well balanced. Upon persuasion we also ordered the swinging linguine (Dhs140), and lived with zero regrets. Perfectly al dente, served in a glistening mushroom sauce, this simple dish ticked all the boxes, and then-some. Basko more than exceeded our expectations, so hats off to the chef for that. The restaurant recently launched a brunch too, so we’ll definitely be back soon to try that out.

Basko, The Opus by Zaha Hadid, Business Bay, daily 12pm to 1am from December 22. Tel: (0)58 542 4208. baskorestaurant.com @baskodxb

Jolie

For a French Mediterranean menu in a chic setting with amazing views, look no further than Jolie. It just opened in the cool recently-introduced boutique hotel, The Dubai Edition, and serves up a varied menu with a fusion of French & Mediterranean flavours, sourced fresh and organically.

Jolie, The Dubai Edition, Downtown Dubai, daily 7am to midnight. Tel: (0)4 602 3366. @jolierestaurantdubai

Nette

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NETTE (@nettedxb)

Nette is the brand new restaurant found in cool padel tennis club, Matcha. Brought to you by the team behind Al Quoz’s Cassette, Nette offers French-Japanese cuisine. Coffee will be served from local roastery, Three Roasters Coffee while you enjoy a choice of breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Nette, Matcha Club, Al Quoz, daily 8am to 10pm. @nettedxb

The Notorious

The Notorious, found in Doubletree by Hilton, is a casual Irish bar which invites you to leave the fuss and frills at the door. With its rough stone walls, scrubbed wooden floors, and seating in studded leather or checked fabric, you could be forgiven for thinking you’d stumbled upon a cosy pub in England.

The Notorious, DoubleTree By Hilton Dubai, JBR, Dubai, opening soon. Tel: (0)56 9497435. thenotoriouspig.xyz

Tandoor Tina

Fun British-Indian restaurant Tandoor Tina has opened in the new 25hours Hotel, Dubai One Central. The quirky restaurant has a vintage feel and offers approachable fusion dining with a modern twist.

Tandoor Tina, 25hours Hotel, Dubai One Central. Tel: (0)4 210 2500. @tandoortina

Duomo

The Dubai EDITION’s Italian restaurant Duomo features striking interiors – Italian for ‘cathedral’, it features a 15-metre high ceiling – as well as a hidden garden-esque terrace shouldn’t be overlooked for outdoor dining in Dubai. Elevated booths and wooden tables are set among aged olive trees set in Italian Sienna clay and terracotta pots, against the backdrop of the Burj Khalifa and its impressive LED show. For a treat for your tastebuds, the upscale Italian restaurant offers up indulgent Italian menu, influenced by Southern Italian regions and prepared using a wide array of high-quality ingredients. Diners can expect a unique twist on traditional Italian dishes such as homemade pasta, selected meats and fish, lots of truffle dishes and a selection of authentic pizzas.

Duomo, The Dubai Edition, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 602 3399. editionhotels.com/dubai

Le Rosé

Fans of fancy French cuisine have a new spot to get on their radar, and this one comes complete with epic Burj Khalifa views. Le Rosé has opened its doors on the 12th floor of Address Fountain Views, and boasts an outdoor terrace with a view of the Downtown Dubai skyline. Inside is a pink and grey affair, with the muted tones splashed across the walls and furniture. Parisian-inspired art sets the tone for the glamorous venue, which features floor to ceiling windows and a chic black marble cocktail bar.