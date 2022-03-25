Dive in…

If you’re looking for a holiday close to home, we’re spoiled with staycation deals across the city. But if you’re looking to drop-and-flop in the comforts of a private space, a getaway with its own private pool is the place to book. From Bedouin-inspired desert resorts to villas overlooking the ocean, here are 8 brilliant hotels in Dubai with private pools.

Al Maha, A Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa

One of the most luxurious staycations in the UAE, Al Maha is the resort to book for a special occasion. Roughly a 45-minute drive out of Dubai, Al Maha’s 42 Bedouin-inspired villas are dotted throughout the dunes, each offering an aesthetic inspired by its surroundings, as well as a secluded outdoor deck, where you’ll find a temperature-controlled pool. Regular Bedouin suites come with one bedroom, while the Royal and Emirates suites have two, and the Presidential suite houses three grand bedrooms. At Al Maha, you’ll also find a rooftop bar perfect for stargazing, an a la carte restaurant and an instantly-relaxing spa. Activities on offer include archery, desert drives and nature walks.

Al Maha, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, from Dhs4,983. Tel: (04) 832 9900, marriott.com

FIVE Jumeirah Village

With its collection of more than 250 swimming pools, FIVE Jumeirah Village is an architectural icon in Dubai’s hotel scene. All of the two- and four-bedroom hotel apartments come with a private swimming pool, while one-bedroom options have either their own jacuzzi or private swimming pool. This is the hotel to book for splitting your time between partying and soaking up the views from your private pool: a regular roster of events happen at the main social pool, as well as popular restaurants Soul Street and Trattoria by Cinque.

FIVE Jumeirah Village, Jumeirah Village Circle, private pool villas from Dhs1,350. Tel: (0)4 248 9999, jumeirahvillage.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa

With whitewashed interiors, floor to ceiling windows that lead to a deck filled with alfresco seating, a plush cabana and a private pool, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa’s private villas were designed with play-cations in mind. There’s both one- and two-bedroom options, although there’s plenty of space to invite your crew over for soiree’s on the sand: all the villas open up directly onto the beach. You benefit from full access to the resort’s impressive facilities, including the relaxing spa, infinity pool and signature restaurant, Cafe Nikki. And no trip is complete without a visit to the beach club next door, where celebrating life is the motto for themed events six days per week.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira, pool villas from Dhs8,100. Tel: dubai.nikkibeach.com

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Anantara The Palm is one of Dubai’s most beloved staycation spots, thanks to its huge, lagoon-sized swimming pool, impressive collection of restaurants and serene Anantara Spa. But if you’re looking for a little more privacy than what comes with the regular collection of guest rooms and lagoon-facing suites, you’ll want to book one of their one- or two-bedroom villas, that each come with a private pool. The team are on-hand to make your experience even more memorable by organising a floating in-villa breakfast, or Anantara’s signature Dining by Design, where you’ll enjoy a private dinner on the golden beachfront.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, East Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, pool villas from Dhs8,554. Tel: (0)4 567 8888, anantara.com

Melia Desert Palm

Set a 20-minute drive out of the city, Melia Desert Palm is set overlooking a 160-acre polo estate, and feels worlds away from the skyscraping skylines of Dubai Marina or Downtown Dubai. A contemporary, family-friendly resort, there’s both one- and two-bedroom villas with private pools, and some even directly overlook the polo fields. All of the villas offer expansive outdoor space, with sun loungers at the poolside and shaded cabanas or swinging seats, each beautifully landscaped in lush gardens.

Melia Desert Palm, Al Awir Road, pool villas from Dhs1,550. Tel: (0)4 323 8888, melia.com

Al Habtoor Polo Resort

For big group getaways, the grounds of the Al Habtoor Polo Resort feature 25 luxurious four bedroom Royal Villas, finished with Egyptian cotton sheets, freshly plumped pillows, rain showers and their own private pool, many of which overlook the manicured polo lawns. All four bedrooms come with private en-suites, and communal spaces include a living area, dining deck and built-in BBQ pit. Should you wish to tear yourself away from the comforts of your private digs, there’s dining to enjoy at The Grill Pit, an Argentinian-inspired grill; casual pub Horse & Hound; plus Mediterranean fare at Andalusia.

Al Habtoor Polo Resort, Wadi Al Safa 5, Emirates Road 611, pool villas from Dhs3,400. Tel: (0)4 435 4444, habtoorpoloresort.com

Bvlgari Resort Dubai

The ultra-luxury Bulgari fashion house continued the expansion of its hospitality empire with the arrival of Bvlgari Resort Dubai in 2017. Alongside a collection of rooms and suites finished with stylish Bvlgari touches, the resort boasts a collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom villas, all of which come with private pools. Villas face either the beach or city skyline, and for group getaways they have the option to be grouped together to form a bigger, super-chic pad. While staying at the resort, don’t miss the opportunity to daycation at the nautically inspired Bvlgari Yacht Club, or enjoy a dazzling dining experience at nine-seater Japanese restaurant, Hōseki.

Bvlgari Resort Dubai, Jumeira Bay Island, Jumeira 2, villa prices on request. Tel: (0)4 777 5555, bulgarihotels.com

Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort

Thai-born luxury hotel brand Anantara has opened a new private island resort on the most southernly of the World Islands. The first hotel to open within the incredible archipelago, it features a collection of 70 one-, two- and four-bedroom villas, many of which come with private pools. On the city-facing side are one-bedroom garden pool villas, on the opposite side of the island, you’ll find one- and two-bedroom villas with direct beach access, facing the rest of the World Islands. There’s a rustic, barefoot luxury feel about all of the central areas: palm trees surround the swimming pool, a growing garden spills down to the beach, there’s even a wooden swing in the water on either side of the island.

Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort, South America, World Islands, pool villas from Dhs4,947. Tel: (0)4 567 8777, anantara.com