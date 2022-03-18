From traditional buffet spreads to special set menus, here’s where you can get a taste of this unique Ramadan experience in Dubai…

During Ramadan, iftar is the meal served at sunset to break the long day of fasting (the word literally means “break fast”). Friends and families often gather together for this meal, and many hotels and restaurants across Dubai put on a special feast for the occasion.

Even if you’re not fasting, anyone is welcome to come along and experience iftar. In fact, it’s a wonderful way to get into the spirit of the holy month. As for the food? Well, this is Dubai, so expect heaving tables, lavish decorations, and dishes from every corner of the globe.

Here is our round-up of iftars you can try in Dubai this Ramadan.

Address Boulevard

Live instrumental music and a view of Burj Khalifa sets the mood for iftar with modern Arabic cuisine served family-style dining at the Restaurant in Address Boulevard.

Address Boulevard, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs245. Tel: (0)4 423 8888. addresshotels.com

Address Dubai Marina

Be transported to a beautiful Moroccan market inside Address Dubai Marina’s Constellation Ballroom where a variety of cooking stations will serve iftar. After Iftar, head to the terrace where you can enjoy oud entertainment. Shisha is served for Dhs150.

Address Dubai Marina, sunset to 9pm, Dhs195. Tel: (0)4 423 8888. addresshotels.com

Al Nafoorah

Chef Ali Faoud is cooking up a Lebanese iftar at Al Nafoorah, with live cooking stations and a delicious set menu. Expect Lebanese influences infused throughout the experience, from the décor to the dishes.

Al Nafoorah, Jumeirah Al Qasr, daily sunset to 8pm, Dhs285 per person. jumeirah.com

Armani/Pavilion

Break your fast in good company with a contemporary-meets-traditional iftar or suhoor buffet experience at Armani/Pavilion – on the terrace nestled within the hotel’s gardens. Expect signature Armani hospitality and award-winning dining, with a focus on locally sourced flavours and fantastic views of The Dubai Fountain.

Armani Hotel Dubai, from sunset. Tel: (04) 888 3666. restaurants.reservations@armanihotels.com

Asil

Iftar at this popular Middle Eastern restaurant in Rixos Premium JBR features a five-course set menu, including soup, hot and cold mezze and salads, one main course and dessert. It’s back to the a la carte menu for suhour, meanwhile with a live acoustic band performing most nights (excl Thursdays).

Rixos Premium JBR, 6.30pm to 8.30pm, Dhs230. Tel:(0)4 520 0055. @asildubai

Atlantis, The Palm

The Palm resort goes all out Ramadan with its hugely popular Asateer tent serving both iftar and suhoor, with the addition of buffet theme nights this year, including Moroccan, Lebanese, Persian, and Emirati cuisine. Breathing new life into the stunning marquee for the highly anticipated Iftar and Suhour buffet, Asateer Tent features a variety of seating arrangements for guests, including a Royal Majlis, four VIP Majlis areas, two family Majlises, as well as booth seating and more than 100 dining tables.

Atlantis, The Palm, from sunset, Mon to Thur Dhs240, Fri and Sat Dhs260. Tel: (0)4 4262626. atlantisthepalm.com

Brasserie 2.0

One of the city’s top all-day dining spots hosts a huge iftar buffet with a variety of stations such as salad, pasta, roasts and shawarmas, whole lamb ouzi and much more.

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai, sunset to 8pm, Dhs220, Dhs110 for children aged five to 11 years. Tel: (0)4 316 550. brasserie2point0.com

Buffalo Wings & Rings

As competitive deals go, this one’s a winner – it’s just Dhs49 for a soup of the day side salad and main from Buffalo Wings & Rings. Choose from eight traditional, boneless or breaded wings, two beef of chicken taco, a classic or cheese chicken burger or a cheese/veggie quesadilla, all served with fries and a vimto mojito.

Cluster U, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, from 5pm to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 321 6112. @buffalodubai. ALSO: Liberty House, DIFC

Caesars Palace Dubai

Iftar is served at The Terrace at Roman Lounge offering a range of a la carte delicacies, including a Moroccan tajine served with traditional Moroccan bread that’s great for sharing. There’s also braised lamb shank, chicken pastilla, lamb pita pockets and more. Shisha is also available.

Caesars Palace Dubai, 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 5566466. dine@caesarsdubai.ae

Counter Culture Café

Traditional hot and cold mezze, juicy grills and assortment of desserts along with refreshing Arabic beverages, that’s your lot for iftar at marina neighbourhood spot, Counter Culture.

Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, sunset to 9pm, Dhs175. Tel: (0)4 319 4000. @counterculturedxb

Dubai Opera

The fabulous iftar at Dubai Opera makes its 2022 Ramadan debut on 3 April and it is the perfect celebration for a special occasion or unconventional iftar experience during the Holy Month. The magical interiors of Dubai Opera transforms into a Arabian wonderland, with an exquisite iftar buffet presenting international and Arabic dishes with live carving stations, sweets and desserts and of course, traditional Ramadan juices. Live Arabian entertainers – think oud players and other instrumentalists – will perform.

Dubai Opera, from April 3 to May 1, Dhs290, Dhs145 for children 5 to 12 years.

Fairmont The Palm

The Fairuz iftar features cooking stations offering authentic Arabic cuisine as an oud player strums. Shisha is available outside at Seaview Garden. Suhoor features an a la carte menu available until 3am.

Fairmont The Palm, sunset to 9pm, Dhs295 for adults, half price for children over 6 years. Tel: (04) 457 3457. Palm.dining@fairmont.com

Gastro Kitchen

A huge hummus bar, barbecue stations on the lawns and front rows views of Ain Dubai. From April 2 to 10, it’s Dhs149 for adults (or Dhs219 with shisha) and Dhs199 (or Dhs269 with shisha) thereafter.

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Dubai Jumeirah Beach, from sunset, prices vary. Tel: (055)1668092. @gastrokitchenjbr

Grosvenor House

Sloane’s iftar buffet features Arabic mezze platters, antipasti, lamb ouzi and freshly prepared kunafa. For mains, Sloane’s offers an array of dishes from tender roast meats, fresh pastas and tandoor straight from the oven.

Grosvenor House, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs260, Dhs130 for children aged six to 12. Tel: (0)4 317 6000. sloanes-dubai.com

Hillhouse Brasserie

The casually chic boulangerie serves a two-course or three-course menu of artisanal and hearty dishes at iftar, while overlooking the picturesque Dubai Hills Golf Club.

Hillhouse Brasserie, Dubai Hills, sunset to 8pm, Dhs119 (two-courses), Dhs150 (three-courses. Jumeirah.com

The H Hotel

From classic mezze to freshly baked bread, salads, much-loved Emirati favourites, and more, find them all at Eat & Meat’s iftar buffet with special oud performances.

The H Hotel, 6.30pm to 10pm, Dhs189, Dhs90 for children six to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 501 8888. hhoteldubai.com/ramadan-at-h

Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Choosing the ‘Terrace between the Towers’, to host a stunning outdoor majlis, guests will dine on traditional Arabic and Levantine fare as well as modern favourites while listening to the calming sounds of the live oud. Look out for the camel roast.

Jumeirah Emirates Towers, from sunset, Dhs275. jumeirah.com

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

For an international iftar, step into the award-winning Kitchen6 restaurant, where six interactive cooking stations come to life creating an exciting selection of world cuisines. For suhoor, guests are welcome at the stunning Dubai Canal on Bridgewater’s terrace for shisha and more Arabic delicacies.

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, from sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs215. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. jwmmrr@marriott.com

La Ville Hotel & Suites City Walk

Break your fast with an intimate family-style iftar at Chival. Sit indoors or outdoors on the Chival terrace and enjoy Arabic dishes, starting with a selection of Middle Eastern salads and cold mezze, followed by soups and hot mini Lebanese mezze. Main dishes include lamb shank with ouzi rice, baked seabream and an Iranian mixed grill.

La Ville Hotel & Suites City Walk, from sunset, Dhs239 (plus Dhs60 for shisha during iftar), Dhs119.5 for children aged six to 12 years. Under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 403 3111. livelaville.com/promotions

Li’Brasil

With a beautiful indoor area, outdoor terrace, and Secret Lounge, Li’Brasil at Address Beach Resort hosts an opulent variety of delicacies with Ramadan juices, hot and cold mezze, soups, mains, and delectable desserts. Shisha is also available.

Address Beach Resort, sunset to 8pm, Dhs228. Tel: (0)4 879 8866. @addressbeachresort

Madinat Jumeirah Al Majlis

The stunning majlis at Madinat Jumeirah returns this Ramadan. With a plethora of dishes on offer, from mezze to mains, guests will be spoilt for choice. Kick back with friends, family or colleagues and relax in this popular venues for iftar or suhoor.

Madinat Jumeirah, daily sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs225 per person. Tel: (0)4 366 6065. jumeirah.com

Movenpick JLT

Daily iftar will be served in Nosh from sunset to 10.30pm with a complete buffet featuring Arabic and international dishes, ouzi, several cooking stations and dessert.

Movenpick JLT, sunset to 10.30pm, Dhs199, Dhs75 for children 6 to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 438 0000. hotel.jumeirahlakestowers.fb@movenpick.com

Netsu

Experience Dubai’s only Warayaki-style iftar at Netsu, the acclaimed Japanese steakhouse helmed by Chef Ross Shonhan. The authentic concept will be serving up a curated three-course sharing style iftar menu throughout the month of Ramadan.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, 8pm, Dhs265, Dhs150 for children under 12, under-fours free. Tel: (0)4 777 2232. @netsudubai

Olival

Enjoy iftar under the stars at Habtoor Grand Resort’s Olival restaurant, which has been transformed with Arabic décor. The buffet features an assortment of specialties with mezze, grills, shawarma, lamb ouzi and a variety of delectable Arabic sweets and desserts.

Habtoor Grand Resort, sunset to 9pm, Dhs180. Tel: (0)4 4408 4257. @habtoorgrandresort

Osh

Osh, La Mer’s contemporary Uzbek restaurant has created a special iftar and Ramadan menu featuring a choice of three cold starters, including hummus, baba ghanoush, marinated olives, or watermelon salad. Main course options include chicken cutlet, a vegetarian Osh or lamb kofta with a side dish of either fries, achichuk salad or tandoori bread, ending with a fruit platter or paklava for dessert as well as special seasonal beverages.

La Mer North, Jumeirah, from sunset, Dhs149, Tel: (055) 963 6756. oshdubai.com

Pai Thai

Surrounded by lush greenery and serene waterways, the award-winning restaurant has curated a three-course sharing style set menu inclusive of a welcome beverage.

Jumeirah Al Qasr, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs250 (minimum two people). Jumeirah.com

Paramount Hotel Dubai



The Stage restaurant promises a range of cooking stations where chefs will be firing up the grill, baking fresh bread and showcasing their gastronomical skills. For those looking to stay a while after, the signature Paramount Screening Room will play classic Arabic movies throughout Ramadan.

Paramount Hotel Dubai, sunset onwards, Dhs195. Tel: (055) 180 7559. paramounthotelsdubai.com

Pitfire Pizza

Trust the wonderful team at Pitfire to come up with a special pizza edition for Ramadan. Behold the glorious pulled lamb shawarma pizza with 24-hour marinated pulled lamb, spiced tahini yoghurt sauce, parsley and onion salad and chopped Arabic pickles. Available at all Pitfire dine-in locations, including Cluster D JLT, Time Out Market, Arjan) during Ramadan for Dhs55.

@pitfire.pizza.dubai

Pullman Dubai Downtown

A Middle Eastern buffet accompanied by traditional oud sounds at Bayside restaurant, break your fast on dates and soup followed by an extensive spread of traditional dishes such as lamb ouzi, mixed grill, mezze, fresh juices and more. Shisha is served at the Bayside terrace at Dhs60.

Pullman Dubai Downtown, from sunset, Dhs195, half price for children aged six to 12 years, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 3690000. @pullmandubaidowntown

QD’s

Relax outdoors with a spectacular view Dubai Creek as QD’s serves a daily iftar buffet featuring a variety of Ramadan dishes with a strong influence from the Middle East and India.

Dubai Creek Resort, sunset to 9pm, Dhs175. Tel: (0)4 602 1614. qds@hyatt.com

QE2

Spend memorable moments this Holy Month on board the iconic Queen Elizabeth 2, and experience a Arabic and international favourites, cooking stations and refreshing Ramadan juices and desserts. Suhoor is served from 10pm to midnight at Dhs145 per person.

Port Rashid, sunset to 9.30pm, Dhs175, half price for children aged six to 12 years. Under-sixes free. Tel: (600) 500 400. reservations@qe2.com

Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek

Iftar at the Creek with a range of international and traditional dishes on offer, plus barbecue, ouzi and Persian stations, and a large dessert buffet.

Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek, from sunset, Dhs245. Tel: (0)4 205 7033. booking.diningdubaicreek@radissonblu.com

Rang Mahal

The fabulous Indian restaurant inside JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai celebrates Ramadan with a special menu where Arabic cuisine meets Indian influence. Highlights include the Indian lamb shank with cardamom, and a chicken masala cooking in an Awadhi style.

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, from sunset, Dhs225. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. jwmmrr@marriott.com

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre

This year, iftar takes place at the hotel’s restaurant Cara, with a lavish buffet, featuring lamb ouzi, roast beef, lamb chops and more. Sunken Garden, the Hotel’s outdoor haven serves shisha and an Arabic a la carte menu for suhoor.

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre, from sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs220, Dhs100 for children aged six to 12 years. Under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 372 2323. ritzcarlton.com

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR

Bedouin-inspired tents, a star-filled sky and the sounds of Arabic music create an authentic desert dining experience at Amaseena. From mandi-cooked lamb, traditional favourites and delicacies flavoured with hand-roasted spices, to tagine cooked in authentic clay cookware, guests will be spoilt for choice with a lavish spread across nine food stations highlighting the best of Middle Eastern cuisine.

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, from sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs249, half price for children aged six to 12 years. Under-fives free. Tel: (0)4 318 6150. amaseenadubai.com

Rove Hotels

During the entire month of Ramadan, Rove guests can enjoy iftar across all eight The Daily restaurants in Dubai for just Dhs149 per person. And, in the spirit of kindness during the Holy Month, every guest who purchases an iftar package will receive a free voucher for a second iftar to ‘Pass It On’ to a family-member, friend, colleague, neighbour, helpful stranger or someone in need. The iftar vouchers can be redeemed at any of The Daily restaurants across the city. A brilliant initiative indeed.

Rove Hotels nationwide, from sunset, Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 561 9999. rovehotels.com

Shabestan

A long-standing favourite in Dubai, come and dine at the famous Shabestan and experience the ultimate Persian iftar. The restaurant has been open for over 40 years, and continues to shine a light on traditional recipes. Set menus start at Dhs285 for one person; Dhs550 for two people and Dhs950 for four.

Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek, from sunset. Tel: (0)4 205 7033. booking.diningdubaicreek@radissonblu.com

Sofitel Dubai The Palm

Iftar by the beach can’t be beat. Join the team at Maui, Sofitel Dubai The Palm for a Ramadan buffet overlooking the ocean, tucking into mezze, lamb ouzi, Arabic mixed grills and so much more. Live music will be supplied by the resident oud player, setting the scene for a true Arabian evening. Running throughout Ramadan, prices are set at Dhs210 for adults and Dhs105 for children aged six to 12, and free for under sixes, all including unlimited juice.

Maui, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 455 5656. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com

Tasca

Experience a family-friendly, Portuguese-style Iftar atop the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai at Tasca this Ramadan. Featuring a curated four-course set menu, which brings together the best of acclaimed chef José Avillez’s signature creations, highlights include lupini beans hummus, black eyed pea salad and tuna, tender lamb and Portuguese favourite, chicken piri-piri.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, 6.30pm to 8pm, Dhs265, Dhs150 for children under 12, under-fours free. Tel: (0)4 777 2231. @tascadubai

The Spice Tree

From butter chicken to Arabic mixed grill The Spice Tree promises iftar featuring the best of Middle East and Indian cuisine, carefully prepared by Executive Chef Sarthak Kochar.

DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M Square Hotel & Residences, from sunset, Dhs159. Tel: (0)4 2175100. dxbmk.social@Hilton.com

The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm

Marking the hotel’s first time to celebrate Ramadan, The St Regis Dubai, The Palm hosts iftar at Cordelia. Diners can break their fast with dates, olives and dried apricots at the table, plus several food sections, including cheese and charcuterie, hot and cold mezze, a soup corner, Indian corner, live cooking station, shawarma station and grill corner.

The St Regis Dubai, The Palm, sunset to 9pm, Dhs235. Tel: (052) 6980526. @stregisdubaithepalm

Time Out Market Dubai

Time Out Market Dubai’s atrium transform into a majlis, providing the perfect ambience to indulge in some of the many iftar specials straight from the kitchens of popular homegrown restaurants, including 21grams Balkan Bakery & Deli, BB Social Dining, Liban by Allo Beirut, Pickl, Reif Japanese Kushiyaki and Masti. Look out for the Market’s exclusive Chef’s Edition dinners taking place at The Editor’s Table every Thursday and Friday, hosted by Emirati kitchen Al Fanar for Dhs500. 21grams Balkan Bakery & Deli will also host iftar at the Editor’s Table on April 12 and 26 for Dhs520.

Souk Al Bahar, from sunset, @timeoutmarketdubai. reservationsdxb@timeoutmarket.com

Vida Creek Harbour

Enjoy a cool breeze at sunset on the stunning terrace as you break fast with at this buffet style iftar with lamb ouzi and the chicken sheesh tawook and other favourite Arabic cuisine. Suhoor is served from 9pm.

The Courtyard, Vida Creek Harbour, sunset to 9pm, Dhs210 (or Dhs150 during the first week). Tel: (0)4 423889. @vidahotels

Vida Downtown

This Ramadan, expect an Iranian barbecue station, a huge mezze selection and more. Guests may choose between sitting pool side or indoors at 3IN1.

Vida Downtown, sunset to 9pm, Dhs195 or Dhs250 with shisha. Tel: (0)4 423889. @vidahotels

Vietnamese Foodies

Available for dine-in at Nakheel Mall, Downtown Dubai and JLT branches, or through delivery, this Viet-Iftar features a healthy four-course menu. Highlights include grilled chicken satay, vegan spring rolls, brisket pho, and Sichuan chicken stir fry.

Various locations, from 11.30am to 10pm, Dhs109. Tel: (050) 958001. @vietnamesefoodies

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Mezzerie hosts a lavish spread of Middle Eastern fare and international delicacies (from Dhs230) as well as cooking stations, featuring hot and cold mezzes, fresh juices, soups, exotically spiced mixed grills, and Arabic sweets, while a traditional Qanun player provides the entertainment. After, head to Peacock Alley for shisha, sweets and Moroccan tea (Dhs195).

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, sunset to 10pm, Dhs230. Tel: (0)4 818 2222. @waldorfdubai

Zheng He’s

Enjoy iftar by the waterways at pretty Chinese restaurant Zheng He’s. Featuring the best of traditional Chinese flavours, the nine-course menu is served to table, complete with tableside theatrics.

Zheng He’s, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs280 (minimum two people). jumeirah.com