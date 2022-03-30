Pool and beach access, unlimited drinks and free lunch. Girls, you’re welcome…

As it begins to feel as though winter is behind us, now is the time to put yourself poolside for some much needed sun.

Dubai ladies’ days come with a variety of added benefits from complimentary access at some of Dubai’s best pools, to unlimited free drinks and even lunch thrown in.

Here are some of the best ladies’ day deals in Dubai…

Andreea’s

Located on the beachfront of the Habtoor Grand hotel in Dubai Marina, the beautiful Andreea’s beach club has a super-sized swimming pool. The brilliant bi-weekly Andreea’s ladies’ day runs every Friday and Sunday. For Dhs135, ladies can enjoy six hours of free flowing frozen beverages and light bites from 12pm to 6pm.

When? Every Friday and Sunday

Andreea’s Beach Club, Habtoor Grand, Dubai Marina, 12pm to 6pm, Friday and Sunday, Dhs135. Tel: (058) 693 5778. @andreeasdubai

Azure Beach

Azure Beach is the hotel pool with an abundance of sun loungers, offering pool and beach-side tanning opportunities. Join this JBR hotspot from 10am on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, where ladies pay Dhs200 at the entrance, which includes five selected drinks vouchers. A DJ will be on hand to set the scene all day.

When? Every Tuesday and Wednesday

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium, JBR, Tuesdays and Wednesday, 10am to 8pm, Dhs200 inclusive of five drinks vouchers and pool and beach access. Tel: (052) 777 9472. azure-beach.com

Barasti Beach

Barasti Beach has its ladies’ day not once, but twice per week. From 9am to 4pm on Mondays, there’s unlimited frozen drinks and lunch for Dhs75, or come before 11am and present a real lemon for a free wristband. On Tuesdays, it’s Dhs100 with unlimited rosé, pink cocktails and a selection of beach bites, or free before 11am if you come in pink swimwear.

When? Every Monday and Tuesday

Barasti Beach, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Mondays and Tuesdays, 9am to 4pm, Dhs75 Mon, Dhs100 Tues. Tel: (04) 399 3333. @barastibeach

Bla Bla

Miami Beats runs every Tuesday between 12pm to 4pm so round up your girls and snag an extra day off work. There’s something for everyone with a special deal for girls and guys. For the ladies it’s Dhs150 for a wristband which will get you four hours of free-flowing house white or red wine, sangria, mocktails or soft drinks, plus one bar snack. Gents can join in the fun by paying Dhs199 to receive four tokens which can be redeemed against a selection of house beers, house spirits, soft drinks and mocktails.

When? Every Tuesday

Bla Bla Beach Club, The Beach opposite JBR, Tuesdays 12pm to 4pm, Dhs150. Tel: (0)58 606 3535. @blablabeachclub

Coco Lounge

When you think of Media City, a chilled pool day might not be the first thing that comes to mind, but its what you’ll find at Media One’s chic pool. Every Sunday at the Miami-inspired Coco Lounge, you can enjoy pool access plus five drinks and 30 per cent off food for Dhs99.

When? Every Sunday

Coco Lounge, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, 12pm to 7pm, Dhs99. Tel:(04) 427 1000. facebook.com/CocoLoungeDXB

Cove Beach

Cove Beach’s Wednesday ladies’ day is arguably one of the city’s most popular girls days. For Dhs149, ladies can enjoy five hours of free-flowing rose, plus pink gin and tonic, from 12pm to 5pm, as well as a lunch platter from the buffet selection. Ladies can also take advantage of a complimentary sun bed, although these are given on a first come, first serve basis, so we’d recommend heading down early so you don’t miss out.

When? Every Wednesday

Cove Beach, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, Bluewaters, 12pm to 5pm, Wednesdays, Dhs149. Tel: (050) 454 6920. covebeach.com

DRIFT Beach Dubai

Located in the swanky One&Only Royal Mirage, Drift Beach Dubai is described as a destination where “luxury beach chic meets casual simplicity”. Every Tuesday, ladies can access for Dhs100 which is inclusive of Drift’s signature cocktail ‘Le Rose’ on arrival.

When? Every Tuesday

Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh. Pool and beach open daily 10.30am to 7pm, restaurant open daily 12.30pm to 7pm, ladies’ day Tuesdays, Dhs100. Tel: (04) 315 2200. driftbeachdubai.com

FIVE Palm Jumeirah

On Thursdays, it’s ladies’ day at FIVE Palm Jumeirah. Secret Parties’ Praia Ladies’ Day runs every Thursday between 12pm to 4pm, offering ladies lunch and unlimited drinks for Dhs150. For guys it’s Dhs300 inclusive of lunch and four selected beers.

When? Every Thursday

FIVE The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Praia Ladies Day 12pm to 4pm, Dhs150 for unlimited drinks, pool access & lunch. @praiadubai

FIVE Jumeirah Village

80’s and 90’s-inspired ladies day Rewind takes place at Five Jumeirah Village every Saturday from 12pm to 4pm. Whilst throwing it back to the DJ’s tunes, ladies can sip on unlimited cocktails with a gourmet food platter for Dhs199. Gents can enjoy the same but with additional spirits and beer for Dhs299.

When? Every Saturday

Rewind, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, 12pm to 4pm, Saturdays, Dhs199 girls, Dhs299 guys. Tel: (0) 55 700 0515. @fivejumeirahvillage

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse

Every Tuesday from 8am to 7pm, ladies can head to Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse to enjoy one dish from a specially prepared menu, plus two house drinks and pool access for Dhs100 per person. Bright orange sun loungers and parasols give it a chic Mediterranean feel and the sun-dappled cabanas give you that extra luxury (and come at a slightly higher cost).

When? Every Tuesday

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Jumeirah Islands, Tuesdays 8am til 7pm. Tel: (0)4 583 3124. @jumeirahislandsclubhouse

La Piscina

The only Monday blues at La Piscina, come from the celestial infinity pool located in Palazzo Versace Hotel. Ladies can enjoy free entry between 1pm and 4pm every Monday and three complimentary drinks. On Thursdays from 12pm to 4pm, ladies can enjoy two dishes and five selected beverages for Dhs145.

When? Mondays and Thursdays

La Piscina, Palazzo Versace, Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai Creek. Tel: (058) 226 6443. palazzoversace.ae

Nikki Beach Dubai

One of the stalwarts on the ladies’ day scene is Nikki Beach Dubai, who serves up a lively atmosphere, live music and some top beats alongside their ladies’ day deal. Priced at Dhs250, ladies can enjoy four complimentary beverages, a two-course lunch and take advantage of a complimentary day bed with pool access.

When? Every Tuesday

Nikki Beach Dubai, Pearl Jumeira, Tuesdays, 11am to 6pm, Dhs250. Tel: (04) 376 6162. facebook.com/nikkibeachdubai

Riva Beach

At Palm Jumeirah’s Riva Beach, ladies can enjoy half price passes, making it Dhs55 for entry, plus one complimentary starter dish. There will be resident DJs spinning relaxing house hits throughout the day, plus it’s open from 10am to maximise tanning time.

When? Every Wednesday

Building 8, The Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah, Wednesdays, 10am to 5pm, Dhs55. Tel: (04) 430 9466. riva-beach.com

White Beach

Daysies Ladies’ Day runs every Tuesday at White Beach from 12pm to 4pm. Ladies will pay Dhs150 for four hours of free-flowing beverages and cocktails. The guys can join too and, for them, it will Dhs150 which is redeemable on food and beverages.

When? Every Tuesday

White Beach, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tuesdays, 12pm to 4pm, from Dhs150. Tel: (04) 426 2000. @whitebeach

Zero Gravity

One of Dubai’s longest-standing ladies’ days is Zero Gravity. You’ll get free entry, a welcome drink on arrival, plus a free yoga class on the sand at 9.30am if you bring your own mat. For guys it’s Dhs150 with Dhs100 back in credit.

When? Every Tuesday and Thursday

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9am. Tel:(04) 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

