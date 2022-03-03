Try something new: 10 brilliant new things to do in Dubai

Fresh dining spots, bars and much more…

A new month brings new possibilities and a host of exciting new things to do in the city. We couldn’t be more delighted to let you know about the latest and greatest new things happening in Dubai right now.

Here are 10 new things to do in Dubai this month:

1. Step into 2071 at Museum of the Future

You can’t have made it to March without hearing about the Museum of the Future. The stunning museum on Sheikh Zayed Road is now open and worth the Dhs145 ticket price. Inside, the five levels will take you on a journey to space, experience the wonders of nature, have your senses revived, get a glimpse of future technology while the little ones will learn how to build their future in the play area. The museum is open daily from 10am to 6pm. Get your tickets here.

2. Check out a new Broadway dance extravaganza at Global Village

For the first time in the Middle East, Burn the Floor will perform live at Global Village. The audience can expect an imaginative and thrilling theatrical dance experience with jaw-dropping choreography, heart-pounding music and breathtaking moves. The production has headlined on Broadway in New York City and in the West End in London, and it’s one you don’t want to miss. Shows will take place daily until March 31 on the main stage. It’s free to attend but tickets to Global Village cost Dhs20 at the gate (Dhs15 if purchased online).

3. Shop at the newly opened Dubai Hills Mall

A new shopping and lifestyle destination has opened its doors in Dubai located in the popular Dubai Hills Estate. The mall is now welcoming visitors, only about 50 per cent is currently open – so there’s plenty more to look forward to. For the moment though, you can shop at Puma, Superdry, H&M, Bershka, Aldo, Dune, Zara, Faces, Sephora, L’Occitane, Jo Malone and more. Read more here.

4. Or…be a little daredevil and try the fastest indoor roller coaster

Yes, you can shop and dine at the newly opened Dubai Hills Mall but… it will also be home to a record-breaking roller coaster – The Storm Coaster. The first of its kind indoor coaster combines a vertical drop (gulp) and an immersive pre-ride experience. The aptly name coaster places guests in the exciting world of storm chasing. Dare to ride it? Ticket prices are Dhs49 per person.

5. Dine at Hurricane’s Bar & Grill – the first restaurant in JBR’s Pavilion at The Beach

Pavilion at The Beach is the new multi-venue culinary destination open at The Beach opposite JBR. Hurricane’s Bar & Grill announced the news of its opening on its social media pages, although the bar license is currently pending. Hurricane’s Grill serves up a range of steaks, ribs and flame-grilled meats.