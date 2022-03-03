Try something new: 10 brilliant new things to do in Dubai
Fresh dining spots, bars and much more…
A new month brings new possibilities and a host of exciting new things to do in the city. We couldn’t be more delighted to let you know about the latest and greatest new things happening in Dubai right now.
Here are 10 new things to do in Dubai this month:
1. Step into 2071 at Museum of the Future
@whatsondubai Take a peek into the world 50 years from now #museumofthefuture #2071 #dubai #dubaitiktok #mustvisit ♬ Inspiring Uplifting Futuristic (Loop) – Promotional 16(866886) – Kobat
You can’t have made it to March without hearing about the Museum of the Future. The stunning museum on Sheikh Zayed Road is now open and worth the Dhs145 ticket price. Inside, the five levels will take you on a journey to space, experience the wonders of nature, have your senses revived, get a glimpse of future technology while the little ones will learn how to build their future in the play area. The museum is open daily from 10am to 6pm. Get your tickets here.
2. Check out a new Broadway dance extravaganza at Global Village
For the first time in the Middle East, Burn the Floor will perform live at Global Village. The audience can expect an imaginative and thrilling theatrical dance experience with jaw-dropping choreography, heart-pounding music and breathtaking moves. The production has headlined on Broadway in New York City and in the West End in London, and it’s one you don’t want to miss. Shows will take place daily until March 31 on the main stage. It’s free to attend but tickets to Global Village cost Dhs20 at the gate (Dhs15 if purchased online).
Global Village, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road E 311, Dubai, globalvillage.ae
3. Shop at the newly opened Dubai Hills Mall
@whatsondubai Shop ‘till you drop… Dubai Hills Mall is now open 🛍💵 #takemymoney #fyp #dubai #dubaishopping #dubaihills #dubaihillsmall #dubaimalls #dubai_dxb_uae ♬ HAPPY SUMMER ADVENTURE – Sergey Wednesday
A new shopping and lifestyle destination has opened its doors in Dubai located in the popular Dubai Hills Estate. The mall is now welcoming visitors, only about 50 per cent is currently open – so there’s plenty more to look forward to. For the moment though, you can shop at Puma, Superdry, H&M, Bershka, Aldo, Dune, Zara, Faces, Sephora, L’Occitane, Jo Malone and more. Read more here.
Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 366 1688. @dubaihillsmall
4. Or…be a little daredevil and try the fastest indoor roller coaster
Yes, you can shop and dine at the newly opened Dubai Hills Mall but… it will also be home to a record-breaking roller coaster – The Storm Coaster. The first of its kind indoor coaster combines a vertical drop (gulp) and an immersive pre-ride experience. The aptly name coaster places guests in the exciting world of storm chasing. Dare to ride it? Ticket prices are Dhs49 per person.
Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai @DubaiHillsMall
5. Dine at Hurricane’s Bar & Grill – the first restaurant in JBR’s Pavilion at The Beach
View this post on Instagram
Pavilion at The Beach is the new multi-venue culinary destination open at The Beach opposite JBR. Hurricane’s Bar & Grill announced the news of its opening on its social media pages, although the bar license is currently pending. Hurricane’s Grill serves up a range of steaks, ribs and flame-grilled meats.
Pavilion at The Beach, The Beach Opposite JBR, Dubai. @thebeachdubai
6. Check out Bazaar Club by Caprice
Bazaar by Caprice at Meydan Grandstand is a hot new venue originally hails from Beirut, brought to us by the team behind White Dubai and Drai’s. The open-air club will be open five nights per week, between Tuesday and Saturday and will open at 8pm and keep you partying all the way until 3am. The menu features a variety of cuisines, from Greek to Lebanese and an array of extensive sushi and maki options rolled to perfection. For music, there is a mix of both Arabic and international music options. Read more here.
Bazaar by Caprice, Meydan Grandstand, Nad Al Sheba, Tuesday to Saturday, 8pm to 3am. Tel: (0)50 998 3873. @bazaardxbclub
7. Visit a open-air sculpture park in DIFC
DIFC has transformed into an open-air art gallery with the launch of a first-of-its-kind exhibition – the DIFC Sculpture Park. There will be 50 sculptures, to help mark UAE’s Year of the 50th, and might we add, they are pretty Instagrammable. Works are by well-renowned international artists from different backgrounds and nationalities all coming together in harmony to communicate through art.
DIFC Gate Building, DIFC, Dubai, from March 3 to June 20, free, difc.ae
8. Smash it at the world’s largest Padbol academy
PadPro located in Al Quoz Four is home to one of the newest and fastest-growing sports in the world – Padbol. It is a combination of football, padel tennis, and volleyball. It is the largest Padbol academy in the world with seven courts available. Round up your most coordinated friends and have a go.
EmiratesPadPro Sports Academy, Warehouse 12, Al Quoz, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 385 1255. emiratespadpro.com
9. Check out Miami Vibes Food Festival at Dubai’s Safa Park
After eagerly waiting for the details, we finally have knowledge that Miami Vibes is heading to Safa Park in Dubai from March 5 to 20. That’s 15 days foodies can enjoy a number of delicious treats served up from food trucks while enjoying tropical carnival vibes. We are keeping our eagle eyes open on any announcements regarding a line-up and you will be the first to know. For now, mark those calendars.
Safa Park, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, from March 5 to 20. @miamivibes
10. Visit the brand new food hall in Motor City
Over the last few years, food halls have been springing up across Dubai, bringing together the great and the good of the UAE’s culinary scene. The latest to open its doors to hungry foodies is located in Motor City with 12 homegrown concepts, including High Joint and 1762, plus a range of other foodie institutions. You can find the entire list here.
Neighbourhood Food Hall, Retail G06, Motor City, Green Community Motor City, Dubai, Tel: (0)55 856 9696, @neighbourhoodfoodhalls