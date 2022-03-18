No matter how big or small your budget is, there’s an option for you…

If you go camping in the desert, chances are you’ll find yourself packing up the car with tents, blankets, a barbecue, firewood, three times more food than you need, and returning home with half a tonne of sand. Luckily, you can enjoy the fun of a camping trip without the hassle.

Here are 15 places to go glamping in the UAE

Dubai

Glamper by bnbme

Want to glamp with a bit of mystery added on? Opt for Glamper by bnbme holiday homes. How does it work? Well, it’s simple. Guests have to pick a location and accommodation of their choice and pack their bags and Glamper by bnbme will handle the rest. Your options include mountain, beach, desert, wadi or mangroves. Your glamping site will come with a portable bathroom, kitchen and more to make their experience comfortable. For an additional charge, take on the dunes in a buggy, bake a pizza, enjoy a movie with popcorn, stargaze and more. Book here.

Glamper by bnbme. Prices start from Dhs800 per night. Tel: (800) 26263. glamperbybnbme.com

Hatta Dome Park

Hatta Dome Park launched in 2021 and is an exciting glamping experience to try. It is situated next to Hatta Wadi Hub, one of the UAE’s most popular eco-friendly adventure destinations. The glamping experience entails 15 dome-shaped, permanent luxury tents designed with panoramic windows offering majestic views of the Hatta mountain range. The tents come with a full range of amenities including a mini-fridge, television, private BBQ and fire pit within a large terrace space and more. Activities to keep you busy include trampoline jumping, ziplining, wall climbing, paragliding etc. Go with friends or family and if you have a baby with you, you can request for a cot in advance. Book here.

Hatta Dome Park, Hatta Wadi Hub, located off the Dubai-Hatta road, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 852 2200. visithatta.com @visit.hatta

Sonara Camp

Sonara won the award for Best Indie Restaurant at What’s On Award 2021 and their luxury desert escape is just as amazing. It is one of UAE’s most luxe desert experiences and includes dinner under the stars, desert activities such as camel rides, archery, sandboarding and a falcon show, stargazing experiences and a moonlight cinema for the kids. There are two tent styles available: Lotus and Nomad which you can retreat to for good night sleep. You’ll get breakfast the next day.

Sonara Camp, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, Dubai. Prics start from Dhs2,400. Tel: (0)50 336 0397. nara.ae/sonara

Starlight Camp

Spend the night in a bubble tent with a front-row view of the milky way. This camping experience takes place in a luxurious and roomy 30 square metre bubble tent good for two adults complete with a queen-size bed, comfy duvet and other amenities. It’s got a semi see-through crystal roof too so you’ll feel like you’re sleeping directly under the stars. The camp also accomodates little ones (where you can get an attached kid’s room) and pets, too. Book here.

Starlight Camping, Dubai Desert, from Dhs2,400 per night. Tel: (050) 345 5358, starlight-camp.com facebook.com/Starlightcampuae

Abu Dhabi

Bab Al Nojoum – Hudayriyat Island

Wake up to the sound of waves, in iconic glamping tents under swaying trees at Bab Al Nojoum. There’s plenty you can get up to including water sports activities, yoga, chill in the hammocks with a book and much more. Book here.

Bab Al Nojoum, Hudayriyat Leisure & Entertainment District. Tel: (02) 691 0222, babalnojoum.com

Bab Al Nojoum – Al Mugheirah

Abu Dhabi has a new camping experience snug in the remote neigbourhood of Al Mugheirah, Al Mirfa. It is run by Bab Al Nojoum who run the operations on Hudayriyat Island (above). Here you can try. variety of activities such as tree planting, kite flying at dusk, fishing, horse riding, falconry, take craft classes, snorkel, explore the mangrove, try hiking, biking, yoga, swimming, watersports, futsal, boardgames, and more. There are even expert guided tours. There are one bedroom and two bedroom cabins plus RV campers..

Al Mugheirah, Al Mirfa, Abu Dhabi, prices start from Dhs683 per night. babalnojoum.com

Pura Eco Resort

For a real slice of nature, you need to put Jubail Mangrove Park on your must-visit list. It’s a huge boardwalk through natural mangroves with kayaking, wildlife spotting and more. You can even ‘glamp’ on the island in one of a series of shorefront eco domes. You’ll find a spa, waterside dining and a roving green expanse for long walks, kayak trips or dawn-lit yoga sessions. Your spacious domes come with sourced pieces and locally crafted artwork, a lush bed and more, Outside, you’ll find cabanas and a fire pit. If you want the real deal, opt for the native tents instead.

Jubail Mangrove Park, Al Jubail Island (next to Saadiyat Island), Abu Dhabi, Mangrove park, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)50 383 7878. staypura.com

Jebel Hafit Desert Park

Jabel Hafit draws scores of people over the weekend for its picturesque views of the Al Hajar Mountains. If you want to camp here, you have three options: Basic camping for which you need to bring your own equipment, a fully serviced camping experience that includes breakfast where you will stay in a Bedouin tent, and furnished five-star bubble glamping tents complete with air-conditioning.

Sharjah

Mysk Moon Retreat

The family-friendly Moon Retreat is home to 10 single-bed domes, two units of one-bedroom tents and four family tents. They all come with views of the Al Faya Mountains and the desert, a terrace where you can barbecue and most of them have temperature-controlled pools. At the venue, you won’t spot any cafes or restaurants. However, when you book your glamping experience, you will be asked to book your meals with options available for non-vegetarians, vegetarians and seafood fans.

Moon Retreat, Mleiha, Sharjah. Tel: (0)6 801 2020, myskhotels.com

Mysk Kingfisher Retreat

Located on the remote east coast of Sharjah, this eco retreat feels worlds away from the bustle of Dubai. You will arrive via a private boat to the private island that comes with a modern tent and its own private pool with amazing views of either the Indian Ocean or the mountains. Be parepared to spot birds, gazelles, turtles, crabs and more during your retreat. Pick from either a one-bedroom tent, two-bedroom tent or five-bedroom tent depending on the size of your crew. The barefoot-luxe resort is also home to a restaurant and a spa. Book here.

Mysk Kingfisher Retreat, Khor Kalba, Sharjah. Tel: (0)4 437 6460. myskhotels.com

Mysk Al Badayer Retreat

This retreat offers up a choice of rooms and tents and is a perfect staycation spot if what you’re looking for is adventure, serenity and a dose of Emirati culture. The eco-minded desert resort offers up rooms but there are tents (available in one or two bedrooms) if you want a glamping experience. The resort also offers customised desert experiences such as dune bashing, quad biking, horse riding, and desert safaris. Book here.

Al Badayer Oasis, Sharjah. Tel: (06) 556 0777. myskhotels.com

Ras Al Khaimah

Longbeach Campground

Putting the glam into glamping, the Bin Majid Beach Hotel has a series of luxury camping facilities ranging from beach tents to big safari tents, panoramic dome tents overlooking the sea and even a luxury sunset terrace suite. The resort is well equipped and the camping area is located directly next to a cool infinity pool that overlooks the beach with a pool bar where you can tuck into snacks and drinks throughout the day. There are plenty of activities from water sports to beach volleyball, archery and for the little ones, there’s junior chef, karate lessons, face painting and more.

Longbeach Campground, King Faisal Street, Al Nadiyah, Ras Al Khaimah, prices start from Dhs650. Tel: (600) 566 600. bmhotelsresorts.com

RAK Glamping

The site is run by husband and wife duo Neil and Amanda, who also own Homely Petz one of the first pet-sitting companies to open in the UAE back in 2006. A number of options are available here including spots to set up camp (Dhs200). However, if you want something set up for you, pick the traditional Bedouin tents which is essentially a carpeted room with a fridge, washroom and more. Since this is run by animal lovers, the hotel does welcome pets. Book here.

RAK Glamping, Al Dahaisa Stables, Ras Al Khaimah. Tel: (0)50 871 7072. rakglamping.com

Banan Beach

One of Dubai’s most popular glamping spots, Banan Beach has relocated to Ras Al Khaimah. The new location is set on a beautiful beach and features infinity pools, bars and restaurants, plus a self-cooking barbecue area. Camping prices start from Dhs650 for the small tent that sleeps two.

Banan Beach, Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, from Dhs650 per night. Tel: (0)7 235 3566. bananbeach.com @bananbeach Other fun options…

Caravana Alzorah in Ajman We all love a good staycation, but if you’re on the lookout for something different and unique, check out Caravana Alzorah where you and your mates will get to spend the night in a fully equipped caravan right on the beach. Located in Ajman, the caravans are fitted with air conditioning, bathrooms, and depending on your booking, come with bunk beds, sofa beds, or double beds. The best bit? Each caravan comes with its own private beach area, your very own front yard and a barbecue area. There’s also fishing and cycling available within close proximity to the camping site, so come prepared. Culture vultures, the Ajman Museum is also close by. Caravana Alzorah, Ajman, prices start from Dhs900 per night, Tel: (06) 749 0441 instagram.com/caravana.ae Bear Grylls Explorers Camp Launched in May 2021, this pet-friendly ‘camp’ in Ras Al Khaimah will see you sleeping in containers. Bear Grylls Explorer Camp’s lodging experience includes an open campfire area where you can socialise in the evening, toast marshmallows, private bathrooms with a shower and more. Book here. Bear Grylls Explorer Camp, Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah. Tel: (0)56 501 5831. @beargryllscamp

Images: social/supplied