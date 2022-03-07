Three comedians are jetting to Dubai courtesy of The Laughter Factory this month. Laugh your heart out to the witty lines from funnyman Brian Kiley, top international stand-up comedian Christian Schulte-Loh from Germany and Karen Bayley, the hilarious comedian who is returning due to popular demand. Shows take place at various locations in Dubai, so if you want to book your seats, head here . Prices start from Dhs160.

If you want an evening packed with laughs, head to Courtyard Playhouse every Tuesday at 8pm for an improvised musical. The songs, lyrics and dance numbers are spontaneously created by the cast and fashioned into a full-length musical extravaganza – all based on audience suggestions. Like all of the other improv nights at Courtyard Playhouse, there is no ticket cost.

If you haven’t heard Firdaus Orchestra– the all-women ensemble formed by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman yet, this is your last chance. Rahman’s orchestra comprises 50 musicians from across the Arab world hailing from Oman, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and the UAE. Expect to be amazed as they perform popular classical hits under the night sky at the world’s greatest show. It’s free to attend but arrive early to get a good spot.

The Canadian comedian was the first performer to break in the stage at Coca-Cola Arena and he’s coming back in March. Over the past year, Russell has been building his new show in clubs across the US, and you can expect all-new material at this show in Dubai. Expect him to rattle on about getting old, the current state of the world and much more. Tickets for Russell Peters Act Your Age World Tour start from Dhs195 and can be purchased here.

If your attention span is short but your love of theatre is long-standing, this is the festival for you. Billed as the ‘biggest little theatre festival in the world,’ Short+Sweet – now in its 10th year – is bringing a number of mini-plays to those hungry for easily digestible culture. The audience will get to see a number of plays per day, each just 10 minutes long. Top plays picked by the audience and judges will go into the finals and the winning plays will perform at the Red Carpet Gala Finals in the final week. Tickets cost Dhs100 per day and are available here .

When: March 18, 1.30pm

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Celebrate Paddy’s Day at Coca-Cola Arena with Ronan Keating. The Irish singer-songwriter, who was part of Boyzone has performed with Elton John at Madison Square Gardens, sung for the Pope, hosted diverse shows from Miss World to the Eurovison Song Contest to the MTV Europe Awards. His single ‘When You Say Nothing at All’ was featured in the film Notting Hill and reached number one in several countries. Ticket prices start from Dhs145 and can be purchased here.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Al Wasl, Dubai. Tel: (800) 223388. coca-cola-arena.com

National Theatre Live: Frankenstein

When: March 18 and 19

Where: Courtyard Playhouse

Based on the novel by Mary Shelley, this thrilling, sold-out production became an international sensation, experienced by more than 800,000 people in cinemas around the world. This production of Frankenstein sees Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller alternating between the roles of Victor Frankenstein and his creation. Childlike in his innocence but grotesque in form, Frankenstein’s bewildered creature is cast out into a hostile universe by his horror-struck maker. Meeting with cruelty wherever he goes, the increasingly desperate and vengeful ‘creature’ is determined to track down his creator to strike a terrifying deal.

Courtyard Playhouse, Al Quoz, Dubai. 8pm, single entry Dhs100, annual membership Dhs700. Tel: (0)50 986 1760. courtyardplayhouse.com

Havasi Concert show

When: March 20

Where: Dubai Opera

Acclaimed pianist virtuoso Havasi is coming to Dubai Opera with his latest show. Havasi has had sold-out shows across the world including the iconic Carnegie Hall in New York, the Wembley Arena in London, the Sydney Opera House and much more. The classically trained pianist has become a true phenomenon with his unique and original musical style blending the depth and discipline of classical tradition with the dazzling diversity of world music.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, March 20, 8pm. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Maluma

When: March 24

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Latin singer, Maluma, is returning to Dubai to perform at Coca-Cola Arena this March. The Colombian hit-maker will perform a string of his biggest hits including Mama Tetama, Sobrio, and Hawái. Fans can expect a ‘futuristic and visually charged show with lasers, audio-visual effects and pyrotechnics presented in a way never before seen in a show by a Latin music artist’. Purchase tickets via Coca-Cola Arena and Platinumlist.net.

Maluma at Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk Dubai, March 24, 9pm, from Dhs225. coca-cola-arena.com

Celebrating the amazing music of Motown

When: March 27 and 28

Where: Dubai Opera

Hop on board the QE2 and take a trip back to the 60s Detroit, Michigan with the Tops & Temps and sing along to the timeless songs from the Motown era. The harmonies from the singers are authentic and you can expect timeless classics from artists such as Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, Jackson 5, The Temptations, Martha and the Vandellas, The Marvelettes and more. Ticket prices start from Dhs135.

​Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

Gipsy Kings by André Reyes

When: March 31

Where: Dubai Opera

The King of Catalan rumba returns to Dubai Opera on March 31. The last three performances in 2019, 2020 and 2021 were sell-outs and with good reason. The Gipsy Kings have introduced millions to a unique blend of traditional flamenco styles blended seamlessly with Western tunes and Latin rhythms. Some of their more popular singles include Bamboléo, Volare, Djobi Djoba’ and more. This performance will definitely have you dancing in your seats. Ticket prices start from Dhs295 with a house beverage. Book here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, March 31, 8pm. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Whitney – The Ultimate Tribute To A Legend

When: March 31, April 1

Where: Theatre by QE2

This show celebrates the life and work of American singer Whitney Houston. She is known for her stunning soprano voice and stage presence selling over 200 million albums worldwide before her death in 2012. She was hailed as the most awarded artist of all time by Guinness World Records collecting more than 600 awards throughout her career. Maria Lynette will reflect Houston’s incredible life and talent on stage belting out hits such as I Wanna Dance With Somebody, I’m Every Woman, I Will Always Love You, Saving All My Love and much more. Early bird tickets start from Dhs135. Book here.

​Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai. Tel: (0)58 838 3107. theatrebyqe2.com

