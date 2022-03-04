These are our favourite things… right now.

Cheeky post-work sundowners… at Bar du Port

In a very short space of time, Dubai Harbour’s Bar du Port has become Dubai’s winter staple. It’s unsurprising really, as it’s got everything you need: a lovely outdoor terrace lit just well enough that you don’t bump into the furniture, top tunes from the DJ (or live band, depending on the night), perfect views across the harbour and Dubai Marina, a lovely hand-painted cocktail menu, and enough bar bites to keep you going. It’s also right by What’s On HQ, giving it extra brownie points from me. – Head of Content, Laura Coughlin

@barduportdubai

Pet-friendly vacays… at Banan Beach

I’m pretty sure the What’s On team is sick of me waxing lyrical about my last weekend jaunt to Ras Al Khaimah… but it really was brilliant. Much love has gone into building Banan Beach, which feels like a sleepy Greek village. The burgers and pizzas are divine and seem to taste even better from a cabana overlooking the sea. You can bring your dog along, which is an added bonus, and there are three accommodation options to choose from. For a group trip, the chalets offer something very special indeed. Be prepared to make your own breakfast, though. – Head of Content, Laura Coughlin

bananbeach.com

Arranging long, lazy lunches at… Sea Fu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sea Fu (@seafudubai)

There’s something about stepping into the Four Seasons Resort on Jumeirah beachfront that’s undeniably relaxing. The lush, landscaped gardens that lead from the main resort to Sea Fu offer an instant on-holiday feel. An afternoon spent at this chic seaside spot is one of my favourite weekend past times, ordering plates of their Wagyu beef tataki and fresh sashimi and nigiri prettily served over dry ice. Not sure what to order? Ask restaurant manager Jeremy for his top picks and you’ll be in safe hands.– Alice Holtham, Group Digital Editor

@seafudubai

Sipping sundowners at… Bla Bla

I wasn’t living in Dubai when Bla Bla burst on Dubai’s drinking scene last year, but after a couple of recent visits, I can totally understand the hype. The laidback beach club is the perfect spot for tan-topping by day, and if you’re not sure where to go for top tunes and a brilliant vibe after hours, Bla Bla is a fail safe option. But my favourite time to visit is at sunset, to sip glasses of bubbly and enjoy one of the best views of Ain Dubai as day turns to night at the rooftop. And if I don’t feel like taking the stairs? There’s always the slide to make an exit. – Alice Holtham, Group Digital Editor

@blabladubai

Treating my tastebuds at… Moonrise

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M͏O͏O͏N͏R͏I͏S͏E͏ (@moonrise.xyz)

Dubai restaurants talk a lot about ‘culinary journeys’ but that is the only way to describe the eight-course omakase meal at Moonrise. The unlicensed hidden gem is well-worth the trip, thanks to its ever-changing seasonal menu of the finest ingredients, prepared before your eyes in a way it’s unlikely you’ll have ever tried before. We won’t ruin the surprise, but you can expect to be blown away by the flavours you’ll experience at this friendly rooftop restaurant. Bookings are made in advance online, and each seat is priced at Dhs475 including mocktails. – Elise Kerr, Deputy Editor

moon-rise.xyz

Upgrading my off-duty wardrobe with… Puma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PUMA Middle East (@pumame)

I’ve reached that point of my life when my dream weekend is staying at home in my comfies while my boyfriend cooks me dinner. Puma Middle East’s lifestyle section is my go-to for comfortable off-duty clothing, that still looks chic enough in case I need to pop out for more ingredients. My new go-to are the cute, cropped tees in fun pastel shades and tie-dye prints. – Elise Kerr, Deputy Editor

@pumame

Gobbling off-menu items at Paradiso

When it comes to the capital’s dining scene Yas Bay has turned out to be quite the cauldron of culinary awesomeness. And one of its most precious highlights is Paradiso, a French restaurant under the combined creative direction of Michelin-recognised chefs, Nicole Rubi (the woman behind Nice’s La Petite Maison) and Chef Pierre Gagnaire (Fouquet’s). The quality, presentation and flavour-art really are all you’d expect, but for a real treat, tap your nose and ask your server for a little something off menu, the sole meuniere is up there with the best in the UAE. –Miles Buckeridge, Online Reporter

Chewing buckets of popcorn at… The Batman

The Batman, and its attached cast and crew were first announced, I was excited, and more than a little nervous. On paper – it had the potential to be something very special, taking the caped crusader in a direction we hadn’t seen before on screen. But as always in cinema, great departures from convention mean great potential for bat films to trip over their bat laces. The movie launched this week and I was lucky enough to be invited down to a preview. It is an outstanding body of work, hopefully setting up an entirely new saga of Bat antics. If you want a bit more background on it, you can check out When, and its attached cast and crew were first announced, I was excited, and more than a little nervous. On paper – it had the potential to be something very special, taking the caped crusader in a direction we hadn’t seen before on screen. But as always in cinema, great departures from convention mean great potential for bat films to trip over their bat laces. The movie launched this week and I was lucky enough to be invited down to a preview. It is an outstanding body of work, hopefully setting up an entirely new saga of Bat antics. If you want a bit more background on it, you can check out our full spoiler-free review , but I fully recommend, whether you’re a bat fan or not, you get down and see it. –Miles Buckeridge, Online Reporter

voxcinemas.com

Reading the books showcased at… Emirates Festival of Literature

It’s been a busy year at the What’s On HQ, so busy in fact that I find myself catching up on emails and sorting my to-do list while commuting instead of reading. However, since March is the Month of Reading, I will be prioritizing the habit and setting aside my phone to get at least 90 minutes of reading time in per day. Currently on my reading list is Furiously Happy by Jenny Lawson – a book that caught my attention at the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature this year. – Aarti Saundalkar, Junior Online Reporter

@elfdubai, @emirateslitfest

Upping my art knowledge at… Theatre of Digital Art (TODA)

TODA is probably one of my favourite places in Dubai. There is a new experience to check out which adds in lectures by art historians to the immersive art show, so you will leave with more knowledge about the masterpieces you’ve just seen. This Saturday, audience will get a two-hour crash course on Impressionism led by Natalya Andakulova, an art historian and founder of Andakulova Gallery. –Aarti Saundalkar, Junior Online Reporter

@todadubai