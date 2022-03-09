This has gouda brie one of our favourite things to do in the capital…

Happy hours, ladies’ nights and gents nights’ are great and all, but sometimes we feel like a slightly more classy affair – one that involves us eating our bodyweight in cheese. Ok, perhaps classy is the wrong word.

We also love a good dining deal, and thankfully, there are plenty of amazing wine and cheese night deals to try in Abu Dhabi. Here are five of our favourites.

Art Lounge, Louvre Abu Dhabi

Art Lounge is one of Saadiyat Island’s sleekest open-air spots, nestled in the iconic rooftop of the Louvre. To ease into the weekend, C’est Cheese is an un-bree-levable deal that aims to acquaint fromage fans with French gastronomy and grape, with a selection of aged French cheeses paired with glasses of wine. It starts from Dhs150, and runs on Thursday and Friday from 6pm to 10pm.

Art Lounge, Louvre Abu Dhabi, entry will be via Gate 2 of the museum (follow the signs to Fouquet’s), 6pm to 10pm, Thursday and Friday. Tel: (0)50 699 6375, louvreabudhabi.ae

La Cava, Rosewood Abu Dhabi

La Cava’s 7 ATE 9 promotion is an essential excursion for the capital’s cheese and grape fans. It’s a wine buffet, offering 15 varieties of vino, served to your table with a selection of cheese and delicatessen cold cuts. You can book a table for the promotion on any night between Tuesday and Sunday, with two-hour slots that can be booked anytime from 6pm to 1am. The price is Dhs209 per person, for two hours of unlimited sophisticated snacking, or you can upgrade to the premium wine package and it’s Dhs309. And if by 9pm you camembert to call it a night, you can extend the epicurean adventure for jus Dhs99 extra per additional hour.

La Cava, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Tues to Sun, 6pm to 1am. Tel: (02) 813 5550, rosewoodhotels.com

Lexx, Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi

Fans of fromage can sneak their way into the private wine cellar of Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi’s stunning Lexx Bar every evening to discover an array of cellar wines, fine cheese and charcuterie. Available daily from 5pm to 2am, tuck into tasty cheese and charcuterie from around the globe, and pair it with glasses of wine, with packages starting from Dhs125. Having too gouda time to go home? Additional bottles of cellar wine are priced from Dhs85.

Lexx, Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi, West Corniche, 5pm to 2am daily, from Dhs125. Tel: (0)2 510 1234, hyattrestaurants.com

Sacci, Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa

You most likely know Sacci Abu Dhabi in Westin Abu Dhabi for serving up one of the most delicious and authentic pizzas in the capital. But for a variation of the delicious cheesy goodness, why not try their ‘fun’do cheese and wine night? Taking place every Wednesday from 7pm to 11pm, it starts with an antipasti based cheese fondue complimented with traditional Italian nibbles, then there’s unlimited pizza or pasta prepared by Chef Giovanni and your choice of red or white grape. You can indulge for three hours for a cost of Dhs159 per person. Pair this with the traditional Italian background music and the aromas coming from the kitchen and you’ll find yourself teleported to the dim-lit cobbled streets of Italy.

Sacci Abu Dhabi, Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, 7pm to 11pm, Wednesdays. Tel: (0)2 616 9999. sacciabudhabi.com

Warehouse, Wine & Tapas, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre

The Warehouse Wine & Tapas bar is a sophisticated soiree spot, located in the ADNEC end of town. They have a few promotions running throughout the week, but one of The Warehouse’s most exciting deals is ‘Cheese and Wine not?” Two hours of free-flowing grape, cheese and cold cuts, all for just Dhs160 per person. It’s available every night of the week, at any time between 5pm and 1am.

Warehouse Wine & Tapas, Pearl Rotana Capital Centre – Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, daily 5pm to 1am. Tel: (02) 307 5552, rotanatimes.com