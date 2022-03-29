From city sundowner spots to speakeasy’s and Parisienne-inspired gems…

Looking for a new watering hole to mix up your drinking circuit? With a new year comes a slew of new bars in Dubai to try. Whether it’s a leafy spot at Dubai Harbour, or a sleek rooftop with incredible views, these are the best new bars in Dubai you need to try.

88 Terrace

Opening on April 1 is 88 Terrace, a cool new rooftop created by the team behind Bluewaters’ family-friendly dining and entertainment venue, Tr88house. The huge 35,000 sq. ft restaurant, bar, and shisha lounge concept offers stunning views of Ain Dubai, JBR and the Arabian Gulf from its open air terrace. 88 Terrace boasts a futuristic meets industrial style design, with heavy metal detailing and huge hand-painted murals. Open daily from sunset til late, the nightlife venue promises to bring ‘eclectic energy and show-stopping entertainment to the city’.

88 Terrace, Bluewaters, opens Friday April 1. @88terrace

Suave

Basko opened its doors as a a 1960s-inspired Mediterranean restaurant at the end of December, but did you know it’s also home to a stylish speakeasy bar upstairs? Called Suave, the hidden first floor bar is reached via a mirrored, chandelier-adorned spiral staircase, where ruby red tassels fall from the ceiling to create a rose like artwork above your head. Transporting you back in time to a world of glitz and glamour, a library of over 200 vintage records adorn the walls, with eclectic DJ sets of jazz, disco, old school funk entertaining guests until the early hours.

Basko, The Opus, Business Bay, Thursday to Saturday 10.30pm to late. Tel: (0)58 551 9143, baskorestaurant.com

Bar Du Port

Bar Du Port is the hotspot that’s got the whole city talking: a pretty new bar with bohemian décor, it’s inspired by the Ligurian Riviera, Côte d’Azur and scenic Greek isles. With outdoor tables overlooking the harbour, yachts and Dubai Marina, guests can enjoy the ambient vibes throughout the cooler months, sipping on cocktails including ‘Go Fish’, ‘Côte d’Azur’, ‘Sailor’s Tears’ and ‘Collector’s Item’; as well as an array of premium wines, champagne, and spirits. On the menu, expect a fusion of French Mediterranean fare, with dishes like escargot, langoustine linguine, wood-grilled octopus and slow-cooked 250-day grain-fed Angus short ribs.

Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour, Dubai Marina, Mon to Fri 5pm to 3pm, Sat & Sun 1pm to 3am. Tel: (0)50 969 9820. @barduportdubai

Caña by Tamoka

Tamoka is nestled right on the beachfront at JBR, meaning visitors are treated to incredible sea views and the Ain Dubai. Beyond the lively Latin American restaurant is seating right out on the beach, with a winding path leading to Caña by Tamoka, the venue’s very own circular beach bar, which has its own DJ booth and is the perfect spot for sundowners. Tamoka even creates its own flavour-infused rum, and guests are invited to explore them, and can create their own signature rum punch or their own daiquiri concoction at Caña by Tamoka’s Daq Shack.

Caña by Tamoka, Al Mamsha Street, on the beach of The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, open daily from 12noon to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 318 6099 @tamokadubai

Monkey Bar

Monkey Bar is one of those ‘in’ spots in Dubai with a trifecta of cool setting, amazing drinks and photo-friendly decor. You’ll find it perched on the rooftop of 25Hours One Central, adorned in untamed fauna with stunning views of the sunset and the Museum of the Future. The photo-ops continue with the sleek booths on split levels set within ornate gold cages, and low lying seating lining the lush green edges. On the extensive drinks menu has a plentiful array of tiki-themed cocktails, as well as some classic mixes borrowed from some of the world’s best cocktail bars. Try the champagne piña colada (Dhs85) – you won’t be disappointed.

Monkey Bar, 25Hours One Central, Trade Center Street, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 210 2525. monkeybardubai.com

Garden of Dreams

Dream is the name of the lavish new late-night dinner and a show concept, found at the base of Address Beach Resort in JBR. While the inside space is a restaurant rather than a bar, outside, there’s a huge alfresco terrace named Garden of Dreams. The expansive terrace features plenty of sofa seating, while a central DJ booth builds the atmosphere of the space against a backdrop of Ain Dubai and the JBR skyline. Come the weekend it opens for an afternoon brunch, offering Mediterranean bites, shisha, and prime views of Ain Dubai.

Garden of Dreams opens from 5pm, Address Beach Resort, JBR. Tel: (0)4 220 0224. @dreamgardendubai

Gilt

Gilt is a brand new cocktail bar perched on the 27th floor of the Burj Al Arab. Replacing the previously appropriately named Gold on 27, Gilt is more toned down than its predecessor, while still dazzling with its ornate interiors. A grand gold bar takes centre stage, colourful bottles and verdant foliage lining the back, fronted by eight bar stools and beyond that, low-lying bar tables in dark sapphire velvet dot the remaining space. Each comes with a feeling of intimacy and seclusion thanks to twinkling curtains of dazzling fairy lights that stretch from the floor to the ceiling. Everything about it oozes date-night appeal. Guests around us are mostly here for the cocktails, each a careful curation masterminded by acclaimed bartender Thibault Mequignon, sipping from various-sized coupes while listening to the lively DJ beats. Our own choice, an Oseille (Dhs90) is a brilliantly fresh and surprisingly sour infusion of vodka with sorrel, lime, green cardamom and a (thankfully) subtle dash of absinthe. Read the full review here.

Gilt, Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah, daily 6pm to 3am, reservations essential. Tel: (0)4 432 3232. jumeirah.com/gilt

Hudson Tavern

A sole black telephone in a box-like room is the indicator you’ve made it to Hudson Tavern, a speakeasy-style bar that’s bringing New York cool to Business Bay’s Hyde Hotel. This dimly lit, two-sided drinking den oozes date-night appeal: one more laid-back with leather booths built into cosy corners, the other sees a grand bar take centre stage, backed by a trio of alcoves packed with rainbow-coloured bottles and fancy glassware. The drinks menu is an impressive read, divided between ‘wind up’ (alcoholic) and ‘wind down’ (non-alcoholic) with a collection of bottled and draft brews too. Going far beyond the traditional bar bites menu, there’s sharing plates like a beef tartare, tuna tacos and a signature Hudson lobster roll.

Hyde Hotel, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, daily 4pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 871 1111, @hudsontaverndubai

Bar Buci

Bar Buci, a Parisian-style jazz bar that just opened at the magnificent Jumeirah Al Qasr hotel. This chic new spot boasts beautiful interiors and an expansive terrace. There’s a stunning marble wall feature that matches the bar, juxtaposed with distressed mirrors and striking light fixtures. Handsome mahogany-hued leather chairs at the bar juxtapose with delicate materials and hues on the sofas and chairs. The terrace has a relaxed Mediterranean vibe and overlooks the serene waterways and lush greenery that link the Souk Madinat Jumeirah, in the background you’ll also see the iconic, sail-shaped Burj Al Arab lit up in dreamy colours against the sky.

Bar Buci, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Dubai, open 5pm to 2am daily. @barbucidubai