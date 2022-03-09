8 of the best spa deals in Dubai right now
Go ahead and pamper a loved one (or yourself)…
Let’s face it, we could all use a bit of extra pampering right now, so if you could do with some R&R, we’ve selected some of the best spa deals doing the rounds in Dubai right now.
Nikki Spa
On weekdays throughout March, experience a day of wellness at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai, starting with a 60-minute body massage or facial, followed by a healthy two-course lunch at Café Nikki. For additional Dhs300, guests can enjoy pool and beach access, which includes a sun lounger, towel and water.
Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira, Monday to Friday throughout March, Dhs575 with spa and lunch, Dhs875 with spa, lunch and pool. Tel: (0)4 376 6150. dubai.nikkibeach.com/spa-leisure
SensAsia
Throughout March, on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, head to SensAsia Spa for the Love Our Ladies promotion. Enjoy the extensive menu of massages, facials and body treatments priced at Dhs350 per hour for a minimum of two hours. Cherry-pic the treatments that best suit your needs and relax as the team take over.
SensAsia Spas, Emirates Golf Club or Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates or The Village, Jumeirah 1. sensasiaspas.com
Guerlain Spa One&Only The Palm
This sublime spa at One&Only The Palm has a ladies morning every Sunday to Wednesday from 10am to 1pm. Book any treatment during these times and receive 15 per cent off the full price.
Guerlain Spa at One&Only The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sun to Wed, 10am to 1pm, 15 per cent off. oneandonlyresorts.com
The Westin Mina Seyahi
Enjoy ‘buttered up’ the package at The Westin Mina Seyahi comes with a one-hour massage, lunch at Fish or Bussola, and full day pool and beach access all rolled into one. Upon booking the experience, you’ll also receive 25 per cent off food and drinks at the pool bar.
The Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Monday to Friday Dhs520, Saturday & Sunday Dhs585. Tel: (0)4 511 7901. @westindubai
Away Spa, W Dubai – The Palm
Away Spa, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeriah, Sunday to Friday, 10am to 10pm, Dhs599. Tel: (04) 245 5555. marriott.com
Mandara Spa
Why not level up your spa session this March? At The H Dubai, you can book a 90-minute treatment including a choice of Balinese or muscle ease massage for 50 minutes, plus a choice of Elemis facial or lime & ginger salt glow scrub for 30 minutes as well as a 10-minute basic massage class for Dhs499.
Mandara Spa, The H, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, valid throughout March. Tel: (04) 501 8888. hhoteldubai.com
Sofitel Dubai The Palm
Stuck between two treatments and just can’t decide? At Sofitel Spa you can combine two 30-minute treatments for the same price as a one-hour treatment. You can also make a day of it by booking one, or two treatments (total 60-minutes) and pool access for Dhs450.
Sofitel Dubai The Palm, available daily from 10am to 6pm, Dhs450. Tel: (04) 455 6677. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com
Swissôtel Al Ghurair
Pamper your loved one with not one but seven spa treatments with Swissôtel Spa’s Super 7 Package. The seven treatments can be redeemed weekdays before 7pm, valid for seven months from time of purchase. Treatments include a 60-minute traditional Thai massage, a 30-minute sublime radiance facial, a body scrub and more.
Swissotel Al Ghurair, Dhs777. Tel: (0)4 293 3000. swissotel.com
Images: Supplied