Go ahead and pamper a loved one (or yourself)…

Let’s face it, we could all use a bit of extra pampering right now, so if you could do with some R&R, we’ve selected some of the best spa deals doing the rounds in Dubai right now.

Nikki Spa

On weekdays throughout March, experience a day of wellness at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai, starting with a 60-minute body massage or facial, followed by a healthy two-course lunch at Café Nikki. For additional Dhs300, guests can enjoy pool and beach access, which includes a sun lounger, towel and water.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira, Monday to Friday throughout March, Dhs575 with spa and lunch, Dhs875 with spa, lunch and pool. Tel: (0)4 376 6150. dubai.nikkibeach.com/spa-leisure

SensAsia

Throughout March, on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, head to SensAsia Spa for the Love Our Ladies promotion. Enjoy the extensive menu of massages, facials and body treatments priced at Dhs350 per hour for a minimum of two hours. Cherry-pic the treatments that best suit your needs and relax as the team take over.

SensAsia Spas, Emirates Golf Club or Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates or The Village, Jumeirah 1. sensasiaspas.com

Guerlain Spa One&Only The Palm

This sublime spa at One&Only The Palm has a ladies morning every Sunday to Wednesday from 10am to 1pm. Book any treatment during these times and receive 15 per cent off the full price.

Guerlain Spa at One&Only The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sun to Wed, 10am to 1pm, 15 per cent off. oneandonlyresorts.com

The Westin Mina Seyahi

Enjoy ‘buttered up’ the package at The Westin Mina Seyahi comes with a one-hour massage, lunch at Fish or Bussola, and full day pool and beach access all rolled into one. Upon booking the experience, you’ll also receive 25 per cent off food and drinks at the pool bar.

The Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Monday to Friday Dhs520, Saturday & Sunday Dhs585. Tel: (0)4 511 7901. @westindubai

Away Spa, W Dubai – The Palm