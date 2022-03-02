For holidays closer to home, UAE residents can enjoy some serious perks on staycations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and the Northern Emirates…

Looking for a change of scenery? Staycations are a treasured past time of UAE residents, and many hotels across the emirates offer top perks for those that live locally. From complimentary upgrades to discounts on spa treatments and free night stays, these are the best staycation deals in the UAE right now.

Dubai

Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Looking to pack as much as you can into your weekend? Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers’ is offering its popular 36-hour staycation package once more for 2022, filled with all the rest and relaxation you could want, plus plenty of culinary too. With rates from Dhs600 for double occupancy, you’ll be able to check-in as early as 6am, and check-out by 6pm the following day. In between those 36 hours, you’ll check-in to a superior suites and enjoy sweeping views of the city, benefit from free shuttle services to Mall of Emirates and JBR for some retail therapy, plus enjoy a 20% discount on culinary experiences at JLT’s highest rooftop pool and Mediterranean restaurant, Paros; signature Indian restaurant Shamiana; and the neighbourhood sports café, TJ’s. For those who wish to include next day breakfast with their stay, the option to add-on Dhs50 per person per night is available.

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, doubles from Dhs600. Tel: (0)4 574 1111, tajhotels.com

JA Ocean View

Looking to tick off a Dubai icon with your weekend staycation? JA Ocean View Hotel Dubai is right now offering a staycation with tickets to Dubai’s observation wheel, Ain Dubai, thrown into the deal. Not only that, you’ll also get 25 per cent off the best available room rates and 20 per cent off food at selected restaurants and bars in the hotel. You’ll find JA Ocean View Hotel Dubai nestled on the endlessly popular stretch of sand that is at Jumeirah Beach Residences, which is a free beach. Avail your 20 per cent discount on food from one of six restaurants and bars in the hotel. These include Italian restaurant Il Motto, international eatery Le Rivage, relaxed pub Offside, Peruvian spot LVL BLU, or at Motorino – one of Dubai’s most popular eateries for New York-style pizza and pasta. Use the code JA-AIN to avail the offer.

The Walk – Jumeirah Beach Residence, doubles from Dhs972. Tel: (0)4 814 5599, jaresortshotels.com

W Dubai – The Palm

W Dubai – The Palm’s ‘Stellar Staycation’ offer sets the scene for an Insta-perfect getaway. With room rates starting from Dhs1,000, guests can kick off the day with a buffet breakfast for two at LIV restaurant, the hotel’s go to eatery for the freshest and brightest of meals, fill their days with pampering treatments at AWAY Spa with a 25% discount, or soak up the sun at WET Deck, and enjoy buy one get one free beverages from 3pm to 5pm. As the sun goes down, retreat to Cali-cool SoBe for selected drinks at Dhs35, then dine alfresco at either Massimo Bottura’s Torno Subito or Akira Back, and enjoy 25% off dining.

Palm Jumeirah, doubles from Dhs1,000. Tel: (0)4 245 5558, marriott.com

25hours Hotel One Central

A fusion of old and new, 25hours Hotel One Central is the new kid on the Dubai block, bringing playful quirks and interesting design details to every corner of its 434-room escape. Having opened in December, the five-star property is offering 25% off the best available room rate until March 2022. Hire one of the hotel’s e-bikes and pedal around town, retreat to The Extra Hour spa for some well-deserved pampering, or stay up late enjoying the creative cocktails at fauna-filled Monkey Bar and soak up the stunning Museum of the Future views.

Next to the World Trade Center, Downtown Dubai, doubles from Dhs1,061. Tel: (0)4 210 2525, 25hours-hotels.com

Atlantis The Palm

One of Dubai’s most famed family-friendly resorts, Atlantis The Palm is the place to head for an action-packed staycation. Stay for one night and enjoy 25% off the best available rate, or stay two nights and more and get a 30% discount, for stays up until March 17. Whether you fill your days with fun and games at Wavehouse, make a splash at Aquaventure water park, or shop and dine your way through The Avenues, there’s something for travellers of all ages to enjoy.

Palm Jumeirah, doubles from Dhs740. Tel: (0)4 426 0000, atlantis.com

Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa

On the fringes of the city nestled within the Dubai desert, Al Maha is one of the city’s most luxurious staycation spots. With the spa indulgence package, with room rates start from Dhs6,200 per room per night, guests can check-in to their own secluded suite with a private pool, enjoy full-board dining at the resort’s signature restaurant, Al Diwaan, and enjoy a pampering spa treatment too.

Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, doubles from Dhs6,200. Tel: (0)4 832 9900, marriott.com

ME Dubai

Perfect for couples looking to renew and relax, ME Dubai has designed a spa staycation with pampering in mind. Guests are welcomed with an in-room check-in experience to their Passion Suite, setting the tone for a stay that’s all about relaxation. Within the deal, couples will also enjoy a 90-minute couple’s massage at wellness by ME, a one-hour private session with a certified fitness instructor and a wholesome breakfast to round-out a nourishing two days.

ME by Melia, The Opus, Business bay, Dhs2,800 per couple. Tel: (0)4 525 2500, mebymelia.com

Rove at Expo 2020

Expo Dubai 2020 is edging closer to its final hurrah and what better way to experience it again than a stay at the only hotel located on site? Located within arm’s reach of the glorious Al Wasl Dome, Rove Expo 2020 couldn’t be more central to the action. Its staycation deal starts from Dhs699 per room per night, and includes an unlimited 30-day Expo ticket, offering a full month of world-class performances, art & cultural events, light and drone shows, daily tango flash mobs, musical extravaganzas, and more right on your doorstep.

Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai South, until March 31, rates from Dhs699. rovehotels.com

The Ritz-Carlton DIFC

Those looking to explore Downtown or make the most of a weekend in the city can experience a luxurious stay at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre, and save 30% off the best available rate as a UAE resident. Alongside a discounted room rate, it includes a complimentary buffet breakfast for two adults and two children, plus lunch or dinner included too.

Dubai International Financial Centre, doubles from Dhs1,180. Tel: (0)4 372 2222, ritzcarlton.com

FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Dubai’s ultimate address for a guaranteed good time, FIVE Palm Jumeirah is an internationally-known party palace. Guests looking to check-in for an action-packed stay can take advantage of the hotel’s ‘pay 3, stay 4’ staycation deal, offering four nights for the price of three. When you’re not relaxing in your contemporary guest room or suite, you can expect to be soaking up the sun in your best swimwear at Beach by FIVE, or dining at one of the eight-restaurants on property, including modern Chinese Maiden Shanghai or stylish rooftop, The Penthouse.

Palm Jumeirah, doubles from Dhs1,283, minimum four-night stay. Tel: (0)4 455 9999, fivehotelsandresorts.com

Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai

Looking for a boutique getaway by the sea? Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai is the newest addition to the hotel scene at La Mer, complete with ocean-inspired interiors, suites with sea-facing balconies, and an array of beachfront restaurants right on its doorstep. Be among the first to check-in and check it out, and get a third night or free when booking two nights.

Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai, La Mer North, doubles from Dhs550, until February 28. Tel: (0)4 302 1222, hyatt.com

Palazzo Versace Dubai

Until the end of February guests can escape to the opulent Palazzo Versace Dubai for a luxury Dubai staycation and enjoy the blissful winter weather. Perfect for the whole family, the offer includes complimentary breakfast for two adults and two children, a 20% discount on food and beverages, and a Dhs150 spa voucher to be used against a treatment of your choice. Encouraging guests to make the most of Dubai’s array of attractions, there’s also two complimentary tickets to either and an excursion of your choice at one of Dubai’s most popular tourist attractions.

Al Jaddaf, doubles from Dhs1,199. Tel: (0)4 556 8888, palazzoversace.ae

FIVE Jumeirah Village

With its collection of more than 250 swimming pools, and array of suites and apartments that serve as the ultimate party pad for a group getaway, FIVE Jumeirah Village is a wallet-friendly staycation for getting together with family and friends. Those looking to extend their weekend can take advantage of a free nights’ stay when they book for a four-night getaway, only paying for three. One bedroom apartments come with a full kitchenette and jacuzzi on the terrace, while two- and four-bedroom pads have their own swimming pools. Elsewhere, dine al fresco on Trattoria’s outdoor terrace, be among the first to try the array of pub grub at Goose Island, or relax and unwind at REFIVE Spa and treat yourself to a Natura Bisse facial or massage.

Jumeirah Village Circle, doubles from Dhs513 minimum four-night stay. Tel: (0) 4 248 9999, fivehotelsandresorts.com

The St Regis Downtown, Dubai

UAE residents can experience the luxuries of a St Regis staycation now in Downtown Dubai, with rates starting from Dhs1,500 per room per night. As well as a plentiful buffet breakfast, and the ability to take advantage of around-the-clock St Regis butler service, UAE residents will also be gifted hotel credit of Dhs200 for superior rooms, Dhs300 for deluxe rooms and Dhs400 for suites to redeem on dining and spa services. It’s valid on stays until November 2022.

Marasi Drive, Business Bay, doubles from Dhs1,225. Tel: (0)4 512 5555, marriott.com

Vida Creek Harbour

Looking to head somewhere that feels like a city escape, but without leaving Dubai? Vida Creek Harbour benefits from having one of the best sunset vantage spots in the city – especially from its infinity pool, in a serene setting removed from the bustle of the city. Until March 31, UAE residents can enjoy 25% off the best available rate, perfect for a wallet-friendly way to switch off.

Dubai Creek Harbour, doubles from Dhs487. Tel: (0)4 428 8888, vidahotels.com

Abu Dhabi

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island

Race over to W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, for a weekend of ultimate indulgence this February, with a fun-filled staycation itinerary from Dhs995. Unwind with a 30-minute back massage for two at the SPA, then head to Garage for a signature lunch board overlooking the racetrack. Soak up the sun poolside at WET Deck and treat yourself to mixed drinks and light bites, then after a wonderful nights’ sleep, wake up to breakfast in bed. An additional treat for UAE residents, take 20% off selected food and beverage throughout your stay.

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Yas Island, until February 28, doubles from Dhs995. Tel: (0)2 656 0000, wabudhabi.com

Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara

Consistently recognised as one of the world’s most Instagrammable resorts, the winter season is a perfect time to retreat to Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara for an authentic Arabian getaway. Nestled in the golden dunes of the Empty Quarter, the resort has unveiled its ‘Night Journey’ staycation deal, inviting guests to uncover the mysteries of the desert and all its thrilling facets with a selection of adrenaline-packed activities. Alongside a daily complimentary breakfast, the rate includes a night walk through the endless desert with the experts, plus an exclusive night archery experience like no other.

Empty Quarter, Abu Dhabi, doubles from Dhs1,733. Tel: (0)2 895 8700, anantara.com

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island

UAE residents can enjoy a discount of 30% off the best available room rates when checking-in to the luxe Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island right now, perfect for enjoying a five-star stay in the UAE capital. There’s also a 20% discount on food and beverage at restaurants including the 1920s themed steakhouse Butcher & Still, chic Italian restaurant Cafe Milano, plus a 20% discount on spa retail and treatments at The Spa.

Al Maryah Island, doubles from Dhs935, Tel: (0)2 333 2222, fourseasons.com

Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa