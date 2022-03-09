From chic creekside venues to a strip of hotspots on Palm West Beach..

Beach clubs are a bonafide Dubai pastime and, naturally, they’re super popular. So if you’re planning on topping up that tan this weekend, it’s best to book ahead.

Here are the coolest Dubai beach clubs to book a spot at.

Twiggy by La Cantine

Twiggy by La Cantine is the ultra-chic beach club and restaurant by the creek. Found in Park Hyatt Dubai, the chic alfresco restaurant offers stunning Dubai skyline views. Twiggy has also taken over the hotel’s man-made beach, Lagoon, combining the two luxurious destinations into one delightful destination.

Weekdays: Dhs200

Weekends: Dhs250

Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, Lagoon 9am to sunset, Twiggy 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 602 1105. @twiggydubai

Nammos

Pack your finest swimwear for a day at Nammos, a Mykonos export that draws a glamorous crowd to its shores at Four Seasons Jumeirah Beach every day of the week. As well as boasting indoor and outdoor seating, Nammos also offers a selection of sun loungers to soak up the sun while grazing through their Mediterranean cuisine with your toes in the sand.

Weekdays: From Dhs200

Weekends: From Dhs200

Nammos Dubai, Four Seasons Jumeirah, Jumeirah, open 12.30pm to 1am daily. Tel: (04) 340 1002. nammosworld.com

Drift Beach Dubai

Drift Beach has long been popular with Dubai’s IT-crowd and for good reason. With amazing sea views, a luxe infinity pool and beautiful restaurant, it’s certainly a wow-worthy place to spend a weekend at. Cameras at the ready, you’re going to want a shot of this.

Weekdays: Dhs200

Weekends: Dhs250

Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai, 9am to 8pm Sunday to Tuesdays, Wednesday to Saturday 9am to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 315 2200. @driftbeachdubai

Nikki Beach Dubai

Nikki Beach Dubai is one of Dubai’s best beach clubs, and brings its globally renowned roster of events to the Pearl Jumeira every Tuesday to Saturday. With a huge swimming pool split with a white catwalk, and day beds lined with signature orange towels that spill onto the beach, it’s a lively spot for a pool day with pumping tunes and a fun-filled atmosphere.

Weekdays: Dhs200, with Dhs100 redeemable on food and beverages

Weekend: Dhs300 with Dhs200 redeemable on food and beverages

Nikki Beach Dubai, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira, Dubai, Tuesday to Saturday 11am to 8pm, closed Sundays and Mondays. dubai-bc.nikkibeach.com

White Beach

Spend a day in front of the iconic Atlantis, The Palm hotel at White Beach. There’s a boho-luxe feel, with wicker shades, rope parasols and plenty of tropical palm trees, while the central infinity pool has to be one of the best in the city for Palm Jumeirah views. There’s always plenty going on here, from ladies’ days to great brunch deals, with unlimited drinks on the weekend.

Weekdays: From Dhs200 with Dhs100 redeemable on food & beverage

Weekends: From Dhs300 with Dhs150 redeemable on food & beverage

White Beach, Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, 10am to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @whitebeach

February 30

Since it opened on the coveted stretch of sand-meets-restaurants at Palm West Beach, February 30 has had no shortage of visitors. It’s the ultimate spot to enjoy a beach day. February 30 Dubai greets guests with a soundtrack of tropical house beats, from both the restaurant tables and beach loungers. The day-to-night destination also serves shisha from the deck, and make sure to grab a seat at the huge circular bar for sundowners.

Weekdays: Dhs150 fully redeemable on F&B

Weekends: Dhs250 fully redeemable on F&B

February 30 Dubai, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 2am, beach 12pm to 7pm. february30dubai.com @february30dubai

Azure Beach

Set around a huge pool at Rixos Premium Dubai, Azure Beach benefits from a photo-worthy Ain Dubai backdrop. There’s a chilled-out soundtrack to accompany laid-back pool days here through the week, which cranks up once the weekend rolls around. For a VIP experience, book one of their private cabanas complete with a separate plunge pool.

Weekdays: Dhs300 with Dhs100 redeemable

Weekends: Dhs 400 with Dhs200 redeemable

Azure Beach Dubai, Rixos Premium, JBR, daily 10am to 8pm. Tel: 052 777 9472, @azurebeachdubai

Bla Bla

Bla Bla is the hottest day to night destination on JBR. With twenty bars, three restaurants and one huge beach club all in one place, you won’t need to go anywhere else. Spend the day by the sparkling azure pool and Bali-style beach bar, then head on over to The Tent which has plenty of ultra-cool themed bars all under one roof.

Weekdays: From Dhs200 for a single bed, Dhs100 redeemable

Weekends: From Dhs300 for a single bed, Dhs150 redeemable

Bla Bla, The Beach opposite JBR, Dubai, open 8am to 3am. Tel: 058 606 3535. @blabladubai

Cove Beach

Cove Beach remains one of Dubai’s most popular beach clubs thanks to its gorgeous Bluewaters Island setting, cool DJs and ever-fabulous ‘rose all day’ ladies’ day. There are plenty of great offers on throughout the week, such as Unplugged Mondays, where you can get unlimited drinks and 2 selected bites for Dhs199 from 8 pm to 11pm. It’s got the ultimate party vibes whether you’re by the Instagrammable pool or sunning it up on the beach.

Weekdays: Dhs200 for a single bed, Dhs100 redeemable on food and beverages

Weekends: Dhs300 for a single bed, Dhs150 redeemable on food and beverages

Cove Beach, Ceasars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters Island, open 10am to 1am daily. Tel: (0)50 454 6920. covebeach.com

Koko Bay

Bali-inspired restaurant and beach club Koko Bay is a boho-luxe spot on Palm West Beach, with a restaurant and lounge as well as loungers lining the beach front, where guests can enjoy a day soaking up the sun with amazing views of the Dubai Marina. Sun beds are priced at Dhs200 on weekends which is fully-redeemable on food and beverages. Some great nibbles include chicken wings, duck lettuce cups and pulled beef sliders.

Weekdays: Dhs150 for a single bed, fully redeemable on food and beverages

Weekends: Dhs200 for a single bed, fully redeemable on food and beverages

Koko Bay, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, weekdays 12pm to 12am, weekends, 8am to 11am, 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 572 3444. @kokobayuae

Lucky Fish

Lucky Fish certainly brings those Mediterranean vibes to the shores of Dubai. As well as offering a stunning spot for dining and sun downers, there’s plenty of space for sunbathing too, from cushy sun beds to a ‘private shell’ or huge white-washed cabanas with space for up to eight.

Weekdays: Beds for two Dhs250 weekdays with Dhs150 redeemable

Weekends: Beds for two Dhs350 weekends with Dhs250 redeemable

Lucky Fish, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: 04 569 3447. @luckyfishdubai

Summersalt

For a seriously luxe beach and pool day with Burj Al Arab views, check out Summersalt, found at Jumeirah Al Naseem. The beautiful hotel is no stranger to a celebrity or two and down on the beach you can get that iconic Insta-worthy beach shot with the Burj Al Arab stretching up behind you.

Weekdays: Dhs390 per persom

Weekend: Dhs490 per person

Summersalt, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Dubai, 9am to 6.30pm daily. Tel: (0)4 366 7680. @summersaltbeachclub

Zero Gravity

Zero Gravity is one of Dubai’s most longstanding and ever-popular beach clubs, famed for its poolside brunches and fabulous views. There’s a roster of events happening every single day, from ladies’ day deals to sunset happy hours and weekend brunches. Among their most popular, If you’re brunching, Saturday’s Tropical Brunch runs from 1pm to 5pm, priced at Dhs349 for ladies and Dhs399 guys, inclusive of unlimited food and house beverages. On Sundays, the Supernatural brunch runs from 12pm to 5pm, priced at Dhs249 for ladies and Dhs299 for gents.

Prices vary depending on day and event

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Dubai, open 10 am to 9pm daily. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

Images: Social